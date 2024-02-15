QUE (Queensland Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction QUE 58 % Chance of Winning WEA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.676 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia Women and Queensland Women will take on each other in the match no. 40 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 The two teams will meet at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, February 15th. The match has a scheduled kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Chance Winning

Queensland and Western Australia Women are the two teams which are in contention for the second finalist spot as both their remaining games are against each other. Queensland occupy the second place on the WNCL 2023/24 table with 31 points. Western Australia are placed fourth with 28 points to their credit. Both teams have won six games each but Queensland have one fewer loss.

Queensland Women last played a match on January 17, which was against Tasmania and ended in a no result. They lost the earlier fixture against Tasmania by 44 runs. Queensland opted to bowl first after winning the toss but the bowling unit couldn't make enough inroads for in-form Tasmania. Nicola Hancock took 1 for 36 in eight overs while Georgia Voll picked 1 for 29 in six overs.

Chasing a massive target of 295, Queensland had a decent start but were reduced to 95 for 5, with Georgia Redmayne also getting dismissed for 45. Mikayla Hinkley then made 49 runs with Lucy Hamilton adding 33 off 36. Wickets kept falling as they were eventually bowled out for 250.

Western Australia faced Tasmania Women in their previous game on February 3rd, where they came up short by 52 runs. Bowling first, their bowling unit did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to 223/8 in 50 overs. Lilly Mills claimed 3 for 43 in 10 overs while Amy Edgar and Zoe Britcliffe also bagged two scalps each.

Chasing the target, Western Australia women lost a couple of early wickets before Maddy Darke and Lisa Griffith (23) added 67 runs for the third wicket. Darke scored an excellent 73 but things fell apart for the side after her dismissal as they ended up getting bundled out for 171.

Moving to this encounter, both these rivals are in a pretty similar situation and form. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.

Queensland Women’s chance of winning: 58%

Western Australia Women's chance of winning: 43%

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Queensland’s Georgia Voll has been pretty good with the bat, scoring 295 runs from seven innings at an average of 37. She has hit one century and two half centuries. for Bet on her to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Western Australia's Maddy Darke is coming off a 71-run knock in the last game. She has amassed 446 runs in the season at an average of 64, including five half centuries. Back her to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The venue in Brisbane is likely to provide assistance to seamers early in the morning. Queensland have opted to bowl first on three occasions in the last four games. Western Australia have won the toss only twice, opting to bowl first. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Brisbane is likely to be mostly cloudy on Thursday afternoon. There is around a 15% chance of precipitation and rain could play some role in it. The temperature could range between 28-32 degrees while wind gusts blow at around 40 kmph.

Queensland Women Players List

Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne (c) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Mikayla Hinkley All-rounder Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Zoe Cooke Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women went on a six-match winning streak after losing their opening game. The streak ended when they lost to South Australia by four wickets. They then lost to Tasmania by 44 runs before the second fixture between them ended in a no result.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (capt) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Amy Edgar All-rounder Poppy Stockwell All-rounder Piepa Cleary All-rounder Ines Mckeon Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women won five of their first six games in the tournament. They have lost a bit of form, losing three of the last four games. Recently they defeated Tasmania by 36 runs before losing to them by 52 runs in the second fixture.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Queensland Women have dominated the recent head to head record in fifty-over cricket. Queensland have won four of the previous five encounters while Western Australia were victorious once.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Queensland Women have better quality throughout their batting line-up whereas Western Australia are heavily dependent on their opening pair. Bet on Queensland Women to hit most fours in this game.

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Redmayne has been outstanding with the bat in the ongoing tournament. She has made 423 runs from nine innings at an average of 47 and strike rate of 78. The opening batter has registered one century and three half centuries in the season.

Chloe Piparo to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Western Australia captain Chloe Piparo has done a great job at the top of the order. She has scored 437 runs from 10 games at an average of 55 and strike rate of 84. Piparo has smashed three fifties and a hundred in the tournament.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

The 20-year old leg-spinner has been terrific for Queensland in this WNCL edition. Grace Parsons has claimed 17 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 4.50, with best figures of 3 for 36. Betting on Parsons to be the top Queensland bowler would be wise.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills has been superb for Western Australia in the tournament. She has taken 16 wickets from nine games at an economy of 4.08, with best figures of 4 for 28. Bet on Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women.