VIC (Victoria Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction
VIC
55%
Chance of Winning
SAS
45%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- With 200 runs, Ella Hayward is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women in this tournament.
- With 269 runs, Courtney Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this tournament.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning
Victoria Women continued their winning momentum in the last game as they beat South Australia Women in an important game as both sides are vying for the top spot in this campaign. Victoria Women have got off to a great start as they have three wins in three games and are currently third on the table.
Even though South Australia Women lost the last game, they have had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far as South Australia has four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria Women ’ chances of winning - 55%
- South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Nicole Faltum was brilliant in the last game against South Australia as she scored 58. So far this season she has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Bridget Patterson did not have a great outing in the last game, she has been consistent thus far as she has scored 191 runs in five innings which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: South Australia Women
Victoria Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 Runs
South Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 Runs
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Victoria Women News & Player List
Victoria Women Player List
Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
Batter
|
Olivia Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Team Form
Victoria Women got off to a great start as they won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.
South Australia Women News & Player List
South Australia Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby ( c ), Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
Bowler
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Neale
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Team Form
South Australia Women surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game and with four wins in five games they are currently at the top of the table.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head
Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against South Australia Women in the past. Both sides went head to head in the last game and Victoria Women won the game.
Head to Head
Victoria Women: 40
South Australia Women : 16
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds
Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women
South Australia Women and Victoria Women head into this fixture after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign thus far. Both sides went head to head in the last fixture and prior to that South Australia Women and Victoria Women were the only two sides who had a perfect record in this campaign. South Australia Women scored 278 and Victoria Women managed to chase down the target in the 49th over and won the tie with four wickets to spare. As we predicted in the last game Victoria also had a better opening stand on the day this is the third time in as many head to head games that Victoria Women has managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women
First class
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters
Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top batter
Ella Hayward has been sensational thus far as she has scored 200 runs in three innings and is the leading run scorer for Victoria thus far. In the last game she scored a brilliant century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter
Courtney Webb was sensational in the last outing against Victoria Women as she scored 110 off 113 balls and with 269 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’ top bowler
Sophie Day continued her brilliance in the last game as she bagged two wickets against South Australia Women. With eight wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for Victoria Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington was brilliant in the last game as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling stats in the game. With 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria Women
- Victoria Women to win - 2.00 (Batery)
- South Australia Women to win - 1.82 (Batery)
Batery