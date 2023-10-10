SAS (South Australia Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction SAS 53 % Chance of Winning WEA 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.789 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia Women and Western Australia Women battle out in match 10 of the WNCL 2023 season on Tuesday, 10th October, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide and the scheduled time is 5:00 AM IST.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

South Australia Women are off to a great start to the season winning both the matches played in the 2023 WNCL season. South Australia Women are coming off a win against Australian Capital Territory Women in the last match. Batting first, South Australia Women scored 267/7 on the back of Courtney Webb (76 runs) and Bridget Patterson (52 runs). The bowling attack of South Australia Women then bundled out Australian Capital Territory Women for 166 runs in 39.5 overs. Amanda-Jade Wellington (3/32), Kate Paterson (2/29) and Darcie Brown (2/29) were the top performers with the ball.

Western Australia Women are coming off a huge win over Victoria Women in the last match. Bowling first, Western Australia Women bowled out Victoria Women for 164 runs. Alana King (4/32), Zoe Britcliffe (2/21) and Amy Edgar (2/30) were the top performers with the ball. Western Australia Women then chased down the target (165/2 in 35.2 overs). Maddy Drake (79 runs) and Lisa Griffith (45 runs) were the top performers with the ball.

South Australia Women will miss the services of Tahila McGrath and Darcie Brown which reduces their chance of winning the match.

South Australia Women Chance of Winning: 53%

Western Australia Women Chance of Winning: 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Bridget Paterson has been in phenomenal form in the season and she has scored two fifties in the last two matches. Paterson has scored 346 runs in the last five matches against Western Australia Women. Our best betting tip for this match is Bridget Paterson to score over 50 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women to win the match 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Women to win the match 2.278 Bet on Melbet South Australia Women to win the match 1.824 Bet on 1xBet

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch gets batter to bat on as the game progresses. In the last 10 matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won seven matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 220 runs.

Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Tuesday, 10th October is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 49% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

South Australia Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Paterson Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket Keeper Jemma Barbsy All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Kate Paterson Bowler Sam Betts Bowler Annie O' Neil Bowler Ella Wilson Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women played two matches and won both the matches in the season. They are positioned at the top of the table with ten points.

Western Australia Women Players List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Western Australia Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chole Piparo Batter Maddy Drake Wicket Keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Ashley Day Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Lilly Mills All-rounder Alana King Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia played two and won two matches in the WNCL season. They are positioned in second position with ten points.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Head to Head Record

In the last ten head-to-head matches played between South Australia Women and Western Australia Women, South Australia Women (SOA-W) won seven matches Western Australia Women (WA-W) won three matches.

Matches Played: 10 matches

South Australia Women Won: 07 matches

Western Australia Women Won: 03 matches

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women to have the highest Opening Partnership against Western Australia Women

South Australia Women scored 52 runs and 142 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches, while Western Australia Women scored 32 runs and 02 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. We predict South Australia Women to have the highest opening partnership than Western Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women List a Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.177 Bet Now!

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Bridget Paterson to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Bridget Paterson is having a phenomenal run in the season, she scored back to back half centuries in the last two matches (51 runs and 52 runs). Paterson has a very good record against Western Australia women (346 runs in last five matches). She scored 153 runs against Western Australia in the last encounter. We believe Bridget Paterson is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for South Australia Women against Western Australia Women.

Maddy Drake to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Maddy Drake is coming off a match winning performance in the last match against Victoria Women. She scored 76 runs smashing five fours. Drake has a very good record against Victoria Women in the 50 over format. She scored 230 runs in four matches against Victoria Women. We predict Maddy Drake to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Western Australia Women against South Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Kate Paterson to be top bowler for South Australia Women

Kate Paterson has been the most reliable bowler for South Australia Women. She has picked up six wickets in the season and is the leading wicket taker for SA-W. Paterson has picked up six wickets in the last matches played against Western Australia Women. Based on her recent form and record against Western Australia Women, we back Kate Paterson to be the top bowler for South Australia Women.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Alana King has picked up five wickets in the last two matches played in the season. The surface at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide has some assistance for spinners. South Australia Women struggled against spinners in the last two games and she could produce a match winning spell against South Australia Women. We believe Alana King is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women against South Australia Women.