SAS (South Australia Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction SAS 62 % Chance of Winning WEA 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia Women and Western Australia Women battle out in match 11 of the WNCL 2023 season on Thursday, 12th October, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide and the scheduled time is 5:00 AM IST.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

South Australia Women continue their dominance in the season and rack up another huge win over Western Australia in their last match. Batting first South Australia Women finished at 263/9 on the back of a classical half century from Amanda Jade Wellington (73 runs) and handy knocks from Emma de Broughe (49 runs), Courtney Webb (31 runs) and Madeline Penna (28 runs). Piepa Cleary (4/49) and Amy Edgar (4/38) were the top performers with the ball.

Western Australia Women then failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 176 runs in 46.3 overs. Maddy Drake (55 runs) and Lisa Griffith (32 runs) are the top scorers for Western Australia Women. Kate Paterson (3/26) and Amanda Jade Wellington (3/37) were outstanding with the ball for South Australia Women.

South Australia Women Chance of Winning: 62%

Western Australia Women Chance of Winning: 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Maddy Drake has been in phenomenal form and she scored 55 runs in the last match and has amassed 143 runs in three matches. Drake has scored over 50 runs in the last two matches and considering her recent form, we believe she is the best player to bet on to score a half century against South Australia Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Australia Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch gets batter to bat on as the game progresses. In the last 10 matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won six matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 224 runs.

Based on the recent results and the pitch conditions, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Thursday, 12th October is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 62% humidity, 60% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 32 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a high chance of scattered showers.

South Australia Women Players List

Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

South Australia Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Paterson Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket Keeper Jemma Barbsy All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Kate Paterson Bowler Sam Betts Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women played three matches and won three matches in the season. They are positioned at the top of the table with 15 points.

Western Australia Women Players List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Western Australia Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chole Piparo Batter Maddy Drake Wicket Keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Ashley Day Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Lilly Mills All-rounder Shay Manolini Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Chole Ainsworth Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia played three and won two matches and lost one match in the WNCL season. They are positioned in second position with ten points.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Head to Head Record

In the last ten head-to-head matches played between South Australia Women and Western Australia Women, South Australia Women (SOA-W) won eight matches Western Australia Women (WA-W) won two matches.

Matches Played: 10 matches

South Australia Women Won: 08 matches

Western Australia Women Won: 02 matches

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

South Australia Women to score over 27.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

South Australia Women are averaging 65 runs in the 2023 WNCL season. Both the openers of South Australia Women are in good form and are in form. We predict South Australia Women to score over 27.5 runs @ 1.80 (Parimatch) against Western Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women List a Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.559 Bet Now!

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Bridget Paterson to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Bridget Paterson is having a phenomenal run in the season, she scored back to back half centuries in the last two of the last three matches (0, 51 runs and 52 runs). In the last match she got out to a three ball duck. Paterson had a very good record against Western Australia women (346 runs in last six matches). We back Bridget Paterson to bounce back and score a match winning knock in the reverse fixture against South Australia Women.

Maddy Drake to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Maddy Drake is coming off another impressive performance in the last match against South Australia Women. She scored 55 runs and was the top scorer for her team. Drake has a very good record against South Australia Women in the 50 over format. She scored 285 runs in five matches against South Australia Women. We predict Maddy Drake to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Western Australia Women against South Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Kate Paterson to be top bowler for South Australia Women

Kate Paterson has been the most reliable bowler for South Australia Women. In the last match, Paterson was the top bowler for South Australia Women (3/26). Paterson has picked up nine wickets in the last three matches played against Western Australia Women. Based on her recent form and record against Western Australia Women, we back Kate Paterson to be the top bowler for South Australia Women.

Piepa Cleary to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Piepa Cleary produced a magical spell with the ball in the last match against South Australia Women. She finished with figures of (4/49) and is the second highest wicket taker (5 wickets in 3 matches) for Western Australia Women. We back Piepa Cleary to come good in the reverse fixture against Western Australia and be the top bowler for her team.