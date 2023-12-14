TAS (Tasmania Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction TAS 60 % Chance of Winning SAS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.694 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 16 of the WNCL 2023 will witness Tasmania and South Australia Women taking on each other on Thursday, December 14th. The two teams will lock horns at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Chance Winning

The Women's National Cricket League 2023-24 resumed on December 12th following a break for Women's Big Bash League. Tasmania are placed second on the WNCL table with 15 points from three games and a net run-rate of 2.567. South Australia women occupy the third spot with the same number of points but after playing five games. Their net run-rate reads 0.493.

The two teams faced each other on Tuesday, where Tasmania women came out on top by 112 runs. South Australia won the toss and opted to field first. They had a pretty good start as Kate Peterson removed Elyse Villani in the fourth over. But Lizelle Lee and Nicola Carey then put on a 74-run stand for the second wicket before Lee was dismissed for 49.

Carey held one end for her side and added 96 runs with Naomi Stalenberg for the fourth wicket. Carey scored an outstanding 113 as Tasmania posted a strong total of 274 on the board. Amanda-Jade Wellington was the pick of the bowlers for South Australia, picking 4 for 50 in her quota.

Chasing the target, South Australia had a terrible start as they lost both the openers inside seven overs with 22 runs on the board. Josephine Dooley and Courtney Webb steadied the innings with an 80-run partnership for the third wicket. Webb made 38 runs while Dooley scored 57 but they could not go on to replicate what Carey did earlier.

Molly Strano was outstanding with the ball for Tasmania, claiming 5 for 30 in her 10 overs. Sasha Moloney also bagged 2 for 22 in her five as they skittled out the opponents for 167.

Given the recent head to head record and overall strength of the two teams, Tasmania Women head into this game as favourites. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this fixture on Thursday.

Tasmania Women's chance of winning: 60%

South Australia Women’s chance of winning: 40%

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Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Betting Tips

Nicola Carey has been in pretty good form, coming off a superb 113 in the previous game. Prior to that, she had four scores of over 24 in the last five T20 innings. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Bridget Patterson had a decent campaign in the WBBL recently, where she made 304 runs in 14 innings at an average of 27 with one fifty and several cameos. You can back her to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women Opening Partnership Over 30.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Tasmania Women 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Toss Prediction

Looking at the track record from ODIs and T20 cricket, Bellerive Oval has favoured the team batting first. South Australia opted to bowl first in the last game here and ended up losing. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Hobart could witness some morning showers on Thursday but it should be partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain could play some part in this game and that might tempt teams to bowl first. The temperature is likely to range between 18-24 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 57kmph.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Sasha Moloney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Batter Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma Manix-Geeves Wicketkeeper Amy Smith All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania had played two games in the WNCL 2023-24 before the break, beating Australian Capital Territory Women twice. They resumed the season with a comprehensive victory over South Australia by 112 runs on the back of Nicole Carey's century.

South Australia Women Players List

Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley (wk), Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bridget Patterson Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Jemma Barsby (capt) All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Ella Wilson Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

South Australia Women Recent Form

South Australia Women played four games before the break in this WNCL season. They won three on the trot before losing to Western Australia by three wickets. On Tuesday, they lost to Tasmania as their batters couldn't chase 275.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Looking at the recent record, Tasmania Women have dominated South Australia Women in the fifty-over format. Tasmania have won all of the last six encounters between the two.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Tasmania Women have a stronger batting line-up comprising Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg. Betting on Tasmania Women to hit most fours in the match seems a good option.

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Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Lizelle Lee has been in pretty good form with the bat, recently scoring 409 runs in the WBBL at an average of 37 while striking at 146. She smashed three fifties and a hundred in the tournament. Bet on her to be the top batter for Tasmania Women.

Bridget Patterson to be the top batter for South Australia Women

Bridget Patterson was in decent form in the recent WBBL, scoring over 300 runs at 27 average. In the ongoing WNCL season, she has 217 runs from five innings with a century and two half centuries. Back Patterson to be South Australia Women's top batter.

Tasmania Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

The 31-yr old right arm off-break bowler is coming off an excellent spell of 5 for 30 in the previous WNCL game. She did well in the WBBL as well, picking 13 wickets at an economy of 7.19. You can back her to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for South Australia Women

The 26-yr old leg-break bowler is a key part of South Australia’s bowling unit. She has taken 11 wickets in this WNCL season at an economy of 4.47. She's coming off 4 for 50 in the previous outing. Bet on her to be the SOA women's top bowler in this match.