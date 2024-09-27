QUE (Queensland Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction QUE 62 % Chance of Winning NSW 38 % Bet now! Queensland Women and New South Wales Women will be meeting in the 3rd game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on September 27. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning

The 2024-25 WNCL season will adopt a double round-robin format, with each team playing 12 matches — facing every opponent twice in home and away fixtures. This structure promotes balance and adaptability across different conditions. The group stage will consist of 42 matches, with the top two teams advancing to the grand final on March 2, 2025.

Queensland Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They won eight games and lost three matches in their campaign. Queensland Women finished at the second place of the points table. The team contested in the finals against Tasmania Women and lost the game to finish as the runners-up. The team will be prepared and thrilled to start their campaign on a high note.

In the history of the WNCL, New South Wales (NSW) stands out as the most decorated team, having claimed 20 championships since the league’s inception in 1996-97. Although their form has dipped in recent years, they remain a formidable force and will be aiming to regain their supremacy. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with six wins and as many losses in the competition. The team will be looking to do better this season. The team has many new additions and will feel confident with the new changes.

Queensland Women' chance of winning: 62%

New South Wales Women’ chance of winning: 38%

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Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Queensland Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland Women have a lot of options in the batting order. Last season, Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne opened for the team mostly. The pair scored 0, 37 & 52 runs for their opening partnership in their last three games of the competition. The side scored 29 runs before their first dismissal against New South Wales Women in their last meeting. That said, Queensland Women will be looking to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is quite balanced, both the batters and the bowlers get some help on the surface, and with a relatively high score being made in the first innings of the game, opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius on September 27. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Queensland Women Players List

Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Sianna Ginger Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler Mikayla Wrigley Batter

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women finished in second place last season. They will be hoping to do better in the current season. They have a good track record playing against New South Wales Women.

New South Wales Women Player List

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Anika Leoroyd Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Lauren Cheatle All-rounder Saskia Horley All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammi-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Elsa Hunter Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had an abysmal season last year. They finished in 5th place. The team has a strong bowling order. Many of the prominent players will be busy due to national duty.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland Women have won four games as opposed to New South Wales Women’s one.

Queensland Women Won: 4

New South Wales Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill leads four new additions to the Queensland Fire squad for 2024-25. Mikayla Wrigley, 20, receives her first contract after strong performances over the last two seasons. Young talents Lucinda Bourke, 18, and Lily Bassingthwaighte, 17, also join the squad, having represented Queensland Under-19s. Mark Sorell steps in as coach, replacing Ashley Noffke, who now heads a team in New Zealand. Queensland Women will feel confident with their strong squad.

New South Wales has added young talent to their squad, including 19-year-olds Sienna Eve, Elsa Hunter, and Lauren Kua, and 18-year-old Kate Pelle. Pelle played all 14 WBBL|09 matches after Alyssa Healy's injury. Eve, a left-arm spinner, represented Australia U-19, while Hunter has played for Malaysia since age 13. Kua was last season's top run-scorer in NSW Premier Cricket. New South Wales shall recover from a poor season last year.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Voll was one of the best batters in the competition last season. She struck 459 runs in 12 games at an average of 41.72. She will come in as the best batting option from Queensland.

Tahlia Wilson to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Tahlia Wilson was the best batter from New South Wales in the last season of the competition. Wilson scored 377 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.41. The batter will be ready for yet another contest in this brand new season.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Grace Parsons was fantastic last season. She picked 20 wickets in 13 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Queensland Women.

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

New South Wales were poor in the bowling department last season. However, Erin Burns took charge of the bowling order and picked 14 wickets in 11 games last season.