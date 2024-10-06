SAS (South Australia Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction SAS 53 % Chance of Winning TAS 47 % Bet Now! South Australia Women and Tasmania Women will be meeting in the 12th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on October 6. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chance of Winning

South Australia Women had a poor season last year. They finished near the bottom of the points table with more losses than wins. However, the team is having a dream campaign with an unbeatable streak so far. They have won three games in a row and sit at the top of the standings. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of 1.201. South Australia Women will be looking to win their next affair as well.

Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They topped the standings and went on to lift the trophy. The defending champions started their campaign with two wins but lost their latest outing against South Australia Women. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place with 9 points and a net run rate of 0.161. Tasmania Women will be looking to get back at South Australia in this reverse fixture.

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team won the last edition of the competition. Tasmania Women had a fantastic start to their campaign with two wins over Western Australia but faced a loss against South Australia in their last game. Tasmania opened their innings with Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee who led an opening partnership of 47 runs in the first game. Lee had to leave for the T20 World Cup while Emma Manix-Geeves replaced her in the opening order. The pair scored 3 & 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next two games. The team’s opening order looks in doubtful form and will be tested against the South Australia bowlers again. That said, Tasmania Women is expected to face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture. It seems to be a high-scoring venue given the results of the last match here. It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius on October 6. There is a high possibility of rain on the day of the game.

South Australia Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Emma de Broughe Batter Ellie Johnston All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Courtney Neal All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Amanda Jade-Welington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (c) All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women is unbeatable in the competition so far. They have won three games in a row. The squad will be confident with their batting order.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Callie Wilson Bowler Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Julia Cavanough All-rounder Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women had a great start but faced a tough challenge against South Australia in the last game. They lost the game by 36 runs. The team has pretty strong players and will be coming in hot in the next game.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania Women leads the tally by 4-1.

South Australia Women Won: 1

Tasmania Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women won the toss in the last game against South Australia Women and decided to field first. Batting first in the game, South Australia scored 308/9 in the game. Hollie Armitage scored 75 off 88 balls. Madeline Penna scored 52 runs while Ellie Johnston chipped in 42 runs. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey picked 2 wickets each for Tasmania Women.

Chasing the target, Tasmania Women scored 272 but lost all their wickets, losing the game by 36 runs. Nicola Carey scored 66 runs while Heather Graham posted 80 runs in the game. Naomi Stalenberg also scored 61 runs for Tasmania. However, the team could not withstand the aggressive South Australia bowling attack. Jemma Barsby and Madeline Penna picked 3 wickets each. Amanda-Jade Wellington took 2 picks.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Hollie Armitage has entered the competition and was fantastic in the last game against Tasmania Women. She scored 75 runs off 88 balls in the game and was the top scorer from South Australia. The batter will go in as the best pick from the team.

Heather Graham to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Heather Graham has entered the competition. She scored 23 runs in the first game followed by 80 runs off 66 balls in the last game against South Australia Women. She will come in to knock many runs in the next game.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was impeccable last season. She has taken 7 wickets in 3 games so far in the competition. She bagged 2 wickets in the last game.

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Molly Strano will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games so far. The bowler took 2 wickets in the last game against South Australia.