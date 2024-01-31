SAS (South Australia Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction

SAS

59%

Chance of Winning

VIC

41%

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1.8
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1.915
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First class

Karen Rolton Oval

South Australia Women take on Victoria Women in the 33rd game of the 2024 Women’s National Cricket League at the Karen Rolton Oval Stadium, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 31 at 5:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 289 runs, Courtney Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this tournament.
  • With 15 wickets, Sophie Molineux is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women in this tournament.

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South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

VIC Women had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost each of the first four games but have managed to turn things around and have won five games in a row. In the last game they overpowered SA Women as they registered a comprehensive victory which took them to 24 points and are currently fourth on the table.

On the other hand, SA Women kicked off their season with three wins in four games but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost four of the last five matches. SA Women are currently fifth on the table and need a win if they aspire to make the finals. As per our calculations, VIC Women are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

  • South Australia Women’s chances of winning - 59%
  • Victoria Women’s chances of winning - 41%

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South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sophie Molineux has made five appearances this season and she has struggled so far in this tournament. In five games, she scored 133 runs and averaged 26.60. In the last game against SA Women, Molineux had a rough outing as she scored 11 runs which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Bridget Patterson has struggled in the last five games as she has scored 0, 14, 0, 8 and 12. So far this season, Patterson has scored 239 runs in nine games with the bulk of those runs coming in the first half of the season. In the last game against SA Women, Patterson got out for a duck which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5

1.85
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South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: South Australia Women

1.68
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South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Josephine Dooley, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kate Peterson, Ella Wilson, Courtney Neale, Anesu Mushangwe

Predicted Playing XI

Bridget Patterson

Batter

Emma de Broughe

All-rounder

Courtney Webb

Batter

Madeline Penna

Batter

Josephine Dooley

Wicket-keeper

Jemma Barsby

All-rounder

Amanda-Jade Wellington

All-rounder

Kate Peterson

All-rounder

Ella Wilson

All-rounder

Courtney Neale

Bowler

Anesu Mushangwe

Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

SA Women had a great start to the tournament as they won three of the first four games but have lost four of the last five games and are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning, Sophie Reid, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Day, Tayla Vlaeminck, Poppy Gardner, Milly Illingworth

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Molineux

Batter

Meg Lanning

Batter

Sophie Reid

Batter

Tess Flintoff

Batter

Nicole Faltum

Wicket-keeper

Ella Hayward

All-rounder

Georgia Prestwidge

All-rounder

Sophie Day

All-rounder

Tayla Vlaeminck

All-rounder

Poppy Gardner

Bowler

Milly Illingworth

Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

VIC Women lost each of the first four games but managed to turn things around as they have won five games in a row and are currently fourth on the table.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Head to Head

South Australia Women and Victoria Women have been evenly matched in the last five games. This season both sides went head to head and VIC Women ended up with maximum points.

Head to Head (Last five games)

South Australia Women: 2

Victoria Women: 2

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this all important game as both sides have realistic hope of making the playoffs this term. Both teams went head to head prior to this game which turned out to be a one sided affair. SA Women batted first and were bowled out for 210. VIC Women managed to chase down the target and won the game with eight wickets to spare. What's more important is the fact that VIC Women had a better opening stand in the game. SA Women have struggled to get good start in games, in last five matches, they have managed an opening stand of 1, 33, 1, 7 and 8 and only once in last five games they have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe VIC Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women

First class

Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

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South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Team Batters

Jemma Barsby to be South Australia Women’s top batter

Jemma Barsby has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been one of the most consistent batsmen for SA Women in this tournament. In the last game against VIC Women, Barsby played a brilliant knock as she scored 78 off 101 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Victoria Women’s top batter

Meg Lanning has had a phenomenal season thus far as she has scored 394 runs in this tournament and is the leading run scorer for VIC Women this term. In the last game against SA Women, Lanning scored a brilliant 82 off 82 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Team Bowlers

Kate Peterson to be South Australia Women’s top bowler

Kate Peterson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for SA Women this season as she has bagged 14 wickets thus far. In the last game against VIC Women, Peterson was the only bowler who bagged wickets in the game and ended the game with 1/41 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Molineux to be Victoria Women’s top bowler

Much like her counterpart, Sophie Molineux has had a stunning season as she has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for VIC Women. In the last game against SA Women, Molineux bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick for the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Australia Women

This would be a close game as South Australia Women and Victoria Women have been evenly matched in recent games. VIC Women have won five games in a row which included a stunning win against SA Women which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and we believe you should do the same as VIC Women would bag maximum points.
  • South Australia Women to win @ 1.98 (PariMatch)
  • Victoria Women to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
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