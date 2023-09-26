WEA (Western Australia Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction WEA 45 % Chance of Winning VIC 55 % Bet Now! Match 5 of the 2023 WNCL will witness the tussle between Western Australia Women and Victoria Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 7:30 am IST.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

Western Australia has identified areas for improvement as they aim to establish themselves in the domestic one-day competition. The Western Australia team boasts a notably stable squad, with just one alteration to their contracted playing roster for this season. Sheldyn Cooper has been replaced by the promising young seamer Chloe Ainsworth. Despite a strong start to the previous season, winning their first two matches against the Meteors, Western Australia experienced a downturn, managing only two victories in their subsequent 10 matches. This included a heartbreaking super over loss to South Australia, ultimately culminating in a fifth-place finish for the season. While their bowling unit, consisting of Lilly Mills (20 wickets), Amy Edgar (15 wickets), and Piepa Cleary (13 wickets), performed consistently, the team's primary focus this season will be to ensure that their batsmen capitalise on their starts. Western Australia struggled with the second-worst fifty-to-century conversion rate in the league, standing at just 11 percent, narrowly ahead of the ACT team with a rate of 10 percent. The Western Australia lineup will undergo minimal changes when the international players join, as it consists of only two CA-contracted players, Mooney and King.

Victoria's WNCL season opener will see a formidable lineup of Australian stars taking the field, but due to a congested international calendar, there will be ample opportunities for their promising young talents. Jarrad Loughman, the coach of Victoria, is optimistic about the possibility of Meg Lanning featuring in Victoria's initial four domestic one-day matches. Lanning, the Australian captain, is gearing up for her return to elite cricket in Perth after a hiatus. The Victoria team will showcase an XI that includes as many as five Cricket Australia-contracted players when they face Western Australia in their tournament opener. However, it is expected to be the only WNCL game in which most of these star players will be available this season due to their international commitments. One notable exception is Lanning, who has been included in Victoria's extensive 16-player squad. This marks her first competitive appearance since missing the Ashes series in June and July due to health reasons. Lanning will be absent from the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies next month, making her available for Victoria's second-round matches against Queensland. Her return to Victoria is a significant step toward her eventual comeback to the national team. Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, and Georgia Wareham are set to feature in Tuesday's game but will be unavailable for the second match against WA on Thursday as they join the national squad in Sydney. Victoria boasts more Australian-contracted players than any other WNCL squad, but Coach Loughman views their limited appearances in the domestic one-day competition as an opportunity for the state's pool of promising young talent. This emerging talent pool includes recent Australia A representatives Tess Flintoff and Nicole Faltum, as well as members of the Australia Under-19 World Cup squad such as Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna, and Milly Illingworth. Unfortunately, Sophie Molineux (ACL), Tayla Vlaeminck (shoulder), and Sam Bates will miss the start of the season as they continue their injury rehabilitation. Among the fresh faces in Victoria's 20-player squad, Georgia Prestwidge, who recently moved from Queensland, stands out. Illingworth and Poppy Gardner, both promising fast bowlers, will have the chance to refine their skills alongside some of the world's best bowlers as they earn their first state contracts. Additionally, all-rounder Jasmine Nevins, aged 19, who played five games in the previous season, has also earned her first contract.

Western Australia Women's chance of winning - 45%

Victoria Women’s chance of winning - 55%

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Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

With 513 runs in 12 games, Chloe Piparo emerged as her side’s leading run-getter last season. She maintained a healthy average of 51.60 and scored as many as six fifties in the competition. Bet on Piparo to score over 25.5 runs against Victoria Women in the game.

Annabel Sutherland has had an amazing 12 months of development particularly with the bat. In the previous season of WNCL, she scored some 354 runs in six games for Victoria Women at an average of 88.50. We predict Sutherland to score over 29.5 runs against Western Australia Women in the game.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

The Western Australian Cricket Ground, commonly known as the WACA Ground, holds a significant place in cricket history as one of the historic venues. The pitch at this ground is renowned for providing substantial bounce, making it a favourite for pacers who relish bowling here. Additionally, the pitch maintains its pace and bounce throughout the second innings. However, once batsmen get settled, they have the opportunity to play their shots and reap the rewards. Furthermore, the ground features a fast outfield, and the boundaries are relatively smaller, enhancing the scoring potential for batsmen.

Last season, six WNCL games were played here at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth out of which three ended in favour of the team batting second while two went in the favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here in the last six games is 223 runs. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on Tuesday is expected to be around 2 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. A clear sky is expected over Perth on Tuesday.

Western Australia Women Players List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (c) Batsman Beth Mooney (wk) Wicket Keeper Maddy Darke Wicket Keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batsman Amy Edgar All-rounder Piepa Cleary Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Alana King All-rounder Taneale Peschel All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lisa Griffith All-rounder

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women finished 5th last season in the WNCL, winning only four out of the 12 games played.

Victoria Women Players List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Reid Wicket Keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Meg Lanning Batsman Ellyse Perry All-rounder Nicole Faltum (wk) Wicket Keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sophie Day All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Milly Illingworth All-rounder

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women finished 4th last season in the WNCL, winning five out of the 12 games played.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

Since the year 2021, these teams have faced each other on five occasions. Western Australia Women hold the advantage in this matchup, emerging victorious in three encounters while suffering only one defeat. One match had to be called off.

Last five matches:

Western Australia Women Won: 3 matches

Victoria Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Western Australia Women to score over 28.5 runs before their first dismissal

In their last five matches, Western Australia Women achieved the following scores: 168, 95, 31, 29, and 80 runs before facing their first loss. Remarkably, in each of these five games, WA-W managed to exceed the milestone of 28.5 runs before experiencing their first dismissal. In the previous season, the opening pair of Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke was a consistent presence for the team, averaging approximately 51.30 and 52.77, respectively. Given their strong performance and history, it is anticipated that Western Australia Women will surpass the 28.5 run mark before encountering their first dismissal when facing Victoria Women.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Beth Mooney could only play four games last season in the WNCL. She scored 237 runs at an average of 79.00, scoring a century and a fifty. In ODIs this year, Mooney has displayed some phenomenal performances, scoring 370 runs in 7 innings at an average of 74.00. Bet on Mooney to be the top batter for Western Australia Women in the game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Ellyse Perry posted the scores of 41, 91, 53 & 91 runs against ENG-W and IRE-W recently in WODIs. In WODIs this year, she has scored 293 runs in six innings at an average of 58.60. Last season in the WNCL, Perry hammered 435 runs in six matches at 108.75. She emerged as Victoria’s top run-scorer. Therefore, we anticipate Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Victoria Women in the game.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Last season, Mills emerged as her side’s leading wicket-taker, picking up 20 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 4.93 with her best bowling figures of 5/36. Last time when the sides met, Mills picked up three wickets while conceding only 42 runs against Victoria Women. We expect a similar performance from her in the upcoming game as well.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

With 24 wickets in 12 games, Sophie Day emerged as her side’s leading wicket-taker last season. She picked up these many wickets at an economy of 4.52. Against Western Australia Women last time, she picked up three wickets while conceding only 31 runs. Therefore, we have backed Sophie Day to repeat a similar performance in the upcoming match as well.