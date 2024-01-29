SAS (South Australia Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction SAS 57 % Chance of Winning VIC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 4.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 4.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 31 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 brings us a clash between Victoria Women and South Australia Women on Monday, January 29th. The two teams will meet at Adelaide Oval, with the action scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM IST.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Chance Winning

South Australia and Victoria Women are in the middle of the WNCL points table and need to win the remaining games to have a shot at the final. Both teams are on 19 points from eight games, having won four and lost four games each. They are separated by net run-rate, with South Australia Women at 0.316 while Victoria's NRR reading -0.167.

South Australia ended their four-match losing streak in the previous game, beating Queensland by four wickets. Bowling first, their bowling unit did an excellent job to reduce the opponents to 87 for 5. They couldn't finish off the innings early as Queensland reached 205/9. Jemma Barsby was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 34 in eight overs while Amanda-Jade Wellington bagged 2 for 30 in 10 overs.

Josephine Dooley was the star for South Australia in the run-chase as she held one end. Dooley made 86 off 96 deliveries, adding 54 runs with Madeline Penna and 79 runs with Jemma Barsby. Penna scored 29 while Barsby struck 35 as South Australia clinched the game with 55 balls remaining.

Victoria Women defeated Australian Capital Territory by 92 runs in their previous game at Melbourne. Batting first, they lost a couple of wickets early before Ellyse Perry and Tess Flintoff added 135 runs. After Flintoff fell for 54, Perry and Nicole Faltum (55) put on a 132-run stand for the fourth wicket. Perry played a sensational knock of 145 off 137 to power Victoria to 354.

Defending the target, Victoria could not find a way to dismiss Katie Mack, who smashed an unbeaten 140 off 129. But they managed to strike at regular intervals from the other end. Sophie Molineux, Sophie Day and Milly Illingworth bagged two scalps each as they restricted ACT Women to 262/9.

Talking about this encounter, the bookmakers have South Australia as favourites to win the game. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

South Australia Women’s chance of winning: 57%

Victoria Women's chance of winning: 43%

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South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Josephine Dooley was outstanding in the previous game, scoring 86 off 96 to help South Australia win. She has scored 246 runs in the ongoing tournament at an average of 35 with two fifties. Bet on her to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Sophie Reid has done a pretty good job for Victoria in this competition. She has scored 259 runs in the season at an average of 43 with two half centuries. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Australia Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

South Australia have won the toss five times in this tournament, opting to bat three times. Victoria Women have been fortunate with seven toss wins, where they chose to bat first in four games. Adelaide Oval is a very good venue for batting and the teams would prefer runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Adelaide is likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Monday. Rain should not affect the proceedings as there is less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22-28 degrees during the match-time while wind gusts blow at around 39 kmph.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Patterson Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Jemma Barsby (c) All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Ella Wilson Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women had a very good start to this WNCL season with three straight wins. But then they ended up losing four on the bounce. South Australia broke the losing streak with a four-wicket win over Queensland.

Victoria Women Player List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Molineux (c) All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Ella Hayward Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women had a disastrous start to their WNCL campaign, losing four games in a row. They have bounced back from it, winning the last four games. Most recently, Victoria defeated Australian Capital Territory Women by 92 runs.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

The recent head to head record between these two teams is in South Australia's favour. In the last five encounters, South Australia Women have won thrice while Victoria came out on top once while the last encounter ended in a tie.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Victoria Women possess a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Reid and others. They smashed 41 fours in their previous game. Bet on Victoria Women to hit most fours in this game.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women First class Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 4.15 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.256 Bet Now!

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Courtney Webb is the leading run-scorer for South Australia in the tournament. She has made 289 runs from eight innings at an average of 48 with two half centuries. Betting on Webb to be the top batter for South Australia would be justified.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Arguably the greatest batter in women's cricket, Meg Lanning has smashed four fifties in six innings in this WNCL season. She has scored 312 runs and has been dismissed only thrice. Bet on her to be the top Victoria batter.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been excellent in this season. She has taken 14 wickets from eight Innings at an economy of 4.36. The leg-break bowler picked 4 for 50 versus Tasmania Women.

Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

The left-arm orthodox spinner has been outstanding in the ongoing WNCL season. She has taken 11 wickets from just four games at an average of 15.72. Her best figures in the season read 6 for 45. Back her to be the top bowler for Victoria Women.