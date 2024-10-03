QUE (Queensland Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction QUE 61 % Chance of Winning WEA 39 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.645 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Western Australia Women will be meeting in the 7th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on October 3. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

Queensland Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They finished in second place in the points table last season. The team contested in the finals against Tasmania Women and lost the game to finish as the runners-up. Coming into this competition, Queensland Women lost both the games in the competition and are placed in the 4th place currently. They have a net run rate of -0.302 in the competition.

Western Australia Women finished at the fourth place of the points table last year. They had six wins and as many losses in the competition. The team could not hack into the current series yet. They started with two consecutive losses in the competition. The team is placed at the 5th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.596. They will be hoping to produce better results in the next game.

Queensland Women' chance of winning: 61%

Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 39%

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Queensland Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland Women have a lot of options in the batting order. Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 22 & 34 runs for their opening partnership in their last two games of the competition. The side scored 37 runs before their first dismissal against Western Australia Women in their last meeting. That said, Queensland Women will be looking to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Queensland Women 1.57 Bet on Batery

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is quite balanced, both the batters and the bowlers get some help on the surface, and with a relatively high score being made in the first innings of the game, opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius on October 3. There is a 20% chance of rain on the day of the game.

Queensland Women Players List

Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Sianna Ginger Bowler Jess Jonassen (c) Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler Mikayla Wrigley Batter

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women had a great previous season. However, the team lost the first two games of the competition. They are placed at the 4th place and will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathila Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler Bhavi Devchand All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Mikayla Hinkkley Batter

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women have extended their last season’s form into this one. They lost the first two games in the competition. The team will be looking to get their first break-through in the tournament.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland Women have won four games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s one.

Queensland Women Won: 4

Western Australia Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women clashed against New South Wales in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Queensland Women scored 216 runs, losing all their wickets in the match. Jess Jonassen scored 89 runs whereas Georgia Voll smashed 33 runs in the game. It was not enough. New South Wales met with some resistance against the Queensland bowlers but managed to score 217/8 to win the game by 2 wickets. Grace Parsons picked 4 wickets in the game for Queensland Women but the team failed to cash in the victory.

Western Australia Women met with Tasmania Women in the last game. Batting first in the game, Western Australia Women posted 215 runs for the loss of all their wickets in the game. Mikayla Hinley was the best batter from the side with 62 runs in the game. Maddy Darke scored 39 runs in the game. They gave a tough fight to Tasmania Women. Tasmania scored 216/9, winning the game by 1 wicket. Chloe Ainsworth picked 4 wickets while Lilly Mills bagged 2 wickets in the game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women First class Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.345 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Jess Jonassen to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Jess Jonassen was excellent with the bat in the competition so far. She knocked 41 runs in the first game followed by 89 runs in the next game against

Mikayla Hinkley to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Mikayla Hinkley is new to the team but has made an impact in the two games. She has scored 86 runs in 2 games at an average of 43.00. Hinkley smashed 62 runs in the last game. She will be expected to score well in the next game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Grace Parsons was fantastic last season. She picked 4 wickets in the last game against New South Wales Women. She has 5 wickets in 2 games so far. Parsons will walk in as the best bowling pick from Queensland Women in the next game.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills was the best bowler from the side in the previous season of the competition. Lilly Mills is doing well in this competition. She has picked 7 wickets in the competition so far. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.