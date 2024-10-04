SAS (South Australia Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction SAS 39 % Chance of Winning TAS 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.639 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia Women and Tasmania Women will be meeting in the 9th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on October 4. The match will begin at 6:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chance of Winning

South Australia Women had a poor season last year. They finished near the bottom of the points table with more losses than wins. However, the team had a fantastic start in the competition with two consecutive wins so far. With that, they are placed at the top of the table with 9 points and a net run rate of 1.431. South Australia Women will be ready for their next showdown against Tasmania Women.

Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They won nine games and lost two matches to finish first in the standings. Tasmania Women contested against Queensland Women in the finals and beat them to lift the trophy. The defending champions won both their games so far and earned themselves the second spot in the standings. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 0.596.

South Australia Women' chance of winning: 39%

Tasmania Women’ chance of winning: 61%

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team won the last edition of the competition. Tasmania Women had a fantastic start to their campaign with two wins over Western Australia. The team batted well in the game. Tasmania opened their innings with Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee who led an opening partnership of 47 runs in the first game. Lee had to leave for the T20 World Cup while Emma Manix-Geeves replaced her in the second game. The pair scored 3 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game. The team has a strong batting order and will be looking to score well in the next game against South Australia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most fours: Tasmania Women 1.88 Bet on Batery

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. It seems to be a high-scoring venue given the results of the last match here. It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius on October 4. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain cloudy.

South Australia Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Annie O’Neil Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Emma de Broughe Batter Ellie Johnston All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Courtney Neil All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Amanda Jade-Welington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (c) All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women finished above Tasmania Women in the previous season of the competition. They won the last five games against Tasmania Women. In the previous game, they performed very well to defeat the opponents.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Callie Wilson Bowler Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Julia Cavanough All-rounder Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team won both their games so far. They are second in the standings right now and will be looking to win their next game to claim the top place.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania Women have won all the games.

South Australia Women Won: 0

Tasmania Women Won: 5

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women went against ACT Women in their last outing. Batting first in the game, ACT Women gathered 245 runs while losing all their wickets. South Australia bowled very well in the game. Eleanor Larosa picked 3 wickets while Jemma Barsby and Amanda-Jade Wellington took 2 wickets each in the fixture. The team chased the target successfully with the score of 248/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Ellie Johnson was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 65 runs while Courtney Webb smashed 53 runs in the game.

Tasmania Women clashed against Western Australia Women in their last outing. Western Australia batted first in the game and scored 215/10. Callie Wilson, Maisy Gibson, Nicola Carey and Heather Graham picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy target to chase. Tasmania scored 216/9, winning the game by 1 wicket. They faced some resistance but with the combined effort of the batters, they managed to surpass the target. Noami Stalenberg was the top scorer with 33 runs.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women First class Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.639 Bet now!

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Courtney Webb was one of the best batters in the team last season. She struck 392 runs in 12 games at an average of 39.20. Webb scored 40 & 53 runs in the two games so far. She will come in as the best batting option from South Australia.

Heather Graham to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Heather Graham has entered the competition. She scored 23 runs in the first game but will be returning to score many runs in the next game.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was impeccable last season. She took 19 wickets in 12 games for the team. She has taken 5 wickets in 2 games so far. She bagged 2 wickets in the last game.

Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Lauren Smith will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She picked 18 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last season. She took 4 wickets in two games so far. She will go in as the best bowling pick from Tasmania.