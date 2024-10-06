NSW (New South Wales Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction NSW 45 % Chance of Winning VIC 55 % Bet Now! Victoria Women and New South Wales Women will be meeting in the 11th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 6. The match will begin at 4:300 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

New South Wales (NSW) stands out as the most decorated team, having claimed 20 championships since the league’s inception in 1996-97. The team had one of the best starts in the competition. They won two consecutive games in the competition. However, they faced a loss in the last game against Victoria Women. They are placed at the 3rd place in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.168. They will be ready for their next contest against Victoria.

Victoria Women had a decent campaign last year. They finished at 3rd place in the points table with seven wins and five losses in the competition. Victoria Women won their first game of the season against New South Wales and will be confident stepping into the next game. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.075. They are placed at the 5th place, having played less games than everyone else right now.

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New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

New South Wales Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. NSW Women have a lot of options in the batting order. New South Wales have a new opening line-up this season featuring Tahlia Wilson, Elsa Hunter and Claire Moore. The team scored 66, 85 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Wilson and Moore average at 64.00 & 21.00 respectively in the competition so far. That said, they will be looking to score many runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval in Sydney, toss predictions in red-ball cricket often favour batting first due to the flat nature of the pitch. The surface generally becomes more challenging to bat on as the game progresses, with spinners coming into play in later stages. Teams batting first at this ground tend to set competitive scores, and the pitch’s tendency to slow down favours defending totals. However, factors like overcast conditions or grass on the pitch may sway captains to choose bowling first..

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius on October 6. There is a 10% chance of rain on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Victoria Women Players List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Meg Lanning All-rounder Hasrat Gill All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Poppy Gardner Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women finished third in the group table last season. They had some personnel changes in their team. The team started their campaign on an ecstatic note. The team won their first game against New South Wales Women in their first outing.

New South Wales Women Player List

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Anika Leoroyd Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Lauren Cheatle All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammi-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Elsa Hunter Batter Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had a fantastic start in the competition. However, the team faced a loss in the last game against Victoria Women.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Victoria Women have won all the games, leading the tally by 5-0.

Victoria Women Won: 5

New South Wales Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

The sides collided in the last game. New South Wales Women won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. They scored 226 while losing all their wickets in the process with constant pressure from the Victoria bowlers. Tahlia Wilson was the top scorer with 47 runs while Elsa Hunter knocked 39 runs in the game. Erin Burns also scored 31 runs in the game. Rhys McKenna picked 4 wickets while Tess Flintoff managed to bag 4 wickets in the game. Tess Flintoff also picked 3 wickets in the game from Victoria.

Chasing the target, Victoria Women faced some resistance but managed to get across the target with the score of 229/8, winning the game by 2 wickets. Nicole Faltum was the best batter with 68 runs in the game. Ella Hayward also scored 49 runs while Meg Lanning smashed 37 runs. Georgia Adams (3), Samantha Bates (2) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (2) were the best bowlers from New South Wales Women.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Nicole Faltum to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Nicole Faltum is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She 68 runs off 93 balls in the first game. She will go in as the best batting option from Victoria Women.

Tahlia Wilson to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Tahlia Wilson was the best batter from New South Wales in the last season of the competition. Wilson scored 377 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.41. She scored 48, 97 & 47 runs in the three games so far. She averages 64.00 in the competition currently.

New South Wales Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Rhys McKenna to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Rhys McKenna will be the team’s best bowling pick for the next game. She picked 4 wickets for 43 runs in the last game against NSW-W. She will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson is the team’s best bowler. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game. That said, she will be the best bowling pick for the next game.