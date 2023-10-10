SAS (South Australia Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction
SAS
53%
Chance of Winning
WEA
47%
List a
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- Bridget Paterson has scored 346 runs in five matches against Western Australia Women.
- Maddy Drake has scored 230 runs in the last four matches against South Australia Women.
- South Australia Women are undefeated against Western Australia in the last five head to head matches played in WNCL.
- South Australia Women four of the last five matches played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning
South Australia Women are off to a great start to the season winning both the matches played in the 2023 WNCL season. South Australia Women are coming off a win against Australian Capital Territory Women in the last match. Batting first, South Australia Women scored 267/7 on the back of Courtney Webb (76 runs) and Bridget Patterson (52 runs). The bowling attack of South Australia Women then bundled out Australian Capital Territory Women for 166 runs in 39.5 overs. Amanda-Jade Wellington (3/32), Kate Paterson (2/29) and Darcie Brown (2/29) were the top performers with the ball.
Western Australia Women are coming off a huge win over Victoria Women in the last match. Bowling first, Western Australia Women bowled out Victoria Women for 164 runs. Alana King (4/32), Zoe Britcliffe (2/21) and Amy Edgar (2/30) were the top performers with the ball. Western Australia Women then chased down the target (165/2 in 35.2 overs). Maddy Drake (79 runs) and Lisa Griffith (45 runs) were the top performers with the ball.
South Australia Women will miss the services of Tahila McGrath and Darcie Brown which reduces their chance of winning the match.
- South Australia Women Chance of Winning: 53%
- Western Australia Women Chance of Winning: 47%
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips
Bridget Paterson has been in phenomenal form in the season and she has scored two fifties in the last two matches. Paterson has scored 346 runs in the last five matches against Western Australia Women. Our best betting tip for this match is Bridget Paterson to score over 50 runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia Women to win the match
Western Australia Women to win the match
South Australia Women to win the match
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction
The surface at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch gets batter to bat on as the game progresses. In the last 10 matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won seven matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 220 runs.
Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Tuesday, 10th October is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 49% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
South Australia Women Players List
Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson
South Australia Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bridget Paterson
|
Batter
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Josephine Dooley
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jemma Barbsy
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Paterson
|
Bowler
|
Sam Betts
|
Bowler
|
Annie O' Neil
|
Bowler
|
Ella Wilson
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Recent Form
South Australia Women played two matches and won both the matches in the season. They are positioned at the top of the table with ten points.
Western Australia Women Players List
Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie
Western Australia Women Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Chole Piparo
|
Batter
|
Maddy Drake
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Lisa Griffith
|
Batter
|
Ashley Day
|
Batter
|
Piepa Cleary
|
All-rounder
|
Lilly Mills
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
Bowler
|
Zoe Britcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Amy Edgar
|
Bowler
|
Shay Manolini
|
Bowler
Western Australia Women Recent Form
Western Australia played two and won two matches in the WNCL season. They are positioned in second position with ten points.
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Head to Head Record
In the last ten head-to-head matches played between South Australia Women and Western Australia Women, South Australia Women (SOA-W) won seven matches Western Australia Women (WA-W) won three matches.
- Matches Played: 10 matches
- South Australia Women Won: 07 matches
- Western Australia Women Won: 03 matches
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds
South Australia Women to have the highest Opening Partnership against Western Australia Women
South Australia Women scored 52 runs and 142 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches, while Western Australia Women scored 32 runs and 02 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. We predict South Australia Women to have the highest opening partnership than Western Australia Women.
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women
List a
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters
Bridget Paterson to be the top batter for South Australia Women
Bridget Paterson is having a phenomenal run in the season, she scored back to back half centuries in the last two matches (51 runs and 52 runs). Paterson has a very good record against Western Australia women (346 runs in last five matches). She scored 153 runs against Western Australia in the last encounter. We believe Bridget Paterson is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for South Australia Women against Western Australia Women.
Maddy Drake to be the top batter for Western Australia Women
Maddy Drake is coming off a match winning performance in the last match against Victoria Women. She scored 76 runs smashing five fours. Drake has a very good record against Victoria Women in the 50 over format. She scored 230 runs in four matches against Victoria Women. We predict Maddy Drake to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Western Australia Women against South Australia Women.
South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers
Kate Paterson to be top bowler for South Australia Women
Kate Paterson has been the most reliable bowler for South Australia Women. She has picked up six wickets in the season and is the leading wicket taker for SA-W. Paterson has picked up six wickets in the last matches played against Western Australia Women. Based on her recent form and record against Western Australia Women, we back Kate Paterson to be the top bowler for South Australia Women.
Alana King to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women
Alana King has picked up five wickets in the last two matches played in the season. The surface at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide has some assistance for spinners. South Australia Women struggled against spinners in the last two games and she could produce a match winning spell against South Australia Women. We believe Alana King is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women against South Australia Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia Women
- South Australia Women to win the match @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
- Western Australia Women to win the match @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch