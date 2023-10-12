QUE (Queensland Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction
QUE
68%
Chance of Winning
VIC
32%
List a
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up 10 wickets in the last three matches played against Victoria Women.
- Meg Lanning has scored 137 runs in the last three matches.
- Sophie Day has bagged 24 wickets in 12 matches in the 2022-23 WNCL season.
- Georgia Voll has scored 83 runs in the last three matches played in the season.
- Georgia Redmayne has scored 126 runs in the 2023 WNCL season.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women's Chance of Winning
Queensland are coming off a dominant win over Victoria Women in the last match. After being asked to bat first by Victoria Women, Queensland Women posted a huge total (263/7) with the help of half centuries from Grace Harris (63 runs), Georgia Redmayne (61 runs) and handy knocks from Mikayla Hinkley (48 runs) and Sianna Ginger (35 runs). Rhiann O’Donnell (2/33) and Milly Illingworth (2/37) were the top performers with the ball for Victoria Women.
Chasing down a huge total Victoria Women lost wickets at regular intervals and there was no support from the other batters to their captain Meg Lanning who scored a valiant half century (51 runs in 47 balls) and Victoria Women were bowled out for 98 runs in 24.2 overs. Courtney Grace Sippel (4/15), Nicola Hancock (2/17), Zoe Cooke (2/27) and Grace Parson (2/13) were the top performers with the ball for Queensland Women. With the loss against Queensland Women, Victoria Women further descend in the points table and are positioned at the bottom of the table.
- Queensland Women’s Chance of Winning: 68%
- Victoria Women’s Chance of Winning: 32%
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips
Grace Harris in her first outing of the season scored 63 runs and middling it well. She has scored 154 runs in the last three matches played against Victoria Women. Harris is an explosive batter and scores runs in quick time. We believe she is the best player to bet on to score over 35 runs against Victoria Women.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Queensland Women
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane is a paced surface and favours bowlers. As the game progresses it gets easier for the batters to score runs. In the last five Women's One-Day matches played at this venue, the team batting first two matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average first innings score in the last five matches was 193 runs.
Based on the recent results and pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane on Thursday, 12th October is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and perfect conditions for a cricket match.
Queensland Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll
Queensland Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Georgia Voll
|
All-rounder
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
Batter
|
Kira Holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Zoe Cooke
|
Bowler
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Recent Form
Queensland Women played three matches, won two and lost one match in the tournament and are positioned third on the points table.
Victoria Women Players List
Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Victoria Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
|
Rhys Mckenna
|
All-rounder
|
Rhianna O’Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Henry
|
Batter
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
|
Jasmine Nevins
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Recent Form
Victoria Women lost all the three matches played in the competition and are positioned at the bottom of the table.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women H2H Record
In the last six head-to-head matches played between Queensland Women and Victoria Women, Queensland Women won four matches and Victoria Women emerged victorious in two matches.
- Matches Played:6 matches
- Queensland Women:4 matches
- Victoria Women:2 matches
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women to score more runs than Victoria Women for the opening wicket
Queensland Women on average scored 21 runs before the fall of first wicket in the last three matches played in the tournament, while Victoria Women on average scored 16 runs before the fall of first wicket. In the last match Queensland Women scored more runs than Victoria Women for the first wicket. We predict Queensland Women to once again score more runs than Victoria Women for the opening wicket.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women
List a
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Batter
Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Queensland Women
Georgia Redmayne has been the stand out batter for Queensland Women in the tournament smashing 126 runs in three matches. She scored a match winning half century (61 runs ) against Victoria Women. Considering her recent form, we believe Georgia Redmayne is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Queensland Women against Victoria Women.
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women
Meg Lanning has scored 137 runs in the three matches played in the season, Lanning looked in good touch in the last match smashing 51 runs in 47 balls. The surface at Brisbane favours batsmen and with Lanning in good form, we expect her to come good and score match-winning knocks and be the top batter for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.
Queensland Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowler
Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Queensland Women
Courtney Grace Sippel has picked up nine wickets in the three matches played in the season and she has been the top bowler in all the three matches played.She bowled a magical spell (4/15) in the last match against Victoria Women and in the last three encounters against Victoria Women, Sippel has picked up ten wickets. We predict Sippel to continue her good run of form against Victoria Women and be the top bowler for Queensland Women.
Rhiaan O’Donnell to be the top bowler for Victoria Women
Rhiaan O’Donnell was the top bowler for Victoria Women in the last match (2/33) against Queensland Women. She has picked up two wickets in two matches in the competition. With Kim Garth out of action due to national duties, O’Donnell has the additional responsibility of leading the bowling attack. We predict Rhiann O’Donnell to come good and be the top bowler for Victoria Women against Queensland Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
Queensland Women to win the match @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
Victoria Women to win the match @ 2.87 (Parimatch)
Parimatch