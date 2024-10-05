QUE (Queensland Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction QUE 72 % Chance of Winning WEA 28 % Place a bet Batery 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.411 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Western Australia Women will be meeting in the 10th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on October 5. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

Queensland Women were the runners up of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland Women had a dismal start with two consecutive losses but returned with a win in their last game against Western Australia Women. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 4th place with 5 points and a net run rate of 0.989. The team will be looking to earn a few more points in this reverse fixture.

Western Australia Women finished at the fourth place of the points table last year. However, the team has failed to tap into this season yet. The team suffered three losses on the trot in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings. They have no points and a net run rate of -1.464. Western Australia Women must bounce back in this upcoming game.

Queensland Women' chance of winning: 72%

Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 28%

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Queensland Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. Queensland Women have a lot of options in the batting order. Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne open for the team. The pair scored 22, 34 & 15 runs for their opening partnership in their last three games of the competition. Georgia Redmayne faced an early dismissal whereas Georgia Voll played a long innings of 61 runs. Looking at their opening pair, Queensland Women will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Highest Opening Partnership: Queensland Women 1.71 Bet on Batery

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is quite balanced, both the batters and the bowlers get some help on the surface, and with a relatively high score being made in the first innings of the game, opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius on October 5. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.

Queensland Women Players List

Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Sianna Ginger Bowler Jess Jonassen (c) Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Mikayla Wrigley Batter

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women had a great previous season. However, the team lost the first two games of the competition. They made a strong comeback in the last game with a terrific bowling performance. Queensland will be ready for their next outing.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathila Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler Bhavi Devchand All-rounder Chloe Bartholomew Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Mikayla Hinkley Batter

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women have extended their last season’s form into this one. They lost the first three games in the competition. The team batted poorly in the last game and bundled out for 81 runs in the game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland Women have won four games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s one.

Queensland Women Won: 4

Western Australia Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women and Western Australia Women clashed in their last outing of the competition. Queensland won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first in the game, Western Australia scored 81 before running out of all their wickets. Lilly Mills (15) & Zoe Britcliffe (13) from the lower order were the top scorers from the side. Chloe Piparo scored 11 runs while all the others bundled out for a single digit score. Charli Knott was the best bowler from Queensland Women and picked 3 wickets in the game. Lucy Hamilton and Jess Jonassen also took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target was extremely easy for Queensland Women. Despite losing an early wicket, Georgia Voll stood her ground and chipped in many runs in for the team. She scored an unbeaten 61 runs in the game. Jess Jonassen (19*) finished the innings with her. Queensland Women posted 83/2 to win the game by 8 wickets and over 34 overs remaining. Charis Bekker and Lilly Mills were the only bowlers to pick a wicket from Western Australia Women.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women First class Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.07 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Jess Jonassen to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Jess Jonassen was excellent with the bat in the competition so far. She knocked 41, 89 & 19* runs in the three games so far. She will walk in as the best batting pick from the side.

Mikayla Hinkley to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Mikayla Hinkley is new to the team but has made an impact in the two games. She has scored 91 runs in 3 games at an average of 30.33. Hinkley smashed 5 runs in the last game. She will be expected to score well in the next game.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sienna Ginger to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Sienna Ginger bowled very well last season. She is the team’s best bowler in the current competition. She took 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. That said, Ginger will walk in as the best bowling pick from Queensland Women.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills was the best bowler from the side in the previous season of the competition. Lilly Mills is doing well in this competition. She has picked 8 wickets in the competition so far. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.