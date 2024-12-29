Facts: Auckland Hearts Women’s Fran Jonas and Bree Illing are the top two bowlers of the tournament thus far, having taken two wickets apiece in the first match.

Otago Sparks Women’s Suzie Bates is the second highest run-getter so far with 50 runs in one innings.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks Women made a terrible mistake by choosing to field first against Canterbury Magicians Women on a track that is unequivocally in favor of those batting first. Although the likes of Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon and Eden Carson managed to restrict Canterbury Magicians Women by taking two wickets apiece and keeping the target down to 138, the batters did not deliver. It was a rather simple and straightforward chase but the Otago-based side made a meal of it by losing several wickets without a substantial contribution. Apart from opener Suzie Bates’ 50, the rest did nothing which resulted in them scoring just 125 and losing by 12 runs.

Unfortunately for Auckland Hearts Women, their match against Northern Brave Women was interrupted by the rain and the match was truncated significantly. The latter batted first and played 12 overs, wherein they posted a total of 67/7. Auckland Hearts Women’s bowlers did a brilliant job at toppling wickets, particularly Fran Jonas and Bree Illing who picked two wickets each. However, they did not get a chance to bat and chase down the score, and the match ended without a result.

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 58%

Auckland Sparks Women chance of winning - 42%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips

Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal

Auckland Hearts Women’s opening partnership managed to post a double digit score on just one occasion in the last five games of their 2023 campaign. Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze were the openers throughout and their scores of 1, 6, 1, 7 and 26 are not compelling at all. Considering their form in the tournament, they are not expected to do particularly well this time either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Batter to hit a 50 in the match 1.65 Bet on Batery Otago Sparks Women to have higher opening partnership 1.75 Bet on Batery

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction

Molyneux Park was known to be a batting pitch with the teams batting first having registered three wins in three fixtures last season. Otago Sparks Women made the mistake of electing to field first in the last match and they ended up losing a simple chase. Although the surface does not necessarily support big totals, chasing is a difficult prospect which makes batting first the top choice.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of rain at Alexandra, showers are expected on match day coupled with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Olivia Gain Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler Molly Loe Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women’s batting was awful and they failed to overcome an easy target. The victory was theirs for taking but their performance was not up to the mark.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down Batter Prue Catton Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women’s true form remains to be seen since the batters did not play but judging by their bowling prowess, they certainly have a good chance.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head

Otago Sparks Women and Auckland Hearts Women have played 26 head-to-head games in the Women’s Super Smash so far where the latter hold the lead with 17 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Otago Sparks Women - 8

Auckland Hearts Women - 17

Abandoned - 1

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze remain the opening pair for Auckland Hearts Women but they did not get to bat in the last match against Northern Brave Women. However, if their performance in the previous season is any indication of their present form, the team will be in trouble since the pair notched up stands of 1, 6 and 1 in the last three games of the 2023 season. Otago Sparks Women made a substandard start with five runs on the board between Bella James and Suzie Bates in the last game but their totals of 14, 60 and 3 in the last three fixtures last season proves that they have the firepower to outdo Auckland Hearts Women’s first partnership.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women New Zealand Molyneux Park, Alexandra, null Otago Sparks (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Auckland Hearts (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.175 Bet Now!

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Suzie Bates emerged as Otago Sparks Women’s leading run scorer with precisely 50 runs against Canterbury Magicians Women. She has consistently been a reliable batter and she was also the team’s top batter overall in the previous season with 398 runs in ten innings and an average of 56.85, making her the top pick once again.

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Green was the most dominant batter for Auckland Hearts Women in the 2023 season of the tournament with 283 runs in seven innings and an average of 47.16. She did not get to bat in the previous encounter against Northern Brave Women but based on her form last season, she remains the leading contender against Otago Sparks Women.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers

Emma Black to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Black was the joint highest wicket-taker for Otago Sparks Women in the last outing against Canterbury Magicians Women with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 7.00. In the last season of the tournament, she was the team’s leading bowler with 13 wickets in ten innings and an average of 16.61. Her consistency makes her a dependable option for the next game as well.

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas was tied as Auckland Hearts Women’s top bowler in the last match against Northern Brave Women wherein she captured two wickets in two innings with an economy rate of 6.50. Her current average of 6.50 is brilliant and she is expected to lead the way once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Otago Sparks Otago Sparks Women to win @ 1.68 (Batery)

Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 2.20 (Batery) Otago Sparks Women’s defeat in the first game put them in fourth place on the points table, which is the final spot among the teams that have participated so far, with a net run rate of -0.600. Auckland Hearts Women settled for third after a no result but they certainly have the edge going into this fixture, having beaten Otago Sparks Women 17 times in 26 games. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





