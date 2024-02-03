TAS (Tasmania Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction TAS 66 % Chance of Winning WEA 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.598 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia Women and Tasmania Women will be meeting in the 36th game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2023/24. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on February 3. The match will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women were having an unbeatable campaign in the competition until their last outing. They lost their last game against Western Australia Women. The team has seven wins and a loss in the eight games they have played. With that, they are placed at the top of the points table. They have 34 points and a net run rate of 1.194. They will be keen on getting back at Western Australia Women after their last defeat in the tournament.

Western Australia Women won their last game after two losses in their campaign. They have displayed a strong batting front in the competition. The team has won six games and lost three matches in their campaign. With that, they are placed third in the points table with 28 points and a net run rate of 0.706. They will be keen on jumping places in the standings after a win here.

Tasmania Women' chance of winning: 66%

Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 44%

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Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. Their batters are pretty talented and managed to win the majority of the games in the competition. Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee open for the side and average at 26.77 & 32.11 respectively in the tournament. The side has posted the scores of 65, 63 & 19 runs before their first dismissal in their last three outings. They pair has a lot of experience and will be expected to bat well in the next game. Bellerive Oval is a good batting surface and should help the duo score a lot of runs in the next game.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The surface at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is the one that is preferred by the batters. Hence, a high-scoring encounter could be most likely on the cards on the pitch up for offer, with the batters getting the most help from the surface. Therefore, opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius on February 3. There is no possibility of rain on game-day but the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women were undefeated before their last outing. They have a stellar line-up of players in the squad and will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (capt) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Amy Edgar All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Piepa Cleary All-rounder Ines Mckeon Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women defeated Tasmania Women in the last game. They are the only team in the competition who managed to defeat TAS-W the competition. They have a good batting order.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed eight times before in the history of the competition where Tasmania Women have won 6 games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s two.

Tasmania Women Won: 6

Western Australia Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

The sides will clash again in the competition in the next game. Both of them went against each other in the 35th game of the competition. In the previous fixture, Western Australia Women went in to bat first and scored 248 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. Chloe Piparo and Amy Jones scored 42 runs each. Molly Strano and Hayley Silver-holmes were the top bowlers from TAS-W who managed to pick 3 wickets each in the game.

Chasing the target, Tasmania Women could only muster 212 runs in the game before losing out on all their wickets. There were not many impressive batting performances from the side. Heather Graham scored 61 runs whereas Hayley Silver-holmes was able to score an unbeaten 43. Lily Mills was the most successful bowler from Western Australia Women, picking 4 wickets in the fixture. Coming into this fixture, both the sides will be confident.

Tasmania Women has a great squad and will be looking to get back to their winning ways. Whereas Western Australia Women will take pride in being the only side successful in defeating TAS-W in the competition.

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Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey is the top batter from Tasmania Women team. She scored 416 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.00. She scored 20 runs in her last game against Western Australia Women but she will be expected to score high in the next game.

Chloe Piparo to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo will be the top batting pick for her side. She has scored 429 runs in 9 games. She averages 61.28 in the competition. She is coming from an innings of 42 runs in the last game against Tasmania Women.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Molly Strano has picked a total of 17 wickets in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 4.26 in the competition and was successful in picking 3 wickets in the last game.

Lily Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills is the top bowler from the side. She has picked 13 wickets in 8 games. She picked 4 wickets against TAS-W in the last game.