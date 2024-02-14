VIC (Victoria Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction
VIC
35%
Chance of Winning
TAS
65%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Tasmania Women's Nicola Carey has made 493 runs in this WNCL season at an average of 55 while picking nine wickets at 4 rpo.
- Victoria's Ella Hayward has picked 10 wickets in the season at an economy of 4.66, and has also scored 181 runs with one fifty.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Chance Winning
Tasmania Women have been class apart in the WNCL 2023/24, leading the table with 43 points from 11 games. They have won nine matches in the competition and lost only once. Victoria Women occupy the fourth spot with 28 points, winning six and losing four games. Victoria need to win this game to have a shot at the final.
Tasmania and Victoria Women faced each other in the previous game at Junction Oval. Tasmania won the toss and elected to bowl first. Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid got Victoria off to a 40-run stand before they lost Faltum and Meg Lanning in quick succession. Reid made 38 off 48 before Maisy Gibson bowled her.
Tess Flintoff and Ella Hayward added 80 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize the innings. Flintoff struck 60 while Hayward made 40 before Georgia Prestwidge smashed 56 off 46 to help Victoria reach 255. Lauren Smith was the standout bowler for Tasmania with 2 for 38 in 10 overs.
Chasing the target, Tasmania lost both the openers inside the powerplay. Nicola Carey and Heather Graham then put on a massive 169-run partnership to put Tasmania on the brink of victory. Graham smashed an excellent 105 off 93 deliveries while Carey remained unbeaten on 75. Victoria bowlers couldn't make enough impact as Tasmania finished the chase with 38 balls to spare.
Talking about this contest, Tasmania are bigger favourites to win the game than they were in the previous clash. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Victoria Women's chance of winning: 35%
- Tasmania Women’s chance of winning: 65%
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips
Tasmania's Heather Knight scored back to back fifties versus Western Australia and followed it up with a century against Victoria. Bet on Graham to score over 22.5 runs in the match.
Sophie Reid has been superb with the bat for Victoria in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 427 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53 with four half centuries. Back her to score over 22.5 runs in the game.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction
Tasmania have won five out of their nine victories while chasing, whereas Victoria Women's four wins have come when they chased. Five games have been played at Junction Oval this season, with the team winning the toss choosing to bowl first three times. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
Looking at the forecast, the weather in Melbourne is expected to be clear on Wednesday morning but could witness some clouds in the afternoon. However, rain might not be a big issue with only a 7% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 18-22 degrees during the match-time while wind gusts blow at around 44 kmph.
Victoria Women Player List
Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Reid
|
All-rounder
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
Batter
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
|
Jasmine Nevins
|
All-rounder
|
Tayla Vlaeminck
|
Batter
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
|
Aanliya Cheeran
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Recent Form
Victoria Women got off to an awful start to the tournament with four defeats but turned things around with six victories on the trot. Their six-match winning streak ended in the previous game, where they ended up losing to Tasmania by seven wickets.
Tasmania Women Players List
Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Elyse Villani (capt)
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
All-rounder
|
Tabatha Saville
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
Bowler
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Recent Form
Tasmania Women have been clinical on most occasions, winning nine matches in the season. Their only defeat was against Western Australia by 36 runs but they quickly made a comeback to beat Western Australia by 52 runs and Victoria by seven wickets.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record
Tasmania hold an edge in the recent head to head record in this rivalry. They have won four of the previous six encounters between the two, while Victoria Women have been victorious twice.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds
Total fours over 42.5 @ XX (Parimatch)
Both teams in this match have solid batting units. Victoria Women have the likes of Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Reid and Tess Flintoff whereas Tasmania boast of Nic Carry, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee. The two units hit 52 fours combined in the previous clash.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women
First class
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women
Meg Lanning was dismissed early in the previous game but has been in good form overall. She has scored 428 runs from nine innings in the ongoing WNCL, averaging 85 at a strike rate of 110. Lanning has hit five half centuries and backing her to be the top Victoria batter would be wise.
Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women
Nicola Carey has been in magnificent form for Tasmania in the ongoing competition. She has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 55 while striking at 84. She has registered one century and three half centuries in the season. Back Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania.
Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women
Sophie Day has been pretty good with the ball for Victoria in the ongoing competition. She has claimed 14 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 4.21, with best figures of 4 for 42. Back her to be the top bowler for Victoria Women.
Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women
Linsey Smith has done an excellent job for Tasmania in this season. She has snared 15 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 4.31 and average of 21.46. Betting on Smith to be the top Tasmania bowler in this game would be wise.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania Women
- Victoria Women to win the match @ 2.19 PARIMATCH
- Tasmania Women to win the match @ 1.54 PARIMATCH
Parimatch