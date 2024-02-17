QUE (Queensland Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction QUE 62 % Chance of Winning WEA 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.534 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Western Australia Women will lock horns for the second time this season in the Women’s National Cricket League. The match is going to be held on February 17, 2024, at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, starting at 5:00 A.M IST.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Chances of Winning

Queensland Women absolutely bested Western Australia in their last encounter against each other. They won the toss and opted to bat first, which turned out to be a massive success as they went on to post a total of 304/5 by the end of 45 overs. There were impressive contributions from the top and middle order as Georgia Voll, their opener, amassed a ton while Lauren Winfield-Hill and Laura Harris scored a half-century each. Western Australia Women had their work cut out for them and they succumbed to the pressure quite early in the innings as they were dismissed in a mere 24.3 overs. Queensland Women enjoyed a 182-run victory (DLS method).

Queensland Women made an excellent start to the campaign with a six-match winning streak but their performance took a minor dip as they endured two defeats and their second match against Tasmania Women ended with no result. However, their victory over Western Australia earned them second place in the standings. The latter occupies fourth place on the table with six victories and five losses. Given that they lost to Queensland Women once this season, it appears highly likely that they could concede defeat once again.

Queensland Women chance of winning - 62%

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 38%

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to put up a low score before their first dismissal

Queensland Women’s opening duo, Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll, have shown signs of struggle in the past few matches as they have been unable to post a decent opening partnership. In their previous four matches, they have scored 0, 39, 6 and 1 before the loss of their first wicket. Their inconsistency and inability to anchor the innings has led them to lose their first wicket early on in the innings. Considering these recent results, it seems highly likely that Queensland Women could achieve a low score before their first dismissal.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Queensland Women and Western Australia Women engaged in their previous encounter at this venue, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. This turned out to be a brilliant decision as they emerged victorious by a substantial margin. Based on this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first and secure the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Courtney Sippel, Zoe Cooke, Bonnie Berry, Lucy K Hamilton, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Ellie Johnston, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Kira Holmes, Charli Knott, Sianna Ginger, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (C) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Laura Harris Batter Grace Harris Batter Charli Knott Batter Sianna Ginger Batter Courtney Sippel Bowler Lucy K Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women have endured a mixture of results in their past five matches with two victories, two defeats and a match that ended with no result.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Whyllie, Zoe Britcliffe, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Emma King, Molly Healy, Maddy Darke, Lisa Griffith, Poppy Stockwell, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Amy Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Amy Edgar All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Amy Jones Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Piepa Cleary Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

After an incredibly successful start to the season, Western Australia Women lost their momentum and their performance has been quite dismal. In their previous five encounters, they lost four matches and won a solitary fixture.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women have been incredibly dominant in their previous five encounters against Western Australia Women, having won on four occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Queensland Women - 4

Western Australia Women - 1

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Georgia Voll to score a half-century against Western Australia

Georgia Voll amassed an exceptional ton against Western Australia in their previous encounter, making it her second century of the season. She scored two half-centuries earlier this season - in their match against Australian Capital Territory Women, she garnered 69 runs off 86 balls and against New South Wales Women, she scored 65 runs from 94 balls. Given her current form, she could score a half-century once again in the upcoming match against Western Australia.

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Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Best Batters

Georgia Voll to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Voll is the second highest run scorer for Queensland Women at the moment, having accumulated 412 runs in ten innings. In their last match against Western Australia Women, she was the leading batswoman of the entire match as she scored 117 runs off 134 balls. She could be relied upon to be their top batter.

Chloe Piparo to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Chloe Piparo leads Western Australia’s run charts with 465 runs in 11 innings so far. In their previous encounter against Queensland Women, Piparo opened the innings with a score of 28 runs off 34 balls. She was their top run-getter during the match and could be expected to emerge as their standout batter once more.

Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women Best Bowlers

Grace Parsons to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Parsons stands as the leading wicket-taker for Queensland Women with a haul of 19 wickets in 11 innings. She was also their top bowler against Western Australia, wherein she delivered four overs, conceded 16 runs and captured two wickets, giving her an economy rate of 4.00. She could be anticipated to remain their premier bowler once again.

Lilly Mills to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Lilly Mills is the top wicket-taker for Western Australia, having captured 18 wickets so far in just ten innings. She emerged as their top bowler in their last match against Queensland Women. During her spell, she delivered nine overs, gave away 47 runs and picked up two wickets along the way, resulting in an economy rate of 5.22. Given her consistency, she could remain their top bowler in the next match as well.