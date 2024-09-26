TAS (Tasmania Women) vs WEA (Western Australia Women) Match Prediction WEA 35 % Chance of Winning TAS 65 % Bet now! Tasmania Women and Western Australia Women will be meeting in the second game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on September 26. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They won nine games and lost two matches in their campaign. Tasmania Women contested against Queensland Women in the finals and beat them to lift the trophy. They carried their form in this season as they won the first game in the current season against Western Australia Women. The team has 5 points and a net run rate of 1.040.

Western Australia Women finished at the fourth place of the points table last year. They had six wins and as many losses in the competition. The team lost its first game of the season against Tasmania. Western Australia did well with their bowling but lacked in their batting department. They have a net run rate of -1.040 currently in the competition. They will clash against Tasmania Women again in the second game with an aim to come out on the top.

Tasmania Women' chance of winning: 65%

Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 35%

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Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Tasmania Women have a talented set of players in the team. The team won the last edition of the competition. Tasmania Women had a fantastic start to their campaign with a win over Western Australia women. The team batted well in the game. Tasmania opened their innings with Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee who led an opening partnership of 47 runs in the game. Villani scored 25 runs whereas Lee struck out for 19 runs in the game. The team will be ready to play yet another pleasant partnership in the next clash against the same team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Tasmania Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: Western Australia Women 1.55 Bet on Batery

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius on September 26. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain sunny.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Julia Cavanough All-rounder Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women won the previous edition of the competition with flying colours. They won the first game of this season as well. They will be confident going into the next game.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathila Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Mikayla Hinkkley Batter

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women had a decent season but could not finish in the top two last season. The team had a terrible start and lost the first game by 52 runs. The bowlers did well but the batters failed to chase the target.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania Women have won four games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s one.

Tasmania Women Won: 4

Western Australia Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

In their last clash in the current season, Tasmania Women batted first in the match and scored 219 runs for 10 wickets in the game. Tabatha Saville was the best batter with 46 runs in the game while Elyse Villani smashed 25 runs in the game. Lilly Mills picked 5 wickets for Western Australia Women while Amy Edgar and Zoe Britcliffe picked 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Western Australia Women failed with their bat. The team bundled out at 167, losing the game by 52 runs. Chloe Ainsworth was the best batter from the team and scored 40 runs in the game. Lauren Smith picked 3 wickets while Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson and Nicola Carey bagged 2 wickets each in the game. Tasmania Women will be confident going against Western Australia Women again while the latter will look for a strong return.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey is the top batter from Tasmania Women team. She scored 696 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.60 last season. She struck out for 21 runs in the first game but will be expected to score high in the next game.

Maddy Darke to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Maddy Darke was one of the top batters from the Western Australia Women last season. She has scored a total of 458 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.88. Darke was knocked out for 5 runs in the first game. Darke will return with a high score in the next game.

Tasmania Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Lauren Smith will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She picked 18 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last season. She took 3 wickets in her last meeting with Western Australia Women.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills is a terrific bowler from Western Australia. She picked 18 wickets for the team last season. She took 3 wickets in the last clash against Tasmania Women. Mills was fantastic in the first game where she took 5 wickets against Tasmania Women.