SAS (South Australia Women) vs ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) Match Prediction SAS 55 % Chance of Winning ACT 45 % Bet Now! Match 4 of the 2023 WNCL will witness the tussle between South Australia Women and Australian Capital Territory Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 6:00 am IST.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chance of Winning

In their inaugural match of the domestic one-day season, South Australia made a resounding statement, showcasing their prowess both with the bat and the ball against the ACT Meteors. Jemma Barsby, now at the helm as the South Australia captain, commenced her tenure in spectacular fashion, securing a five-wicket haul. This remarkable performance paved the way for the Scorpions to clinch a convincing seven-wicket victory over the ACT Meteors in Adelaide. Barsby's remarkable figures of 5-20 were instrumental in dismissing the Meteors for a total of 219 at Karen Rolton Oval, despite a valiant unbeaten knock of 95 from ACT captain Katie Mack. The opening partnership of Emma de Broughe, who scored 77 runs from 95 balls, and Bridget Patterson, who contributed 51 runs from 90 balls, was the cornerstone of South Australia's successful chase. They put together a formidable 142-run partnership for the first wicket. Patterson's dismissal in the 29th over, courtesy of Jannatul Sumona, saw Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath stepping onto the field in an aggressive mood. She showcased her prowess by dispatching the ball to the boundary seven times on her way to a quickfire 42 runs from 35 balls. Although she departed with the Scorpions requiring just 35 runs to seal victory, Courtney Webb took up the mantle admirably. Webb remained unbeaten with 19 runs off eight deliveries, ultimately steering the hosts to victory within 39 overs.

Coming to ACT Meteors, skipper Mack played a pivotal role in the Meteors' recovery after they had stumbled to a precarious 5-50. She displayed exceptional batting prowess with an impressive unbeaten innings of 95 runs from 102 deliveries. Mack received crucial support from the lower order, notably from Alisha Bates, who batted at No.7 and contributed 43 runs from 61 balls, as well as Angie Genford, who occupied the No.10 position and added 35 runs from 38 balls. These contributions helped the ACT team post a total of 219 runs within their allotted 50 overs. Barsby's exceptional five-wicket performance found strong support from pace bowler Kate Peterson, who claimed four wickets for 34 runs. Australian star Megan Schutt also chipped in with a wicket, conceding 53 runs. Darcie Brown, bowling seven overs, remained wicketless and conceded 35 runs, while McGrath bowled eight overs without taking a wicket, conceding 36 runs. These bowlers used this game as an opportunity to fine-tune their skills ahead of Australia's upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, set to commence in Sydney on October 1. Both teams are scheduled to face each other again at Karen Rolton Oval on Sunday. These matches represent the only Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) games where Australian squad members, including Schutt, McGrath, and Brown, are expected to be available for this season.

South Australia Women's chance of winning: 55%

Australian Capital Territory Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips

Emma de Broughe scored 554 runs last season for SA-W at an average of 42.61. She smashed a century and four half centuries last season. In the last game, she scored 77 runs off 95 balls against ACT-W. Bet on de Broughe to score over 26.5 runs in the game.

Rebecca Carter hammered 283 runs last season in the WNCL in only 9 innings. She maintained an average of 31.44 and scored three half-centuries in the process. Although she was dismissed for only 18 runs in the last game but is expected to score over 22.5 runs against SA-W in the game.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval is renowned for its wicket that favours batsmen, offering significant assistance to the batting side throughout the duration of the match. In the early phases, the pitch tends to be less advantageous for fast bowlers, requiring spinners to focus on maintaining precise lengths to derive any potential benefits. The average first innings score here in the last five matches is 245 runs. Four of the last five games have ended in favour of the team batting second. Therefore, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Sunday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 32% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. A clear sky is expected over Adelaide on Sunday.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Patterson Batsman Emma de Broughe Batsman Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Courtney Webb Batsman Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna Bowler Jemma Barsby All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

In their last game, South Australia Women defeated Australian Capital Territory Women by 7 wickets with 68 balls to spare.

Australian Capital Territory Women Players List

Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Carter Batsman Katie Mack Batsman Carly Leeson All-rounder Angelina Genford Batsman Alisha Bates Batsman Kayla Burton All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe All-rounder Jannatul Ferdus All-rounder Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Annie Wikman All-rounder

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women lost their WNCL opener against South Australia Women by 7 wickets.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head Record

Since 2022, these teams have clashed in five matches, with South Australia Women emerging as the winners in four of those encounters, while Australian Capital Territory Women secured victory in only one game.

Last five matches:

South Australia Women Won: 4 matches

Australian Capital Territory Women Won: 1 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

South Australia boasts a formidable opening partnership, as demonstrated by Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson, who constructed an impressive 142-run partnership in the previous match. During the previous season, Bridget Patterson and Emma de Broughe achieved impressive batting averages of approximately 25.92 and 42.61, respectively. In the last game, Patterson contributed 51 runs, while de Broughe scored 77 runs. Considering their recent form and consistency, it is reasonable to place a bet on South Australia Women to accumulate more than 29.5 runs before they encounter their first dismissal.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

With 594 runs in 13 innings, Courtney Webb emerged as South Australia’s leading run-getter last season. She maintained an average of 54.00, scoring two centuries and four half ones. She is arriving here after scoring back-to-back fifties against England-A Women. In the last game, she played a 8 ball cameo, scoring 19 runs. She remained unbeaten in the last game. Bet on Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia in the game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

Katie Mack showcased her batting prowess by amassing 371 runs in just 12 matches for South Australia Women in the previous season. During that time, she recorded an impressive four half-centuries and maintained a commendable average of 30.91 in the competition. Her outstanding performances last season earned her the title of the top batter for her team, exemplified by her recent 95-run inning. Given her track record and form, we anticipate Katie Mack to continue her impressive batting displays and emerge as the top batter for the Australian Capital Territory Women in the upcoming game.

South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Top Bowlers

Jemma Barsby to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Jemma Barsby picked up a fifer in the last game, conceding 20 runs in her 10 over spell. She emerged as her side’s best bowler in the last game. In the previous season of WNCL, Barsby picked up 20 wickets in 13 innings. Bet on Jemma Barsby to be the top bowler for South Australia Women in the game.

Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Gabrielle Sutcliffe proved to be the standout wicket-taker for the Australian Capital Territory Women's team in the previous season, securing a total of 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. Her most remarkable performance in the competition involved taking 4 wickets while conceding 35 runs. In the recent game, she demonstrated her bowling prowess by claiming a wicket and giving away only 34 runs during her 8-over spell. Considering her consistent performance and ability to make crucial breakthroughs, it would be a prudent decision to consider Gabrielle Sutcliffe as a strong contender for the top bowler position in the Australian Capital Territory Women's team.