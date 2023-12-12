TAS (Tasmania Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction TAS 58 % Chance of Winning SAS 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.878 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania Women and South Australia Women will square off in their first encounter since the former’s victory in the final last season during the Women’s National Cricket League. Their clash will be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on December 12, 2023, and it is scheduled to commence at 8:30 A.M IST.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Chances of Winning

Tasmania Women, the defending champions, have had a great run in the season so far. They have only participated in two matches, both of which were against Australian Capital Territory Women. They emerged victorious on both occasions. During their previous encounter, they lost the toss and were relegated to field first. ACT Women, however, could only post a total of 147 runs before they were bowled out. Tasmania Women had a cakewalk in their turn to chase it down, winning by six wickets with 154 balls left unused.

South Australia Women had a less-than-ideal outing in their last match against Western Australian Women. They won the toss and opted to bat first. They put up a competitive score of 259/4, but Western Australian Women had a lot more in the bag than anticipated. They finished the match in 48.2 overs, winning by three wickets with just ten balls remaining.

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 58%

South Australia Women chance of winning - 42%

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Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

Nicola Carey currently stands as Tasmania Women’s top batswoman with 101 runs in two innings, which includes a half-century. She is followed closely by Lizelle Lee, their opening batter, who has amassed 91 runs in two innings. They have been the major contributors with the bat so far this season. On the bowling front, Molly Strano has been incredible considering she has claimed five wickets in two innings.

Two batswomen from South Australia have surpassed the 200-run mark; Courtney Webb is their top batter with 222 runs in four innings and trailing as a close second is Bridget Patterson, their opening batter, with 205 runs. Kate Peterson leads their bowling attack with ten wickets in the bag, followed by Jemma Barsby, their skipper, with eight wickets in four innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Tasmania Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The last match held at this venue during the tournament was in the previous season, wherein Tasmania Women and South Australia Women entered the final. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, but the decision did not pay off as expected. Tasmania Women went on to score 264 runs and South Australia Women had a tough time chasing it down. The match was truncated to 47 overs and they could only respond with 241 runs, losing by 1 run (DLS method). The toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first, given this result.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on the day of the match with a mere 10% chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith, Lizelle Lee, Clare Scott, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Beth Lane, Nicola Carey, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Graham, Emma Manix Geeves, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough.

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Batter Elyse Villani (C) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Lauren Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Molly Strano Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women appear to be in brilliant form with two wins out of two matches.

South Australia Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Annie O’Neil, Emma de Broughe, Ella Wilson, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Neale, Kate Peterson, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Paris Hall, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Eleanor Larosa, Samantha Betts.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (C) All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Ella Wilson Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia Women were experiencing an excellent run in the season until their previous encounter, wherein they faltered.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters against each other, Tasmania Women have been absolutely dominant, having won on all five occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tasmania Women - 5

South Australia - 0

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia, in their last match against Western Australia Women, could only muster a partnership of 20 runs between their opening duo, Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson. The former lost her wicket in just 5.2 overs after scoring eight runs from 22 deliveries. Tasmania Women, on the other hand, had a significantly better outing against Australian Capital Territory Women in their previous match, wherein they garnered an opening partnership of 106 runs. Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani, their opening pair, kept their partnership alive for 17.3 overs when the latter’s wicket was taken. Given this massive disparity in performance, it seems highly likely that Tasmania Women could establish a better first wicket partnership in the next match.

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Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Best Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

Lizelle Lee stands as Tasmania Women’s second highest run scorer so far with 91 runs in just two innings. She showcased a dominant knock against Australian Capital Territory Women in their previous encounter, having scored 77 runs from 71 deliveries. She managed to hit 13 boundaries during her innings, and she has garnered an overall strike rate of 110.97. She seems to be in great form and can be anticipated to be their top batswoman.

Bridget Patterson to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Bridget Patterson is currently South Australia Women’s second highest run-getter with 205 runs in four innings. Her best performance so far was in their previous match against Western Australia Women, wherein she hit 102 runs from 121 balls. She is also responsible for two half-centuries until now. Considering the form she has been in, it seems highly likely that she could replicate her performance and be their standout batswoman in the upcoming match as well.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Best Bowlers

Molly Strano to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Molly Strano has already bagged five wickets in just two innings so far, making her the leading wicket-taker of her team. In their last encounter against Australian Capital Territory Women, she bowled an incredible spell - in a full quota of 10 overs, she conceded 32 runs and claimed a whopping four wickets, giving him an economy rate of 3.20. She has displayed strong wicket-taking prowess and can be expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Kate Peterson to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Peterson has been exceptional with the ball, having captured ten wickets in four innings. She was tied as the top wicket-taker of their previous match against Western Australia Women, wherein she claimed one wicket. She was also highly economical, considering she delivered 9.2 overs and gave away 50 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.35. She has been consistent and reliable, making it highly possible that she could be their top bowler in the next game.