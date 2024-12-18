VIC (Victoria Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction VIC 55 % Chance of Winning SAS 45 % Place a bet Batery 2.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.069 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria Women take on South Australia Women in the 15th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 18 at 04:30 AM IST.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning

Victoria Women are one of the two teams in this tournament who have a perfect record thus far. Victoria Women have only played two matches hence their current position on the points table doesn’t reflect how well they have played so far. In the last match they beat New South Wales Women by 29 runs.

South Australia Women are the second unbeaten team in this tournament as they have four wins in four games which makes this an intriguing contest for the neutrals. In the last game they went head to head against Tasmania Women and won the game by 40 runs. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicole Faltum could not have hoped for a better start in this tournament as he has scored 78 runs so far with an average of 39 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Bridget Patterson had a brilliant outing in the last game as she scored 88 off 91 balls. With 175 runs thus far Patterson is the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: South Australia Women 1.78 Bet on Batery Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Olivia Henry All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Meg Lanning Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sasha Moloney All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women got off to a great start as they won back to back games and remain unbeaten in this campaign.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby ( c ), Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Ellie Johnston Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women have been brilliant thus far as they have four wins in four matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against South Australia Women in the past. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Victoria Women were victorious.

Head to Head

Victoria Women: 39

South Australia Women : 16

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this fixture after both sides have had a phenomenal start to the tournament. Both sides are unbeaten and have a perfect record thus far. South Australia Women have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Victoria have only played two games thus far and with two wins they are currently fifth on the table. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Victoria Women won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both head to head games Victoria had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Victoria Women would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women First class Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.815 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top batter

Ella Hayward has had a solid start to the campaign as with 88 runs in two matches, she is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women. In the last match Hayward scored 39 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hollie Armitage to be South Australia Women’ top batter

Hollie Armitage has been sublime for South Australia Women thus far as in two matches she has scored 174 and is one of the leading run scorers for her side. In the last match she scored 99 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day has been brilliant in the two games thus far as she has bagged six wickets and she is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been the most consistent bowler or South Australia Women in this campaign. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.