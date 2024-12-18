VIC (Victoria Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction
VIC
55%
Chance of Winning
SAS
45%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- With 88 runs, Ella Hayward is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women in this tournament.
- With 175 runs, Bridget Patterson is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this tournament.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning
Victoria Women are one of the two teams in this tournament who have a perfect record thus far. Victoria Women have only played two matches hence their current position on the points table doesn’t reflect how well they have played so far. In the last match they beat New South Wales Women by 29 runs.
South Australia Women are the second unbeaten team in this tournament as they have four wins in four games which makes this an intriguing contest for the neutrals. In the last game they went head to head against Tasmania Women and won the game by 40 runs. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria Women ’ chances of winning - 55%
- South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Nicole Faltum could not have hoped for a better start in this tournament as he has scored 78 runs so far with an average of 39 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Bridget Patterson had a brilliant outing in the last game as she scored 88 off 91 balls. With 175 runs thus far Patterson is the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: South Australia Women
Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 Runs
South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Victoria Women News & Player List
Victoria Women Player List
Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
Batter
|
Olivia Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Team Form
Victoria Women got off to a great start as they won back to back games and remain unbeaten in this campaign.
South Australia Women News & Player List
South Australia Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby ( c ), Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
Bowler
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Neale
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Team Form
South Australia Women have been brilliant thus far as they have four wins in four matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head
Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against South Australia Women in the past. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Victoria Women were victorious.
Head to Head
Victoria Women: 39
South Australia Women : 16
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds
Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women
South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this fixture after both sides have had a phenomenal start to the tournament. Both sides are unbeaten and have a perfect record thus far. South Australia Women have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Victoria have only played two games thus far and with two wins they are currently fifth on the table. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Victoria Women won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both head to head games Victoria had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Victoria Women would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women
First class
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters
Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top batter
Ella Hayward has had a solid start to the campaign as with 88 runs in two matches, she is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women. In the last match Hayward scored 39 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hollie Armitage to be South Australia Women’ top batter
Hollie Armitage has been sublime for South Australia Women thus far as in two matches she has scored 174 and is one of the leading run scorers for her side. In the last match she scored 99 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’ top bowler
Sophie Day has been brilliant in the two games thus far as she has bagged six wickets and she is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington has been the most consistent bowler or South Australia Women in this campaign. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria Women
- Victoria Women to win - 2.03 (Batery)
- South Australia Women to win - 1.80 (Batery)
Batery