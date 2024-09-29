QUE (Queensland Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction QUE 57 % Chance of Winning NSW 43 % Bet Now! Queensland Women and New South Wales Women will be meeting in the 4th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on September 29. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning

Both the teams will collide in the reverse fixture in the competition. Queensland Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They won eight games and lost three matches in their campaign. Queensland Women finished at the second place of the points table. The team contested in the finals against Tasmania Women and lost the game to finish as the runners-up. Coming into this competition, Queensland Women lost the first game against New South Wales Women. The team will be looking to get back at them in the next outing.

In the history of the WNCL, New South Wales (NSW) stands out as the most decorated team, having claimed 20 championships since the league’s inception in 1996-97. Although their form has dipped in recent years, they remain a formidable force and will be aiming to regain their supremacy. They finished at the 5th place of the points table with six wins and as many losses in the competition. New South Wales started this season with a spectacular win in their first game of the season. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.243 in the competition.

Queensland Women' chance of winning: 57%

New South Wales Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

New South Wales Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. NSW Women have a lot of options in the batting order. Last season Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy opened for the side. New South Wales have a new opening line-up this season featuring Tahlia Wilson and Claire Moore. The team scored 66 runs before their first dismissal in the first game of the season. Moore scored 32 runs whereas Wilson knocked 48 runs in the game. Looking at their form, New South Wales will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Queensland Women 1.75 Bet on Batery

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is quite balanced, both the batters and the bowlers get some help on the surface, and with a relatively high score being made in the first innings of the game, opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius on September 29. There is a 30% chance of rain on the day of the game.

Queensland Women Players List

Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Sianna Ginger Bowler Jess Jonassen (c) Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler Mikayla Wrigley Batter

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women finished in second place last season. However, the team lost the first game of this season against New South Wales. The team will be ready to level the scores in this reverse fixture.

New South Wales Women Player List

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Anika Leoroyd Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Claire Moore Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Lauren Cheatle All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Sammi-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Elsa Hunter Batter Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women had an abysmal season last year. However, the side looks confident this season. The team won the last game against Queensland Women and will be confident going into the next game.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland Women have won three games as opposed to New South Wales Women’s two.

Queensland Women Won: 3

New South Wales Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

The sides competed against each other in the previous game of the competition. New South Wales elected to field first after winning the toss. Batting first, Queensland Women mustered 266 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Georgia Redmayne scored 48 runs while Jess Jonassen scored 41 runs in the match. Lauren Winfield-Hill also knocked 65 runs in the match. NSW-W bowled very well in the game. Sammy-Jo Johnson picked 4 wickets while Sarah Coyte and Maitlan Brown picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Chasing the target, New South Wales Women had a fantastic start in the competition. Tahlia Wilson scored 48 runs while Georgia Adams smashed 63 runs in the game. Maitlan Brown (40*) and Sammy-Jo Johnson (46*) remained unbeaten in the game and helped the side to surpass the target. NSW Women scored 267/6 in the game and won it by 4 wickets. Sianna Ginger was the best bowler from Queensland Women with 4 wickets in the game.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill was excellent with the bat in the first game of the competition. She knocked 65 runs in the game. She will be ready for yet another strike in the next game of the competition.

Tahlia Wilson to be the top batter for New South Wales Women

Tahlia Wilson was the best batter from New South Wales in the last season of the competition. Wilson scored 377 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.41. She scored 48 runs in the last game against Queensland Women. That said, she will come in as the best batter from the side.

Queensland Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Sianna Ginger to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Sianna Ginger was fantastic last season. She picked 4 wickets in the last game against New South Wales. Ginger will be ready to bowl well in the next game.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson was fantastic with the ball in the last game and picked 4 wickets against Queensland Women. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.