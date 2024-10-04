SAS (South Australia Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction
SAS
39%
Chance of Winning
TAS
61%
First class
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Tasmania Women lead the tally by 5-0.
- Tasmania Women won the last meeting against South Australia Women by 2 wickets.
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chance of Winning
South Australia Women had a poor season last year. They finished near the bottom of the points table with more losses than wins. However, the team had a fantastic start in the competition with two consecutive wins so far. With that, they are placed at the top of the table with 9 points and a net run rate of 1.431. South Australia Women will be ready for their next showdown against Tasmania Women.
Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They won nine games and lost two matches to finish first in the standings. Tasmania Women contested against Queensland Women in the finals and beat them to lift the trophy. The defending champions won both their games so far and earned themselves the second spot in the standings. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 0.596.
- South Australia Women' chance of winning: 39%
- Tasmania Women’ chance of winning: 61%
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips
Tasmania Women to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team won the last edition of the competition. Tasmania Women had a fantastic start to their campaign with two wins over Western Australia. The team batted well in the game. Tasmania opened their innings with Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee who led an opening partnership of 47 runs in the first game. Lee had to leave for the T20 World Cup while Emma Manix-Geeves replaced her in the second game. The pair scored 3 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game. The team has a strong batting order and will be looking to score well in the next game against South Australia.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
South Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Most fours: Tasmania Women
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction
Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. It seems to be a high-scoring venue given the results of the last match here. It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius on October 4. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain cloudy.
South Australia Women Players List
Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annie O’Neil
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Ellie Johnston
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
All-rounder
|
Courtney Neil
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
|
Amanda Jade-Welington
|
All-rounder
|
Jemma Barsby (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
South Australia Women Recent Form
South Australia Women finished above Tasmania Women in the previous season of the competition. They won the last five games against Tasmania Women. In the previous game, they performed very well to defeat the opponents.
Tasmania Women Players List
Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Callie Wilson
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (capt)
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Manix Geeves
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-Holmes
|
Bowler
|
Julia Cavanough
|
All-rounder
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Recent Form
Tasmania Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team won both their games so far. They are second in the standings right now and will be looking to win their next game to claim the top place.
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania Women have won all the games.
- South Australia Women Won: 0
- Tasmania Women Won: 5
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds
South Australia Women went against ACT Women in their last outing. Batting first in the game, ACT Women gathered 245 runs while losing all their wickets. South Australia bowled very well in the game. Eleanor Larosa picked 3 wickets while Jemma Barsby and Amanda-Jade Wellington took 2 wickets each in the fixture. The team chased the target successfully with the score of 248/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Ellie Johnson was the best batter with an unbeaten score of 65 runs while Courtney Webb smashed 53 runs in the game.
Tasmania Women clashed against Western Australia Women in their last outing. Western Australia batted first in the game and scored 215/10. Callie Wilson, Maisy Gibson, Nicola Carey and Heather Graham picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy target to chase. Tasmania scored 216/9, winning the game by 1 wicket. They faced some resistance but with the combined effort of the batters, they managed to surpass the target. Noami Stalenberg was the top scorer with 33 runs.
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women
First class
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters
Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women
Courtney Webb was one of the best batters in the team last season. She struck 392 runs in 12 games at an average of 39.20. Webb scored 40 & 53 runs in the two games so far. She will come in as the best batting option from South Australia.
Heather Graham to be the top batter for Tasmania Women
Heather Graham has entered the competition. She scored 23 runs in the first game but will be returning to score many runs in the next game.
South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington was impeccable last season. She took 19 wickets in 12 games for the team. She has taken 5 wickets in 2 games so far. She bagged 2 wickets in the last game.
Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women
Lauren Smith will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She picked 18 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last season. She took 4 wickets in two games so far. She will go in as the best bowling pick from Tasmania.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania Women
South Australia Women to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Tasmania to win @ 1.63 (Batery)
Batery