SAS (South Australia Women) vs ACT (ACT Women) Match Prediction SAS 69 % Chance of Winning ACT 31 % Bet now! South Australia Women and Australian Capital Territory Women will be meeting in the 4th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on September 27. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Chance of Winning

The 2024-25 WNCL season will adopt a double round-robin format, with each team playing 12 matches — facing every opponent twice in home and away fixtures. This structure promotes balance and adaptability across different conditions. The group stage will consist of 42 matches, with the top two teams advancing to the grand final on March 2, 2025.

South Australia Women had a poor season last year. They finished near the bottom of the points table with more losses than wins. The team had four wins and eight losses in the competition. The team signed Hollie Armitage and solidified their batting order. The team will look for a good start in the competition against ACT Women.

Australia Central Territory will be thrilled with a chance for a fresh start this season. They had a season to forget last year. The team won a single game while losing on all the other occasions. They finished at the bottom of the points table with 4 points. The team had made a few changes in the squad and will be hoping for a good start in the first game of the season against South Australia Women.

South Australia Women' chance of winning: 69%

ACT Women’ chance of winning: 31%

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South Australia Women vs ACT Women Betting Tips

Australia Capital Territory Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

ACT Women had a dreadful season last year. They lost the majority of their games last year. The team did not have impactful opening partnerships in the competition and lacked consistency. The team’s opening order revolved around Rebecca Carter, Paris Bowdler and Grace Lyons. They scored 21, 1 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of their last year’s campaign. Moreover, they will be up against the strong bowling order of South Australia. We predict for ACT Women to face an early dismissal in their first game of the season.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. It seems to be a high-scoring venue given the results of the last match here. It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 21 degree Celsius on September 27. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain sunny.

South Australia Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Bridget Patterson Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Emma de Broughe Batter Ella Wilson All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Hollie Armitage All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Amanda Jade-Welington Bowler Jemma Barsby All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women finished above ACT Women in the previous season of the competition. They won only four games that season. However, the team will look confident against ACT women in their first game.

ACT Women Player List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Lyons Batter Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Katie Mack © Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Angelina Genford All-rounder Olivia Porter Batter Shivani Mehta Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Annie Wikman Bowler Zoe Cooke Bowler

ACT Women Recent Form

ACT Women had an abysmal season last year. They finished in the bottom place of the point table. The team has a strong bowling order.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, South Australia Women have won four games as opposed to ACT Women’s one.

South Australia Women Won: 4

ACT Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Betting Odds

Fast bowler Emmerson Filsell has secured her first state contract after strong performances in SACA Premier Cricket and National Championships. South Australia has also signed English allrounder Hollie Armitage as their international recruit for the upcoming season. Mick Delaney takes over as head coach, replacing Luke Williams. South Australia Women will be looking for a thrilling start in the first game of the competition.

The Meteors have added four new players for the upcoming season. Canberra-born allrounder Zoe Cooke returns after a stint with Queensland. Former Zimbabwe leg-spinner Anesu Mushangwe joins from South Australia, top-order batter and allrounder Shivani Mehta arrives from Sydney, and leg-spinner Chelsea Moscript earns a full contract after debuting in the WNCL last season, playing four matches. ACT Women had a disastrous campaign last year and will be eager to recover this season.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Courtney Webb was one of the best batters in the team last season. She struck 392 runs in 12 games at an average of 39.20. Webb scored 76 runs in her last meeting against ACT Women. She will come in as the best batting option from South Australia.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for ACT Women

Katie Mack is a prominent Australian batter. She was fantastic in the last season and wrapped in 471 runs in 12 games at an average of 47.10. She will be ready for her first game this season.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was impeccable last season. She took 19 wickets in 12 games for the team. She will be ready for another showdown.

Carly Leeson to be the top bowler for ACT Women

ACT were poor in the bowling department last season. However, Carly Leeson took charge of the bowling order and picked 11 wickets in 11 games last season.