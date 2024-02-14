VIC (Victoria Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction VIC 35 % Chance of Winning TAS 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.575 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 38 of the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 2023/24 will have Victoria Women and Tasmania Women playing their final group game on Wednesday, February 14th. The contest will take place at the same venue that is Junction Oval in Melbourne, with the action scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Chance Winning

Tasmania Women have been class apart in the WNCL 2023/24, leading the table with 43 points from 11 games. They have won nine matches in the competition and lost only once. Victoria Women occupy the fourth spot with 28 points, winning six and losing four games. Victoria need to win this game to have a shot at the final.

Tasmania and Victoria Women faced each other in the previous game at Junction Oval. Tasmania won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid got Victoria off to a 40-run stand before they lost Faltum and Meg Lanning in quick succession. Reid made 38 off 48 before Maisy Gibson bowled her.

Tess Flintoff and Ella Hayward added 80 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings. Flintoff struck 60 while Hayward made 40 before Georgia Prestwidge smashed 56 off 46 to help Victoria reach 255. Lauren Smith was the standout bowler for Tasmania with 2 for 38 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, Tasmania lost both the openers inside the powerplay. Nicola Carey and Heather Graham then put on a massive 169-run partnership to put Tasmania on the brink of victory. Graham smashed an excellent 105 off 93 deliveries while Carey remained unbeaten on 75. Victoria bowlers couldn't make enough impact as Tasmania finished the chase with 38 balls to spare.

Talking about this contest, Tasmania are bigger favourites to win the game than they were in the previous clash. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Victoria Women's chance of winning: 35%

Tasmania Women’s chance of winning: 65%

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Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania's Heather Knight scored back to back fifties versus Western Australia and followed it up with a century against Victoria. Bet on Graham to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Sophie Reid has been superb with the bat for Victoria in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 427 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53 with four half centuries. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Tasmania have won five out of their nine victories while chasing, whereas Victoria Women's four wins have come when they chased. Five games have been played at Junction Oval this season, with the team winning the toss choosing to bowl first three times. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Melbourne is expected to be clear on Wednesday morning but could witness some clouds in the afternoon. However, rain might not be a big issue with only a 7% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 18-22 degrees during the match-time while wind gusts blow at around 44 kmph.

Victoria Women Player List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Ella Hayward All-rounder Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Tayla Vlaeminck Batter Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler Aanliya Cheeran Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women got off to an awful start to the tournament with four defeats but turned things around with six victories on the trot. Their six-match winning streak ended in the previous game, where they ended up losing to Tasmania by seven wickets.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women have been clinical on most occasions, winning nine matches in the season. Their only defeat was against Western Australia by 36 runs but they quickly made a comeback to beat Western Australia by 52 runs and Victoria by seven wickets.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

Tasmania hold an edge in the recent head to head record in this rivalry. They have won four of the previous six encounters between the two, while Victoria Women have been victorious twice.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Total fours over 42.5 @ XX (Parimatch)

Both teams in this match have solid batting units. Victoria Women have the likes of Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Reid and Tess Flintoff whereas Tasmania boast of Nic Carry, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee. The two units hit 52 fours combined in the previous clash.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women First class Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.19 Bet Now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.575 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Meg Lanning was dismissed early in the previous game but has been in good form overall. She has scored 428 runs from nine innings in the ongoing WNCL, averaging 85 at a strike rate of 110. Lanning has hit five half centuries and backing her to be the top Victoria batter would be wise.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey has been in magnificent form for Tasmania in the ongoing competition. She has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 55 while striking at 84. She has registered one century and three half centuries in the season. Back Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Day has been pretty good with the ball for Victoria in the ongoing competition. She has claimed 14 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 4.21, with best figures of 4 for 42. Back her to be the top bowler for Victoria Women.

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Linsey Smith has done an excellent job for Tasmania in this season. She has snared 15 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 4.31 and average of 21.46. Betting on Smith to be the top Tasmania bowler in this game would be wise.