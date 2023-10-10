QUE (Queensland Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction
QUE
56%
Chance of Winning
VIC
44%
List a
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Nicole Faltum has scored 380 runs in the 2022-23 WNCL season.
- Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up seven wickets in the last three matches played against Victoria Women.
- Sophie Day has bagged 24 wickets in 12 matches in the 2022-23 WNCL season.
- Georgia Voll has scored 79 runs in the last two matches played in the season.
- Grace Parson has picked up 15 wickets in the last 10 matches played.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women's Chance of Winning
Queensland Women are coming off a win in the last match against New South Wales Women. Batting first Queensland Women ended up at 215/9 on the back of a classical half-century from Georgia Redmayne (61 runs) and handy knocks from Mikayla Hinkley (35 runs) and Jess Jonassen (39 runs) helped Queensland Women reach a competitive total. Queensland Women then bundled out New South Wales Women to 136 runs in 36.5 overs, Courtney Grace Sippel (3/28), Grace Parsons (2/18) and Nicola Hancock (2/24) were the standout performers with the ball. With the win, Queensland Women climb up to fourth position on the points table.
Victoria Women are coming off a loss against Western Australia. Batting first Victoria Women's batting unit failed to set up a huge total on the board as they are bowled out for 164 runs in 47.5 overs. In reply, Western Australia Women chased down the target in 35.1 overs.
Victoria Women will miss the services of Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland for the fixture against Queensland Women. The unavailability of their key players reduces Victoria Women's chance of winning.
- Queensland Women’s Chance of Winning: 56%
- Victoria Women’s Chance of Winning: 44%
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips
Meg Lanning on her return to domestic cricket has scored 35 and 51 runs in the last two matches. She has looked in good touch and can score runs at a fast pace. We believe Lanning is the best player to bet on to score over 30 runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Women to win the match
Victoria Women to win the match
Queensland Women to win the match
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane is a paced surface and favours bowlers. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batters to score runs. In the last five Women's One-Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won four matches. The average first innings score in the last five matches was 175 runs.
Based on the recent results and pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane on Tuesday, 10th October is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 50% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and perfect conditions for a cricket match.
Queensland Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll
Queensland Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Georgia Voll
|
All-rounder
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Zoe Cooke
|
Bowler
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Recent Form
Queensland Women played two matches in the season and they won one, lost one.
Victoria Women Players List
Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Victoria Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Rhianna O’Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Henry
|
Batter
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
|
Rhys McKenna
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Recent Form
Victoria Women lost both the matches played in the season.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women H2H Record
In the last five head-to-head matches played between Queensland Women and Victoria Women, Queensland Women won three matches and Victoria Women emerged victorious in two matches.
- Matches Played:5 matches
- Queensland Women:3 matches
- Victoria Women:2 matches
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds
Victoria Women to have the highest Opening Partnership than Queensland Women
Victoria Women on average scored 21 runs for the opening wicket, while Queensland Women averaged 19 runs for the opening partnership. In the last match Victoria Women scored 36 runs before the fall of first wicket and Queensland Women scored 32 runs. We back Victoria Women to have the highest opening partnership than Queensland Women.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women
List a
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Batter
Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women
Georgia Voll is off to a great start to the season smashing a fifty in the first match of the season and she has amassed 79 runs in the last two matches played in the season. Voll was the second highest run-scorer last season smashing 397 runs in 12 matches. She has scored 95 runs in the last three matches played against Victoria Women. Considering her recent form, we back Georgia Voll to come good and be the top batter for Queensland Women against Victoria Women.
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women
Meg Lanning has scored 86 runs in the two matches played in the season, Lanning looked in good touch in the last match smashing 51 runs in 48 balls. The surface at Brisbane favours batsmen and with Lanning in good form, we expect her to come good and score match-winning knock and be the top batter for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowler
Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Queensland Women
Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up five wickets in the top matches played in the season and she has been the top bowler in both the matches played. Sippel was the leading wicket-taker (18 wickets) for Queensland Women in the 2022-23 WNCL season. In the last three encounters against Victoria Women, Sippel has picked up seven wickets. We predict Sippel to continue her good run of form against Victoria Women and be the top bowler for Queensland Women.
Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women
Sophie Day was the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women in the 2022-23 WNCL season. She picked up 24 wickets in 12 matches and was lethal with the ball for Victoria Women. Sophie has picked up five wickets in the last three encounters against Queensland Women. Considering her recent form and record against Queensland Women, we back Sophie Day to be the top bower for Victoria Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- Queensland Women to win the match @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
- Victoria Women to win the match @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch