QUE (Queensland Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction QUE 56 % Chance of Winning VIC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.726 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Victoria Women battle out in match nine of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023. The match is slated to be played at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane and the scheduled start time is 5:00 AM IST.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women's Chance of Winning

Queensland Women are coming off a win in the last match against New South Wales Women. Batting first Queensland Women ended up at 215/9 on the back of a classical half-century from Georgia Redmayne (61 runs) and handy knocks from Mikayla Hinkley (35 runs) and Jess Jonassen (39 runs) helped Queensland Women reach a competitive total. Queensland Women then bundled out New South Wales Women to 136 runs in 36.5 overs, Courtney Grace Sippel (3/28), Grace Parsons (2/18) and Nicola Hancock (2/24) were the standout performers with the ball. With the win, Queensland Women climb up to fourth position on the points table.

Victoria Women are coming off a loss against Western Australia. Batting first Victoria Women's batting unit failed to set up a huge total on the board as they are bowled out for 164 runs in 47.5 overs. In reply, Western Australia Women chased down the target in 35.1 overs.

Victoria Women will miss the services of Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland for the fixture against Queensland Women. The unavailability of their key players reduces Victoria Women's chance of winning.

Queensland Women’s Chance of Winning: 56%

Victoria Women’s Chance of Winning: 44%

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Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Meg Lanning on her return to domestic cricket has scored 35 and 51 runs in the last two matches. She has looked in good touch and can score runs at a fast pace. We believe Lanning is the best player to bet on to score over 30 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women to win the match 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Women to win the match 2.298 Bet on Melbet Queensland Women to win the match 1.693 Bet on 1xBet

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane is a paced surface and favours bowlers. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batters to score runs. In the last five Women's One-Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won four matches. The average first innings score in the last five matches was 175 runs.

Based on the recent results and pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane on Tuesday, 10th October is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 50% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and perfect conditions for a cricket match.

Queensland Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Queensland Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne Wicket Keeper Georgia Voll All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Zoe Cooke Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women played two matches in the season and they won one, lost one.

Victoria Women Players List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Victoria Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Reid Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Rhianna O’Donnell All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler Rhys McKenna Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women lost both the matches played in the season.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women H2H Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Queensland Women and Victoria Women, Queensland Women won three matches and Victoria Women emerged victorious in two matches.

Matches Played: 5 matches

5 matches Queensland Women: 3 matches

3 matches Victoria Women:2 matches

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have the highest Opening Partnership than Queensland Women

Victoria Women on average scored 21 runs for the opening wicket, while Queensland Women averaged 19 runs for the opening partnership. In the last match Victoria Women scored 36 runs before the fall of first wicket and Queensland Women scored 32 runs. We back Victoria Women to have the highest opening partnership than Queensland Women.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women List a Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.278 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Batter

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Voll is off to a great start to the season smashing a fifty in the first match of the season and she has amassed 79 runs in the last two matches played in the season. Voll was the second highest run-scorer last season smashing 397 runs in 12 matches. She has scored 95 runs in the last three matches played against Victoria Women. Considering her recent form, we back Georgia Voll to come good and be the top batter for Queensland Women against Victoria Women.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Meg Lanning has scored 86 runs in the two matches played in the season, Lanning looked in good touch in the last match smashing 51 runs in 48 balls. The surface at Brisbane favours batsmen and with Lanning in good form, we expect her to come good and score match-winning knock and be the top batter for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowler

Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up five wickets in the top matches played in the season and she has been the top bowler in both the matches played. Sippel was the leading wicket-taker (18 wickets) for Queensland Women in the 2022-23 WNCL season. In the last three encounters against Victoria Women, Sippel has picked up seven wickets. We predict Sippel to continue her good run of form against Victoria Women and be the top bowler for Queensland Women.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Day was the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women in the 2022-23 WNCL season. She picked up 24 wickets in 12 matches and was lethal with the ball for Victoria Women. Sophie has picked up five wickets in the last three encounters against Queensland Women. Considering her recent form and record against Queensland Women, we back Sophie Day to be the top bower for Victoria Women.