TAS (Tasmania Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction TAS 66 % Chance of Winning WEA 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.584 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 35 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 will witness Western Australia Women and Tasmania Women going against each other on Thursday, February 1st. The two teams will meet at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Chance Winning

Tasmania Women have had an outstanding campaign in the WNCL 2023/24. They occupy the top spot on the table with 34 points from eight games, having won seven and the most recent fixture ending in a no result. Western Australia Women have 24 points after eight games with a net run-rate of 0.696, winning five games.

Tasmania’s previous game against Queensland Women ended in a no result due to rain after only 26.5 overs of play. In their earlier clash versus Queensland, Tasmania Women came out victorious by 44 runs. Batting first, they put on a strong total of 294 in 50 overs with Lizelle Lee smashing 97 off 90. Emma Manix-Geeves made an unbeaten 70 off 72 while Naomi Stalenberg added 43 in 41 deliveries.

Defending the target, the Tasmania bowling unit put in a collective performance. Nicola Carey was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 38 in 10 overs. Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes and Sasha Moloney also bagged two wickets each as they bowled out the opponents for 250.

Western Australia Women are coming off a five-wicket defeat against New South Wales. Opting to bat first, they didn't have a great start as they lost both the openers inside the first six overs. Mathilda Carmichael held one end and put on a 106-run partnership with Amy Edgar for the fourth wicket. Carmichael made an excellent 104 to take her side to 237 in 50 overs.

In defence, Piepa Cleary was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 46 in 10 overs while Taneale Peschel bagged 1 for 39 in 10 overs. But Western Australia bowlers couldn't quite find breakthroughs at regular intervals as NSW finished the game with 27 balls to spare.

Talking about this clash, Tasmania will start as favourites considering their current form and strengths. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Tasmania Women’s chance of winning: 66%

Western Australia Women's chance of winning: 34%

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Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Naomi Stalenberg has been very good for Tasmania in the ongoing season. She has made 293 runs from eight innings at an average of 42 with two half centuries. Bet on her to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Western Australia's Maddy Darke has been in terrific form in this competition, scoring 354 runs from eight games. She is averaging 71 in the season and has scored four fifties. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart is a venue where bowlers can get assistance with the ball in the morning. Three games have been played here in this season, with the team winning the toss bowling first in all three. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Hobart is likely to witness mostly cloudy weather on Thursday. There is over 90% cloud cover expected on the day but rain should not make a big impact with less than a 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature could range between 18-22 degrees while wind gusts blow at around 57 kmph.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women have been undefeated in the tournament, winning seven out of eight games. Recently, they have defeated New South Wales twice and Queensland once. Their second game against Queensland ended in a no result.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (capt) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Amy Edgar All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Piepa Cleary All-rounder Ines Mckeon Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women lost their last two games against New South Wales by 19 runs and five wickets. Before that, they smashed Australian Capital Territory in both games by nine wickets and 10 wickets.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Tasmania Women have dominated the recent head to head record between these two teams in fifty-over cricket. Tasmania have won all of the previous five encounters.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to hit most fours (Parimatch)

Western Australia Women have a couple of in-form batters but they will be facing a stronger bowling attack. Tasmania batters have hit 213 fours in eight games this season as opposed to 147 by Western Australia in the same number of games. Bet on Tasmania Women to hit most fours in this game.

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Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey is the second leading run-scorer in the WNCL season. She has made 396 runs at an average of 56 while striking at 89, including two fifties and a hundred. Betting on Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania would be justified.

Chloe Piparo to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Western Australia captain Chloe Piparo has been magnificent with the bat in this season. She has made 387 runs from eight games at an average of 64 and strike rate of 87. She has smashed three half centuries and a century in the tournament.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

The right arm off-break bowler is the top wicket-taker for Tasmania in this WNCL edition. Strano has claimed 14 wickets in seven innings at an economy of 4.06. She has taken one four-for and a five-for in the season.

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Amy Edgar has done a solid job for Western Australia in the tournament. She has taken 12 wickets from eight games at an economy of 4.11, with best figures of 4 for 38. Back Edgar to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women.