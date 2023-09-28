WEA (Western Australian Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction WEA 55 % Chance of Winning VIC 45 % Bet Now! Match 6 of the 2023 WNCL will witness the tussle between Western Australian Women and Victoria Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 7:30 am IST.

Western Australian Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

Chloe Piparo played a pivotal role in Western Australia's impressive victory at the WACA, scoring an outstanding unbeaten 98 runs. This victory marked a triumphant return for Meg Lanning. Despite the early dismissal of opener Beth Mooney, Western Australia emerged victorious, successfully chasing down the target of 177 runs in just 35.1 overs while having 8 wickets in hand. Alana King, who is not a part of Australia's T20I squad but is set to join the national team in Brisbane before the first one-day match against West Indies, bowled exceptionally well, conceding only 31 runs and taking one wicket in her 10-over spell. Young fast bowler Chloe Ainsworth was the standout performer, claiming an impressive 3 wickets for 27 runs, while Zoe Britcliffe also made a valuable contribution by taking three wickets.

In the first innings, Victoria struggled with the bat and managed to post a total of 176 runs. Meg Lanning, the prominent Australian cricketer, made a remarkable return to competitive cricket by being the top scorer for Victoria in their domestic 50-over match against Western Australia. This comeback took place in the Women's National Cricket League game at the WACA, following Lanning's last appearance in the Women's Premier League in India back in March. Lanning had a stroke of luck early in her innings when she was caught off a no-ball, but she capitalised on this opportunity, ultimately scoring an impressive 51 runs from 48 balls. Victoria was asked to bat first by Western Australia and struggled throughout their innings, eventually getting bowled out in the 48th over for a total of 176 runs. Aside from Lanning, the only notable contributions came from Ella Hayward, who remained unbeaten with 40 runs, and opener Sophie Reid, who scored 32 runs. Another notable return for Victoria was Ellyse Perry, who had recovered from a knee injury and was cleared to play in Australia's first T20I against West Indies at North Sydney Oval on Sunday. Perry, however, was dismissed for just eight runs in this match. Additionally, Annabel Sutherland (1), Georgia Wareham (1), and Kim Garth (0) from the Australian squad also departed cheaply. Meg Lanning is set to miss the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies at home next month, but her successful comeback with Victoria marks an essential step in her journey back to the national team. She is expected to feature in Victoria's next game against Western Australia on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, and Beth Mooney will head to Sydney to join their national teammates.

Western Australia Women's chance of winning: 55%

Victoria Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Tips

Scoring 513 runs in 12 matches during the previous season, Chloe Piparo emerged as the top run-scorer for her team. She maintained an impressive average of 51.60 and recorded six half-centuries during the competition. In her recent performance, she played an outstanding innings of 98 runs without getting dismissed. Therefore, it would be a wise choice to bet on Piparo to surpass the mark of 29.5 runs when facing Victoria Women in the upcoming game.

Annabel Sutherland has shown remarkable progress over the past year, particularly in her batting skills. During the last WNCL season, she accumulated an impressive total of 354 runs in six matches while maintaining an outstanding average of 88.50. Given her recent form and capabilities, we anticipate Sutherland to achieve a score exceeding 29.5 runs when facing Western Australia Women in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Toss Prediction

The Western Australian Cricket Ground, commonly known as the WACA Ground, holds a significant place in cricket history as one of the historic venues. The pitch at this ground is renowned for providing substantial bounce, making it a favourite for pacers who relish bowling here. Additionally, the pitch maintains its pace and bounce throughout the second innings. However, once batsmen get settled, they have the opportunity to play their shots and reap the rewards. Furthermore, the ground features a fast outfield, and the boundaries are relatively smaller, enhancing the scoring potential for batsmen.

Last season, six WNCL games were played here at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth out of which three ended in favour of the team batting second while two went in the favour of the team batting first. This season, only a single game has been played at this venue thus far and it ended in favour of the team batting 2nd. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on Thursday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 57% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Western Australia Women Players List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (c) Batsman Beth Mooney (wk) Wicket Keeper Maddy Darke Wicket Keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batsman Amy Edgar All-rounder Piepa Cleary Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Alana King All-rounder Zoe Britcliffe All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Lisa Griffith All-rounder

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Following a title winning season, Western Australia Women beat Victoria Women in their opening game of the season by 8 wickets.

Victoria Women Players List

Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Reid Wicket Keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Meg Lanning Batsman Ellyse Perry All-rounder Nicole Faltum (wk) Wicket Keeper Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sophie Day All-rounder Rhys McKenna Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women suffered a 8 wicket defeat against Western Australia Women in their last game.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Head-to-Head Record

Since the year 2021, these teams have faced each other on five occasions. Western Australia Women hold the advantage in this matchup, emerging victorious in three encounters while suffering only one defeat. One match had to be called off.

Last five matches:

Western Australia Women Won: 3 matches

Victoria Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Chloe Piparo to be the top batter in the match

Chloe Piparo received the Player of the Match award in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 98 run knock in the last game. She was also the leading run-getter for WA-W last season, scoring 513 runs at an average of 51.30. Her last five scores read 70, 8, 59, 44 & 98* runs. Bet on Chloe Piparo to be the top batter in the match.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Chloe Piparo to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo kicked off the 2023 season of WNCL on a grand note. She scored an unbeaten 98 run knock against Victoria Women and guided her side to a comfortable 8 wicket win. She had a phenomenal campaign last time around, scoring 513 runs at 51.30. It is expected that Piparo will shine for her side once again in the upcoming contest.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Victoria Women

The Australian cricket sensation, Meg Lanning, announced her return to competitive cricket in impressive fashion by emerging as the top scorer for Victoria in their domestic 50-over encounter against Western Australia. She scored 51 off 48 balls in her last game. Her innings was laced with 6 fours and a six. Bet on Meg Lanning to emerge as Victoria’s best batter in the game.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Last season, Mills emerged as her side’s leading wicket-taker, picking up 20 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 4.93 with her best bowling figures of 5/36. In WA-W’s opening game of the season vs VIC-W, Mills picked up two for 35 runs. She was the second best bowler for WA-W in the game. We expect a similar performance from her in the upcoming game as well.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

With 24 wickets in 12 games, Sophie Day emerged as her side’s leading wicket-taker last season. She picked up these many wickets at an economy of 4.52. Although she went wicketless in the last game but was the most economical bowler for her side in the game. All that said, we have backed Sophie Day to be the best bowler for Victoria Women in the game.