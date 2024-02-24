TAS (Tasmania Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction TAS 65 % Chance of Winning QUE 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.681 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland Women and Tasmania Women will be meeting in the finals of the Women’s National Cricket League 2023/24. The game is going to take place at Blundstone Arena, Hobart on February 24. The match will begin at 8:35 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in this year’s WNCL. They won all their games in the first half of the competition. However, the team lost two games in the recent games. They have nine wins and two losses in the competition and finished at the top of the table with 43 points and a net run rate of 0.980. They saved up some fuel from the last game and will be giving their all in the finals of the tournament.

Queensland Women are coming from two consecutive wins against Western Australia Women in the competition. That tallies to eight wins and three losses in their WNCL campaign. Queensland Women finished second in the table with 41 points and a net run rate of 1.224. Queensland will be expected to play well in their next game as well.

Tasmania Women' chance of winning: 65%

Queensland Women’ chance of winning: 35%

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Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.80 @PARIMATCH)

Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. Their batters are pretty talented and managed to win the majority of the games in the competition. Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee open for the side and average at 28.54 & 28.91 respectively in the tournament. The side has posted the scores of 65, 63, 19, 24, 33 & 32 runs before their first dismissal in their last six outings. In the last clash against Queensland Women, the pair played an opening partnership that lasted for 63 runs. They pair has a lot of experience and will be expected to bat well in the next game. Hobart is a good batting surface and should help the duo score a lot of runs in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women’s total score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Tasmania Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The pitch gets flatter as the game progresses allowing for easy stroke-making. There may not be a lot of movement off the surface later in the match and hence, pacers need to strike early while there is some help on offer. While there is no clear advantage in favour of the team batting first, we reckon, chasing will not be easy in a high-pressure game especially if the target is quite competitive. The skipper winning the toss should bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius on February 24. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain sunny.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women are coming from a loss. However, their batters and bowlers have performed very fiercely throughout the competition. They will be expected to win this affair.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne ©, Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ruth Johnston, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne(WK) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Courtney Sippel Bowler Nicola Hancock All-rounder Jess Jonassen(C) All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Lucy Hamilton Bowler Sianna Ginger Bowler Charli Knott All-rounder

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women defeated Western Australia Women in the last game. They performed very well in the bowling department but need to work on their batting unit. The squad depends upon only a few players.

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed five times before in the history of the competition where Tasmania Women have won four games as opposed to Queensland Women’s one.

Tasmania Women Won: 4

Queensland Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women went against Victoria Women in the last game and met with an unfortunate defeat in the game by 24 runs. VIC-W batted first and secured 268 runs in the game. TAS-W picked 9 wickets. Nicola Carey had the most success with 3 picks while Lauren Smith picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target was a bit difficult for the side and the team bundled out for 244 runs and eventually lost the match. Nicola Carey shined in the batting department as well with the score of 92 runs in the game. Emma Manix-Geeves chipped in 45 runs of her own. The team is pretty strong and should move past this loss to win the next game and become the title winners this year.

Queensland Women met with Western Australia Women and beat them twice in a row. Western Australia could only accumulate 115 runs in the game before they lost all their wickets before the 35th over. Jess Jonassen was the top wicket taker with 4 picks while Lucy Hamilton picked 2 wickets in the game for Queensland. The target was not much and the team cruised past the target, winning the game by 6 wickets. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 29 while Jonassen remained not out at 29.

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Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey is the top batter from Tasmania Women team. She scored 585 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.5. She scored 92 runs in her last game against Victoria Women but she will be expected to score high in the next game.

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Georgia Voll is the top batter from the Queensland Women team. She has scored a total of 426 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.6. She scored 14 runs in her last game but will be looking to strike again in the next game.

Tasmania Women vs Queensland Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Lauren Smith will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She has picked 17 wickets in 11 innings of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.42 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last game.

Grace Parsons to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

Grace Parsons is in terrific form this season. She has already picked 20 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. She has an economy rate of 4.46 in the tournament and will be expected to deliver a good bowling performance in the next game.