WEA (Western Australia Women) vs TAS (Tasmania Women) Match Prediction WEA 45 % Chance of Winning TAS 55 % Bet now! Western Australia Women and Tasmania Women will be meeting in the first game of the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on September 24. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chance of Winning

Organised by Cricket Australia, the Women’s National Cricket League 2024/25 will begin from September 24. The tournament will be in round robin format. There will be a total of 43 games in the competition. The top two teams after the group stage will contest in the finals for the title.

Western Australia Women finished at the fourth place of the points table last year. They had six wins and as many losses in the competition. The one-time winners, Western Australia will be looking to bounce back in this year’s campaign and look to win their first game of the competition.

Tasmania Women had a fantastic campaign in the previous edition of the competition. Tasmania Women were the strongest bunch last season. They won nine games and lost two matches in their campaign. Tasmania Women contested against Queensland Women in the finals and beat them to lift the trophy. Tasmania Women will come in confident in the first game of this season.

Tasmania Women' chance of winning: 55%

Western Australia Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Western Australia Women to score high before 1st dismissal ( @PARIMATCH)

Western Australia Women have a talented set of players in the team. Their batters are pretty talented and managed to win many games in the last season. Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke opened for the side last season and averaged at 47.00 & 50.88 respectively in the competition. The sides met twice last season where the pair raised 34 & 25 runs for their opening partnership. That said, Western Australia will be ecstatic to bat against Tasmania in the first game of the season.

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 22 degree Celsius on September 24. There is no possibility of rain on game-day and the skies will remain sunny.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani (capt) Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Tabatha Saville All-rounder Lauren Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Amy Smith All-rounder Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women won the previous edition of the competition with flying colours. They won the majority of their games in the competition and were excellent in the finals as well. The team boasts a strong team. Ruth Johnston has joined the squad from Western Australia while Sasha Moloney and Clare Scott took an exit.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Mathila Carmichael Batter Lisa Griffith Batter Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Peipa Cleary All-rounder Amy Edgar All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Teneale Peschel Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Mikayla Hinkkley Batter

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women had a decent season but could not finish in the top two last season. The team finished in 4th place. They have a good squad as well. Bhavi Devchand, Mikayla Hinkley and Shay Manolini have joined the squad while Ashley Day, Georgia Wyllie, and Poppy Stockwell have been delisted.

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania Women have won four games as opposed to Western Australia Women’s one.

Tasmania Women Won: 4

Western Australia Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

In their last clash in the previous season, Tasmania Women batted first in the match and scored 223 runs for 8 wickets in the game. Ellyse Villani was the best batter with 59 runs in the game while Heather Graham smashed 56 runs in the game. Lilly Mills picked 3 wickets for Western Australia Women while Amy Edgar and Zoe Britcliffe picked 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Western Australia Women failed with their bat. The team bundled out at 171, losing the game by 52 runs. Maddy Darke was the best batter from the team and scored 73 runs in the game. Heather Graham picked 3 wickets while Lauren Smith bagged 2 wickets in the game. The sides will play the inaugural game of the competition this season.

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women

Nicola Carey is the top batter from Tasmania Women team. She scored 696 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.60 last season. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Maddy Darke to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Maddy Darke was one of the top batters from the Western Australia Women last season. She has scored a total of 458 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.88. She scored 73 runs in her last game against Tasmania and will be looking to strike again in the next game.

Western Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Smith to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Lauren Smith will be the top bowling pick from Tasmania. She picked 18 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last season. She took 2 wickets in her last meeting with Western Australia Women.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills is a terrific bowler from Western Australia. She picked 18 wickets for the team last season. She took 3 wickets in the last clash against Tasmania Women. Mills will be leading the bowling order coming into the first game of the season.