SAS (South Australia Women) vs ACT (ACT Women) Match Prediction SAS 71 % Chance of Winning ACT 29 % Bet Now! South Australia Women and Australian Capital Territory Women will be meeting in the 6th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on September 27. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Chance of Winning

South Australia Women had a poor season last year. They finished near the bottom of the points table with more losses than wins. The team had four wins and eight losses in the competition. However, the team had a fantastic start in their first game of the tournament. They won the first game of the season against ACT Women. They are placed at the second place in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of 1.940.

The Australia Central Territory had a season to forget last year. The team won a single game while losing on all the other occasions. They finished at the bottom of the points table with 4 points. The team had a rough start and suffered a loss in the first game of the season against South Australia. With that, they are placed 6th in the standings currently with a net run rate of -1.940. .

South Australia Women' chance of winning: 71%

ACT Women’ chance of winning: 29%

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South Australia Women vs ACT Women Betting Tips

Australia Capital Territory Women to score under 16.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

ACT Women had a dreadful season last year. They lost the majority of their games last year. The team did not have impactful opening partnerships in the competition and lacked consistency. The team’s opening order revolved around Rebecca Carter, Paris Bowdler and Grace Lyons. They scored 21, 1 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of their last year’s campaign. They met against South Australia Women in the first game this season where Paris Bowdler and Shivani Mehta opened for the side. The pair scored 6 runs for their opening partnership. Mehta struck out for 1 runs while Bowdler scored 30 runs in the game. South Australia’s bowling order looks strong and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds ACT Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: South Australia Women 1.50 Bet on Batery

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. It seems to be a high-scoring venue given the results of the last match here. It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius on September 29. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain cloudy.

South Australia Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Annie O’Neil Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Emma de Broughe Batter Ellie Johnston All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Courtney Neil All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Amanda Jade-Welington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (c) All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women finished above ACT Women in the previous season of the competition. They won the last five games against ACT Women. In the previous game, they performed very well to defeat the opponents.

ACT Women Player List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Katie Mack © Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Alisha Bates All-rounder Grace Dignam All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Annie Wikman All-rounder Zoe Cooke All-rounder

ACT Women Recent Form

ACT Women had an abysmal season last year. They finished in the bottom place of the point table. The team had a weak start in the competition and lost the first game by 97 runs.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, South Australia Women have won all the games.

South Australia Women Won: 5

ACT Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Betting Odds

The sides clashed in their first game of the season and will now collide in the reverse fixture. South Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They accumulated 284 runs while losing all their wickets by the end. Courtney Webb scored 40 runs from the top order. While middle order batters were very impressive in the game. Jemma Barsby (58) and Eleanor Larosa (50*) also batted well for South Australia. Anesu Mushangwe picked 3 wickets while Gabrielle Sutcliffe took 2 wickets for the side.

Australia Central Territory did not play well in the last game. Chasing the target, the team bundled out at 187 runs in 38.5 overs, losing the game by 97 runs. Paris Bowdler scored 30 runs while Annie Wikman struck 35 runs in the game. Zoe Clarke remained unbeaten at 41 runs. South Australia were very aggressive with their bowling. Amanda-Jade Welling and Emma de Broughe picked 3 wickets each for their side.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Courtney Webb was one of the best batters in the team last season. She struck 392 runs in 12 games at an average of 39.20. Webb scored 40 runs in her last meeting against ACT Women. She will come in as the best batting option from South Australia.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for ACT Women

Katie Mack is a prominent Australian batter. She was fantastic in the last season and wrapped in 471 runs in 12 games at an average of 47.10. She struck out for 6 runs in the last game but will return in the next match.

South Australia Women vs ACT Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was impeccable last season. She took 19 wickets in 12 games for the team. She took 3 wickets in the last game against ACT Women.

Anesu Mushangwe to be the top bowler for ACT Women

Anesu Mushangwe was the best bowler from the side in the last game. She took 3 wickets in the game against South Australia Women.