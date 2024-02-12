VIC (Victoria Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction VIC 40 % Chance of Winning TAS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 37 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 will witness a clash between Victoria Women and Tasmania Women on Monday, Monday 12th. The two teams will meet at Junction Oval in Melbourne, with the action scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Chance Winning

Tasmania and Victoria Women, two of the strongest sides in the WNCL, will take on each other on Monday. Tasmania have had an excellent season so far, sitting at the top of the table with 39 points from 10 games. They have won eight games and lost once. Victoria Women are placed fourth with 28 points and a net run-rate of 0.036. Victoria have won six games and have lost four.

Tasmania Women defeated Western Australia in the last game by 52 runs. Batting first, they lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay before Elyse Villani and Heather Graham added a century partnership for the third wicket. Both batters were dismissed after their fifties, with Tasmania losing 4 for 9. Lauren Smith and Tabatha Saville then made 30s to help the team reach 223.

Defending a below par total, the Tasmania bowling unit did an excellent job to get regular breakthroughs. Heather Graham was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 29 in 8.3 overs while Lauren Smith picked 2 for 29 in her full quota as they bowled out the opponents for 171.

Victoria Women registered their sixth straight victory, beating South Australia by four wickets. Bowling first, they managed to put brakes on the opponents at regular intervals and bowled them out for 231. Sophie Day was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 42 while Sophie Molineux bagged 2 for 35.

Chasing the target, Victoria's top three had good starts but none of them could keep going. Sophie Reid and Tess Flintoff then added a 116-run stand for the fourth wicket. Reid made 67 while Flintoff struck an unbeaten 55 to take the side over the line.

Talking about this encounter, Tasmania are favourites to win the game given their overall form. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Victoria Women's chance of winning: 40%

Tasmania Women’s chance of winning: 60%

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Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania's Elyse Villani has scored 300 runs in the tournament at an average of 30 and strike rate of 87. She has struck three fifties in the season and can be backed to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Sophie Reid is coming off a 67-run knock against South Australia in the last game. She has scored 389 runs in the season at an average of 55 with four half centuries. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: Tasmania Women 1.51 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Tasmania have won four games each while batting and bowling first, whereas Victoria Women have won four of their six games while chasing. Junction Oval in Melbourne could provide early assistance for seamers in the morning, making bowling first a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Melbourne on Monday is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning but sunny and hot in the afternoon. There's a 25% chance of precipitation but the match should get enough overs for a result. The temperature should range between 30-35 degrees during the match-time while wind gusts blow at around 50 kmph.

Victoria Women Player List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Molineux (c) All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Ella Hayward Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women lost their first four games of the tournament but since then have won six games on the trot. Recently, they defeated ACT Women in back to back games and followed it up with twin victories over South Australia.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women have lost only one game in the tournament, against Western Australia by 36 runs. But they bounced back quickly to return to winning ways by beating Western Australia by 52 runs in the second fixture.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five encounters between these two sides, Tasmania Women have won thrice while Victoria Women have claimed two games.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Victoria Women have a solid batting line-up with the likes of Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Reid and Tess Flintoff. They have done well with the bat in this tournament. Betting on Victoria Women to hit most fours in this game would be a good punt.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women First class Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.812 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Meg Lanning has been in magnificent form in the ongoing WNCL competition. She has scored 424 runs from eight innings at an average of 106, including five half centuries. Bet on her to be the top Victoria batter.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

The Tasmania all-rounder has been in terrific form in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 418 runs from 10 innings at an average of 46 and strike rate of 86. She has smashed one century and two half centuries in the season. Bet on Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Molineux has been excellent in the competition for Victoria Women. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 17 wickets from just six games at an average of 14.47, including best figures of 6 for 45. Back her to be the top bowler for Victoria Women.

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Molly Strano is the leading wicket-taker for Tasmania in this competition. She has taken 17 wickets from eight innings at an average of 18.82, with best figures of 5 for 30. Betting on Strano to be the top Tasmania bowler in this game would be wise.