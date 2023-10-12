QUE (Queensland Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction QUE 68 % Chance of Winning VIC 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Victoria Women battle out in match 12 of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023 on Thursday, October 12. The match is slated to be played at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane and the scheduled start time is 5:00 AM IST.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women's Chance of Winning

Queensland are coming off a dominant win over Victoria Women in the last match. After being asked to bat first by Victoria Women, Queensland Women posted a huge total (263/7) with the help of half centuries from Grace Harris (63 runs), Georgia Redmayne (61 runs) and handy knocks from Mikayla Hinkley (48 runs) and Sianna Ginger (35 runs). Rhiann O’Donnell (2/33) and Milly Illingworth (2/37) were the top performers with the ball for Victoria Women.

Chasing down a huge total Victoria Women lost wickets at regular intervals and there was no support from the other batters to their captain Meg Lanning who scored a valiant half century (51 runs in 47 balls) and Victoria Women were bowled out for 98 runs in 24.2 overs. Courtney Grace Sippel (4/15), Nicola Hancock (2/17), Zoe Cooke (2/27) and Grace Parson (2/13) were the top performers with the ball for Queensland Women. With the loss against Queensland Women, Victoria Women further descend in the points table and are positioned at the bottom of the table.

Queensland Women’s Chance of Winning: 68%

Victoria Women’s Chance of Winning: 32%

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Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Grace Harris in her first outing of the season scored 63 runs and middling it well. She has scored 154 runs in the last three matches played against Victoria Women. Harris is an explosive batter and scores runs in quick time. We believe she is the best player to bet on to score over 35 runs against Victoria Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Queensland Women 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane is a paced surface and favours bowlers. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batters to score runs. In the last five Women's One-Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first two matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average first innings score in the last five matches was 193 runs.

Based on the recent results and pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane on Thursday, 12th October is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and perfect conditions for a cricket match.

Queensland Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Queensland Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne Wicket Keeper Georgia Voll All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Kira Holmes All-rounder Grace Harris Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Zoe Cooke Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women played three matches, won two and lost one match in the tournament and are positioned third on the points table.

Victoria Women Players List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Victoria Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Reid Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Rhys Mckenna All-rounder Rhianna O’Donnell All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women lost all the three matches played in the competition and are positioned at the bottom of the table.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women H2H Record

In the last six head-to-head matches played between Queensland Women and Victoria Women, Queensland Women won four matches and Victoria Women emerged victorious in two matches.

Matches Played: 6 matches

6 matches Queensland Women: 4 matches

4 matches Victoria Women:2 matches

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to score more runs than Victoria Women for the opening wicket

Queensland Women on average scored 21 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches played in the tournament, while Victoria Women on average scored 16 runs before the fall of first wicket. In the last match Queensland Women scored more runs than Victoria Women for the first wicket. We predict Queensland Women to once again score more runs than Victoria Women for the opening wicket.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women List a Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.941 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Batter

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne has been the stand out batter for Queensland Women in the tournament smashing 126 runs in three matches. She scored a match winning half century (61 runs ) against Victoria Women. Considering her recent form, we believe Georgia Redmayne is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Queensland Women against Victoria Women.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Meg Lanning has scored 137 runs in the three matches played in the season, Lanning looked in good touch in the last match smashing 51 runs in 47 balls. The surface at Brisbane favours batsmen and with Lanning in good form, we expect her to come good and score match-winning knocks and be the top batter for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.

Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowler

Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up nine wickets in the three matches played in the season and she has been the top bowler in all the three matches played.She bowled a magical spell (4/15) in the last match against Victoria Women and in the last three encounters against Victoria Women, Sippel has picked up ten wickets. We predict Sippel to continue her good run of form against Victoria Women and be the top bowler for Queensland Women.

Rhiaan O’Donnell to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Rhiaan O’Donnell was the top bowler for Victoria Women in the last match (2/33) against Queensland Women. She has picked up two wickets in two matches in the competition. With Kim Garth out of action due to national duties, O’Donnell has the additional responsibility of leading the bowling attack. We predict Rhiann O’Donnell to come good and be the top bowler for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.