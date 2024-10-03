QUE (Queensland Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction
QUE
61%
Chance of Winning
WEA
39%
First class
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Queensland Women lead the tally by 4-1.
- Western Australia and Queensland Women clashed against each other twice last season where Queensland Women won on both the occasions.
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning
Queensland Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They finished in second place in the points table last season. The team contested in the finals against Tasmania Women and lost the game to finish as the runners-up. Coming into this competition, Queensland Women lost both the games in the competition and are placed in the 4th place currently. They have a net run rate of -0.302 in the competition.
Western Australia Women finished at the fourth place of the points table last year. They had six wins and as many losses in the competition. The team could not hack into the current series yet. They started with two consecutive losses in the competition. The team is placed at the 5th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.596. They will be hoping to produce better results in the next game.
- Queensland Women' chance of winning: 61%
- Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 39%
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips
Queensland Women to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Queensland Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland Women have a lot of options in the batting order. Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 22 & 34 runs for their opening partnership in their last two games of the competition. The side scored 37 runs before their first dismissal against Western Australia Women in their last meeting. That said, Queensland Women will be looking to score high before their first wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs
Queensland Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs
Most fours: Queensland Women
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction
The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is quite balanced, both the batters and the bowlers get some help on the surface, and with a relatively high score being made in the first innings of the game, opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius on October 3. There is a 20% chance of rain on the day of the game.
Queensland Women Players List
Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley
Predicted Playing XI
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Voll
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Batter
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Nicola Hancock
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All-rounder
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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All-rounder
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Lucy Hamilton
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All-rounder
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Sianna Ginger
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Bowler
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Jess Jonassen (c)
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Bowler
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Grace Parsons
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Bowler
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Mikayla Wrigley
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Batter
Queensland Women Recent Form
Queensland Women had a great previous season. However, the team lost the first two games of the competition. They are placed at the 4th place and will be looking to win their first game of the competition.
Western Australia Women Player List
Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo
Predicted Playing XI
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Chloe Piparo
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Batter
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Maddy Darke
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Wicket-keeper
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Mathila Carmichael
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Batter
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Lisa Griffith
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Batter
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Zoe Britcliffe
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Bowler
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Charis Bekker
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Bowler
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Bhavi Devchand
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All-rounder
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Chloe Ainsworth
|
Bowler
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Shay Manolini
|
Bowler
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Lilly Mills
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Bowler
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Mikayla Hinkkley
|
Batter
Western Australia Women Recent Form
Western Australia Women have extended their last season’s form into this one. They lost the first two games in the competition. The team will be looking to get their first break-through in the tournament.
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland Women have won four games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s one.
- Queensland Women Won: 4
- Western Australia Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women clashed against New South Wales in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Queensland Women scored 216 runs, losing all their wickets in the match. Jess Jonassen scored 89 runs whereas Georgia Voll smashed 33 runs in the game. It was not enough. New South Wales met with some resistance against the Queensland bowlers but managed to score 217/8 to win the game by 2 wickets. Grace Parsons picked 4 wickets in the game for Queensland Women but the team failed to cash in the victory.
Western Australia Women met with Tasmania Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Western Australia Women posted 215 runs for the loss of all their wickets in the game. Mikayla Hinley was the best batter from the side with 62 runs in the game. Maddy Darke scored 39 runs in the game. They gave a tough fight to Tasmania Women. Tasmania scored 216/9, winning the game by 1 wicket. Chloe Ainsworth picked 4 wickets while Lilly Mills bagged 2 wickets in the game.
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters
Jess Jonassen to be the top batter for Queensland Women
Jess Jonassen was excellent with the bat in the competition so far. She knocked 41 runs in the first game followed by 89 runs in the next game against
Mikayla Hinkley to be the top batter for Western Australia Women
Mikayla Hinkley is new to the team but has made an impact in the two games. She has scored 86 runs in 2 games at an average of 43.00. Hinkley smashed 62 runs in the last game. She will be expected to score well in the next game.
Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers
Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women
Grace Parsons was fantastic last season. She picked 4 wickets in the last game against New South Wales Women. She has 5 wickets in 2 games so far. Parsons will walk in as the best bowling pick from Queensland Women in the next game.
Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women
Lilly Mills was the best bowler from the side in the previous season of the competition. Lilly Mills is doing well in this competition. She has picked 7 wickets in the competition so far. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
Queensland Women to win @ 1.63 (Batery)
Western Australia to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery