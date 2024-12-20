VIC (Victoria Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction VIC 55 % Chance of Winning SAS 45 % Place a bet Batery 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.042 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria Women take on South Australia Women in the 17th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 20 at 04:30 AM IST.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning

Victoria Women continued their winning momentum in the last game as they beat South Australia Women in an important game as both sides are vying for the top spot in this campaign. Victoria Women have got off to a great start as they have three wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Even though South Australia Women lost the last game, they have had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far as South Australia has four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicole Faltum was brilliant in the last game against South Australia as she scored 58. So far this season she has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Bridget Patterson did not have a great outing in the last game, she has been consistent thus far as she has scored 191 runs in five innings which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: South Australia Women 1.93 Bet on Batery Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 Runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Olivia Henry All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Meg Lanning Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sasha Moloney All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women got off to a great start as they won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby ( c ), Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Ellie Johnston Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game and with four wins in five games they are currently at the top of the table.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against South Australia Women in the past. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Victoria Women won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria Women: 40

South Australia Women : 16

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this fixture after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign thus far. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and prior to that South Australia Women and Victoria Women were the only two sides who had a perfect record in this campaign. South Australia Women scored 278 and Victoria Women managed to chase down the target in the 49th over and won the tie with four wickets to spare. As we predicted in the last game Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day this is the third time in as many head to head games that Victoria Women has managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women First class Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top batter

Ella Hayward has been sensational thus far as she has scored 200 runs in three innings and is the leading run scorer for Victoria thus far. In the last game she scored a brilliant century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter

Courtney Webb was sensational in the last outing against Victoria Women as she scored 110 off 113 balls and with 269 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day continued her brilliance in the last game as she bagged two wickets against South Australia Women. With eight wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling stats in the game. With 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.