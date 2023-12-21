VIC (Victoria Women) vs NSW (New South Wales Women) Match Prediction VIC 55 % Chance of Winning NSW 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria Women and New South Wales Women will lock horns for their second encounter this season in the Women’s National Cricket League on December 21, 2023. The match will take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne, and it is scheduled to commence at 4:30 A.M IST.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women turned their fortunes around in their last outing against New South Wales Women after an underwhelming season so far. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing New South Wales Women to set the target. They went on to score 202 runs and got bowled out in 45.5 overs. Victoria Women, in their response, finished the match in 39 overs, emerging victorious by a margin of seven wickets with 66 balls left unused.

Victoria Women went winless for four consecutive matches in the buildup to their last fixture. They lost twice to Western Australia Women and twice to Queensland Women. New South Wales had defeated Queensland Women in their first match of the season but luck did not favor them the second time around.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 55%

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 45%

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Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

Sophie Reid played the most pivotal role in Victoria Women’s victory over New South Wales in their previous meeting. She missed out on a ton by a fine margin, having scored 95 runs from 95 deliveries. Needless to say, she emerged as the top batter of the entire match. Ella Hayward also achieved a half-century with 57 runs from 82 balls. Both batswomen anchored the innings and hit the winning runs together. Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Day and Jasmine Nevins were incredible on the bowling front, having captured three wickets each in the last match.

Claire Moore emerged as the top run scorer for New South Wales Women in the previous match as she scored 59 runs from 79 deliveries. Georgia Adams also made a significant contribution of 43 runs from 53 balls, narrowly missing out on a half-century. Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Burns and Sarah Coyte were tied as the top wicket-takers for the team with one wicket each against Victoria Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New South Wales Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Junction Oval, Melbourne, where the last match took place between Victoria Women and New South Wales Women. The former won the toss and opted to field first, which worked out favorably considering it is an advantage at the venue. Six out of nine One Day International matches held here have been won by teams batting second, and this advantage was evidenced in the last match. The toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly cloudy conditions in Melbourne with no possibility of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Sophie Molineux (c), Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Ellyse Perry, Jasmine Nevins, Kim Garth, Sara Kennedy, Aanlya Cheeran, Sophie Reid, Sam Bates, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland, Poppy Gardner, Georgia Prestwidge, Tess Flintoff, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Molineux (C) All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Rhiann O’Donnell Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women showed an unexpected resurgence as they bagged their first win and posted a win on the board.

New South Wales Women Player List

Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley, Erin Burns, Jade Allen, Ashleigh Gardner, Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Kate Pelle.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Saskia Horley All-rounder Claire Moore Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Erin Burns All-rounder Kate Pelle Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson (C) Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Jade Allen Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women seem to be experiencing a downturn in form after a victory in their first match this season.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head

Victoria Women have been rather dominant in their past few encounters, having won three of their last five matches against each other. New South Wales Women won the remaining two.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 3

New South Wales Women - 2

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women

In their previous match against each other, Victoria Women managed to attain an opening partnership of 28 runs between openers Sophie Molineux, their skipper, and Nicole Faltum, their wicket-keeper batswoman. The latter’s wicket fell in 4.6 overs, thus ending their partnership. New South Wales Women, on the other hand, were able to keep their opening partnership alive for 9.2 overs. Their opening duo, Tahlia Wilson and Saskia Horley, collaborated and scored 38 runs before the former lost her in the tenth over. New South Wales Women can be relied upon to establish a better first wicket partnership than Victoria Women in the forthcoming fixture.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women List a Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Batters

Sophie Reid to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Reid achieved her first half-century of the series in their previous match against New South Wales Women, having scored 95 runs from 95 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a century. She hit 12 boundaries and one six during the innings and finished with a strike rate of 100.00. She is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 175 runs in five innings. She could be their top batswoman in the upcoming match.

Claire Moore to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Claire Moore, having participated in all three innings so far, stands as the leading run scorer for New South Wales with 86 runs to her credit. She achieved her first half-century of the season in their last match versus Victoria Women, wherein she scored 59 runs off 79 balls, making her the top run-getter of the team. Taking her recent form into consideration, she could emerge as the best batter.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Bowlers

Jasmine Nevins to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Jasmine Nevins delivered her first spell of the series against New South Wales Women in their last encounter. In nine overs, she conceded 40 runs and claimed three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.44. She was tied as the top wicket-taker of the match but considering that she was able to do so during her first innings, she can be expected to continue as their standout bowler in the next match as well.

Sarah Coyte to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Coyte has captured four wickets in three innings so far. She was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team in their last match against Victoria Women - in nine overs, she allowed just 29 runs and delivered a maiden, giving her an economy rate of 3.22. She claimed one wicket during her spell. Given that she was highly economical, she can be anticipated to remain their premier bowler.