VIC (Victoria Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction VIC 38 % Chance of Winning NSW 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.752 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria Women and New South Wales Women will lock horns on December 19, 2023, during the Women’s National Cricket League. The match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne, and it is scheduled to commence at 4:30 A.M IST.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women had a tough time against Queensland Women in their last match. Despite having won the toss, they could not use it to their advantage effectively. Electing to bat first, they scored 167 runs in 38.6 overs, which is when they got bowled out. Queensland breezed past them in 38.4 overs, winning by a margin of three wickets with 68 balls remaining. They also previously lost to Queensland Women by 165 runs and twice to Western Australia Women, both times by an exact margin of eight wickets with 89 balls left unused.

New South Wales Women also had an unfortunate encounter against Queensland Women last time around, wherein they lost the toss and were asked to field first. Queensland Women went on to score 215/9 by the end of 50 overs, and New South Wales Women were unable to chase it down as they got bowled out in 36.5 overs for 136. However, their first clash against Queensland Women worked out favorably as they won by five wickets with 82 balls to spare.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 38%

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

Meg Lanning has single-handedly done the bulk of Victoria Women’s scoring with 210 runs in four innings. No other batswoman has surpassed the 100-run mark so far and she is currently performing in a league of her own, given that the second highest run scorer is Sophie Reid with 80 runs in four innings. Milly Illingworth is their leading wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings.

Ashleigh Gardner of New South Wales has shown brilliant all-rounder capabilities as she has amassed 69 runs in two innings, making her their leading run scorer. She has also captured four wickets in two innings. Tahlia Wilson, their wicket-keeper batswoman, is next in line in terms of runs with 55 runs to her credit. Erin Burns leads their bowling attack with five wickets in two innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New South Wales Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne. A total of eight One Day International matches have been held at the venue in the past, out of which two were won by teams batting first and five by teams batting second. The last match played at this venue was between England Women and Australia Women, which the latter won after chasing down a total of 163/10. Recent outcomes seem to indicate that bowling first is advantageous, and the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected on the day of the match with a 25% chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Ellyse Perry, Jas Nevins, Kim Garth, Sara Kennedy, Aanlya Cheeran, Sophie Reid, Sam Bates, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Poppy Gardner, Georgia Prestwidge, Tess Flintoff, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Batter Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Meg Lanning Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Rhiann O’Donnell Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Rhys McKenna Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler Aanlya Cheeran Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women have experienced abysmal form in the season so far with no wins on the board.

New South Wales Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley, Erin Burns, Jade Allen, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Batter Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Claire Moore Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have had a mixed bag of results with one win and one defeat.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head

Out of their last five encounters, Victoria Women have emerged victorious on three occasions, including their last two matches against each other. New South Wales Women won the remaining two matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 3

New South Wales Women - 2

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

Meg Lanning to score a half-century against New South Wales Women

Meg Lanning is evidently the most consistent batswoman for Victoria Women, having scored 210 runs in four innings. She managed to achieve three half-centuries in just four innings - she scored 51 runs from 48 deliveries in their first match against Western Australia Women, 51 runs from 47 deliveries against Queensland Women, and 73 runs from 71 balls in their previous match which was also against Queensland Women. In the remaining match against Western Australia Women, she hit 35 runs off 30 deliveries. She has shown immense reliability as a batter and can be expected to score yet another half-century in the upcoming match as well.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women List a Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.752 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning stands as Victoria Women’s top run scorer with 210 runs in four innings. In their last match against Queensland Women, she scored 73 runs from 71 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 102.81. She hit ten boundaries and one six during the innings. She is their leading batswoman by a significant margin and can absolutely be expected to emerge as their best batter once again.

Ashleigh Gardner to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Ashleigh Gardner hit a half-century in her first innings against Queensland Women, wherein she scored 54 runs from 56 deliveries, making her the second highest run scorer of the match. Although there was a slight dip in form in the following match where she only managed to score 15 runs from 19 deliveries, she maintained her position as the top run-getter of the team with 69 runs in two innings. She could remain as their premier batter in the upcoming match.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Bowlers

Milly Illingworth to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Milly Illingworth is Victoria Women’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. She was the top bowler for the team in their previous match against Queensland Women, wherein she delivered seven overs and conceded 29 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.14. She claimed three wickets during the process. Considering this recent performance, she can be anticipated to build on her form and continue as their standout bowler.

Erin Burns to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Erin Burns bowled a decent spell against Queensland Women in their last encounter; in ten overs, she gave away 43 runs and captured one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 4.30. However, she was most impressive during their first match against Queensland Women, wherein she delivered ten overs, conceded just 31 runs and bowled a maiden, translating to an economy rate of 3.10. It seems highly likely that she could be their best bowler in the next game, too.