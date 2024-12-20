VIC (Victoria Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction

VIC

55%

Chance of Winning

SAS

45%

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2.00
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1.95
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2.042
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First class

Junction Oval

Victoria Women take on South Australia Women in the 17th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 20 at 04:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 200 runs, Ella Hayward is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women in this tournament.
  • With 269 runs, Courtney Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this tournament.

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Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning

Victoria Women continued their winning momentum in the last game as they beat South Australia Women in an important game as both sides are vying for the top spot in this campaign. Victoria Women have got off to a great start as they have three wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Even though South Australia Women lost the last game, they have had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far as South Australia has four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Victoria Women ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicole Faltum was brilliant in the last game against South Australia as she scored 58. So far this season she has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Bridget Patterson did not have a great outing in the last game, she has been consistent thus far as she has scored 191 runs in five innings which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most Fours: South Australia Women

1.93
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Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs

1.87
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South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 Runs

1.87
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Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid

Batter

Ella Hayward

Batter

Tess Flintoff

Batter

Olivia Henry

All-rounder

Nicole Faltum

Wicket-keeper

Meg Lanning

Batter

Rhys McKenna

All-rounder

Sasha Moloney

All-rounder

Georgia Prestwidge

Bowler

Sophie Day

Bowler

Milly Illingworth

Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women got off to a great start as they won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby ( c ), Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe

Batter

Courtney Webb

Batter

Hollie Armitage

Batter

Madeline Penna

All-rounder

Bridget Patterson

Wicket-keeper

Ellie Johnston

Batter

Amanda-Jade Wellington

All-rounder

Jemma Barsby

All-rounder

Eleanor Larosa

Bowler

Kate Peterson

Bowler

Courtney Neale

Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game and with four wins in five games they are currently at the top of the table.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against South Australia Women in the past. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Victoria Women won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria Women: 40

South Australia Women : 16

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this fixture after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign thus far. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and prior to that South Australia Women and Victoria Women were the only two sides who had a perfect record in this campaign. South Australia Women scored 278 and Victoria Women managed to chase down the target in the 49th over and won the tie with four wickets to spare. As we predicted in the last game Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day this is the third time in as many head to head games that Victoria Women has managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women

First class

Junction Oval, Melbourne

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Victoria

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2.00
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Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top batter

Ella Hayward has been sensational thus far as she has scored 200 runs in three innings and is the leading run scorer for Victoria thus far. In the last game she scored a brilliant century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter

Courtney Webb was sensational in the last outing against Victoria Women as she scored 110 off 113 balls and with 269 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day continued her brilliance in the last game as she bagged two wickets against South Australia Women. With eight wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling stats in the game. With 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Victoria Women

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia Women. In the last game Victoria Women were underdogs but still managed to beat South Australia Women. The bookmakers have favoured South Australia once again but we believe Victoria Women would bag maximum points come Dec 20.
  • Victoria Women to win - 2.00 (Batery)
  • South Australia Women to win - 1.82 (Batery)
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