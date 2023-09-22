SAS (South Australia Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction SAS 95 % Chance of Winning ACT 5 % Bet Now! Match 2 of the 2023 WNCL will witness the tussle between South Australia Women and Australian Capital Territory Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 6:00 am IST.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning

Having been runners-up in the last two WNCL seasons, South Australia is optimistic about their chances of achieving the ultimate victory. As the 2023-24 Women's National Cricket League season commences, South Australia's squad possesses all the qualities of a championship-winning team, except for the actual championship title. The Scorpions, led by their youthful lineup, have made it to the competition's final match in the past two summers. However, they experienced the heartache of defeat on both occasions, with their most recent loss being a gut-wrenching one-run defeat, where they lost five wickets in the final over. For the 2023/24 season, the Scorpions have prioritised strengthening their bowling department with key additions. Anesu Mushangwe, a leg-spinner with prior experience in the South Australian cricket setup, has earned a contract with the WNCL side after a period of development. Additionally, Eleanor Larosa joins the team as an all-rounder, and former Victorian player Courtney Neale brings her fast bowling skills to the squad. This season could be significant for spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington as she aims to make a statement to Australian selectors.

Australian Capital Territory Women had a disastrous campaign last time around, finishing at the bottom of the league table with only two wins in twelve games. The Meteors will see the addition of five new players to their roster this season. One of these newcomers is Jannatul Sumona, a former international off-spinner from Bangladesh. She has earned a contract after making her debut for the side in the last four matches of the 2022/23 season. Another valuable addition is Grace Dignam, who is making the transition to Canberra. Dignam had an impressive summer as the leading run-scorer in the Sydney First Grade competition. The remaining three new faces are all young talents. Paris Bowdler, a 19-year-old from Victoria, has been making waves in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition for several years. She also secured a spot in the Australian Under 19 team that competed in this year's World Cup. The final two additions are still in school. Grace Lyons, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Canberra, and fast bowler Amy Hunter from North Queensland, will be managing their school commitments alongside their participation in elite-level cricket.

South Australia Women's chance of winning: 95%

Australian Capital Territory Women’s chance of winning: 5%

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South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips

Emma de Broughe scored 554 runs last season for South Australia at an average of 42.61. She smashed a century and four half centuries last season. Bet on de Broughe to score over 26.5 runs in the game.

Rebecca Carter hammered 283 runs last season in the WNCL in only 9 innings. She maintained an average of 31.44 and scored three half-centuries in the process. Therefore, Carter is expected to score over 27.5 runs against South Australia in the game.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval is known for its batsman-friendly wicket, providing substantial support to the batters throughout the match. During the initial stages, the pitch doesn't offer much assistance to the fast bowlers, and the spinners will need to maintain tight lengths to extract any advantage. Last season, six games were played here out of which the side chasing emerged victorious on four occasions. The average first innings score here last season was 245 runs. Therefore, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Friday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 48% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny with no chances of rain as per weather forecast.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Patterson Batsman Emma de Broughe Batsman Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Courtney Webb Batsman Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna Bowler Jemma Barsby All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women qualified for the finale but lost to Tasmania Women by just one run. They came 2nd last season, picking up nine wins in twelve matches.

Australian Capital Territory Women Players List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Carter Batsman Katie Mack Batsman Carly Leeson All-rounder Olivia Porter Batsman Alisha Bates Batsman Kayla Burton All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe All-rounder Jannatul Sumona Bowler Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Chloe Rafferty All-rounder

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women finished at the bottom of the league table last season with only two wins in twelve matches.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head Record

Since 2021, these teams have clashed in five matches, with South Australia Women emerging as the winners in three of those encounters, while Australian Capital Territory Women secured victory in the remaining two matches.

Last five matches:

South Australia Women Won: 3 matches

Australian Capital Territory Women Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

Australian Capital Territory Women to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

The likes of Rebecca Carter and Katie Mack stitched opening partnerships of 45, 6, 2, 65 & 55 runs in their past five games. In each of these five games, barring two, Australian Capital Territory Women managed to surpass our target of 24.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game. Carter and Mack averaged close to 31.44 & 30.91 last season. Therefore, we have backed ACT-W to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal against SOA-W in the game.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

With 594 runs in 13 innings, Courtney Webb emerged as South Australia’s leading run-getter last season. She maintained an average of 54.00, scoring two centuries and four half ones. She is arriving here after scoring back-to-back fifties against England-A Women. Bet on Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia in the game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

Katie Mack scored 371 runs in only 12 matches for South Australia Women last season. She scored as many as four fifties last time around and maintained an average of 30.91 in the competition. We predict Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory in the game.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington, the 26-year-old Australian all-rounder picked up 22 wickets in half the number of games last season at an economy of 5.71. She is arriving here after picking up four wickets for 31 runs in her last game. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Amanda-Jade Wellington will emerge as South Australia Women’s best bowler in the game.

Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Gabrielle Sutcliffe was the leading wicket-taker for South Australia this season, claiming a total of 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. Her best performance in the competition saw her take 4/35. Therefore, placing a bet on Gabrielle Sutcliffe to excel as the top bowler for the Australian Capital Territory Women's team would be a wise choice.