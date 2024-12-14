TAS (Tasmania Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction TAS 61 % Chance of Winning NSW 39 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.654 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania Women take on New South Wales Women in the 13th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 14 at 04:30 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women got off to a great start in this tournament as they won back to back games against Western Australia Women but since then they have suffered back to back losses and are currently third on the table. In the last match against South Australia Women, Tasmania Women lost the game by 40 runs.

Much like their opponents, New South Wales Women have had an identical start to the campaign as after winning the first two matches, New South Wales Women lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Tasmania Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women ’ chances of winning - 61%

New South Wales Women’ chances of winning - 39%

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Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicola Carey has been pretty consistent with the bat for Tasmania Women in this campaign as she has scored 125 runs with an average of 31.25 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Claire Moore has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 52 runs in four matches with an average of 17.33 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Tasmania Women 1.60 Bet on Batery

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last five matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Tasmania Women News & Player List

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Hayley Silver-holmes, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Predicted Playing XI

Elyse Villani Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Ruth Johnston All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women got off to a great start as they won back to back games but since then they have lost back to back matches and are currently third on the table.

New South Wales Women News & Player List

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Erin Burns, Georgia Adams (c), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Tahlia Wilson (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Georgia Adams Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Frankie Nicklin All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

Much like their opponents, New South Wales Women managed six wins in seven matches and made the playoffs this term.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Head to Head

New South Wales Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Tasmania Women as they have 12 wins in 19 matches.

Head to Head

Tasmania Women: 06

New South Wales Women : 12

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women

New South Wales Women and Tasmania Women head into this fixture after a similar start to the campaign thus far as both teams have two wins in four matches and are currently fifth and third on the table. Last season Tasmania Women dominated the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table and were eventually crowned champions. They beat New South Wales on both occasions last season. This year Tasmania Women openers have struggled thus far as they have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe New South Wales Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women First class Blundstone, Bellerive Tasmania Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.327 Bet Now!

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Naomi Stalenberg to be Tasmania Women’ top batter

Naomi Stalenberg has had an exceptional campaign thus far as she has scored two half centuries in four games and with 149 runs, she is the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson has been outstanding in this campaign thus far. In the last match she scored 39 off 38 balls and with 231 runs she is the leading run scorer for New South Wales Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’ top bowler

Nicola Carey continued her impressive run in the last game as she bagged two wickets against South Australia Women. With eight wickets, Carey is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’ top bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson did not have a great game in the last outing she still managed to bag two wickets. With nine wickets, Johnson is the leading wicket taker for New South Wales Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.