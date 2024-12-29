Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Prediction
OV
58%
Chance of Winning
AUK
42%
New Zealand
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Facts:
- Auckland Hearts Women’s Fran Jonas and Bree Illing are the top two bowlers of the tournament thus far, having taken two wickets apiece in the first match.
- Otago Sparks Women’s Suzie Bates is the second highest run-getter so far with 50 runs in one innings.
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning
Otago Sparks Women made a terrible mistake by choosing to field first against Canterbury Magicians Women on a track that is unequivocally in favor of those batting first. Although the likes of Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon and Eden Carson managed to restrict Canterbury Magicians Women by taking two wickets apiece and keeping the target down to 138, the batters did not deliver. It was a rather simple and straightforward chase but the Otago-based side made a meal of it by losing several wickets without a substantial contribution. Apart from opener Suzie Bates’ 50, the rest did nothing which resulted in them scoring just 125 and losing by 12 runs.
Unfortunately for Auckland Hearts Women, their match against Northern Brave Women was interrupted by the rain and the match was truncated significantly. The latter batted first and played 12 overs, wherein they posted a total of 67/7. Auckland Hearts Women’s bowlers did a brilliant job at toppling wickets, particularly Fran Jonas and Bree Illing who picked two wickets each. However, they did not get a chance to bat and chase down the score, and the match ended without a result.
- Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 58%
- Auckland Sparks Women chance of winning - 42%
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips
Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal
Auckland Hearts Women’s opening partnership managed to post a double digit score on just one occasion in the last five games of their 2023 campaign. Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze were the openers throughout and their scores of 1, 6, 1, 7 and 26 are not compelling at all. Considering their form in the tournament, they are not expected to do particularly well this time either.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Batter to hit a 50 in the match
Otago Sparks Women to have higher opening partnership
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction
Molyneux Park was known to be a batting pitch with the teams batting first having registered three wins in three fixtures last season. Otago Sparks Women made the mistake of electing to field first in the last match and they ended up losing a simple chase. Although the surface does not necessarily support big totals, chasing is a difficult prospect which makes batting first the top choice.
Weather Report
With a 20% chance of rain at Alexandra, showers are expected on match day coupled with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.
Otago Sparks Women Player List
Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Bella James
|
Batter
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Polly Inglis
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Wicket-keeper
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Olivia Gain
|
Batter
|
Hayley Jensen (C)
|
Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
|
Molly Loe
|
Bowler
Otago Sparks Women Team Form
Otago Sparks Women’s batting was awful and they failed to overcome an easy target. The victory was theirs for taking but their performance was not up to the mark.
Auckland Hearts Women Player List
Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saachi Shahri
|
Batter
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Green (C)
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Down
|
Batter
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Bella Armstrong
|
All-rounder
|
Josie Penfold
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
Auckland Hearts Women Team Form
Auckland Hearts Women’s true form remains to be seen since the batters did not play but judging by their bowling prowess, they certainly have a good chance.
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head
Otago Sparks Women and Auckland Hearts Women have played 26 head-to-head games in the Women’s Super Smash so far where the latter hold the lead with 17 victories.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 26
Otago Sparks Women - 8
Auckland Hearts Women - 17
Abandoned - 1
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds
Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women
Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze remain the opening pair for Auckland Hearts Women but they did not get to bat in the last match against Northern Brave Women. However, if their performance in the previous season is any indication of their present form, the team will be in trouble since the pair notched up stands of 1, 6 and 1 in the last three games of the 2023 season. Otago Sparks Women made a substandard start with five runs on the board between Bella James and Suzie Bates in the last game but their totals of 14, 60 and 3 in the last three fixtures last season proves that they have the firepower to outdo Auckland Hearts Women’s first partnership.
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women
New Zealand
Molyneux Park, Alexandra, null
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last match, Suzie Bates emerged as Otago Sparks Women’s leading run scorer with precisely 50 runs against Canterbury Magicians Women. She has consistently been a reliable batter and she was also the team’s top batter overall in the previous season with 398 runs in ten innings and an average of 56.85, making her the top pick once again.
Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter
Maddy Green was the most dominant batter for Auckland Hearts Women in the 2023 season of the tournament with 283 runs in seven innings and an average of 47.16. She did not get to bat in the previous encounter against Northern Brave Women but based on her form last season, she remains the leading contender against Otago Sparks Women.
Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers
Emma Black to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler
Emma Black was the joint highest wicket-taker for Otago Sparks Women in the last outing against Canterbury Magicians Women with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 7.00. In the last season of the tournament, she was the team’s leading bowler with 13 wickets in ten innings and an average of 16.61. Her consistency makes her a dependable option for the next game as well.
Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler
Fran Jonas was tied as Auckland Hearts Women’s top bowler in the last match against Northern Brave Women wherein she captured two wickets in two innings with an economy rate of 6.50. Her current average of 6.50 is brilliant and she is expected to lead the way once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago Sparks
- Otago Sparks Women to win @ 1.68 (Batery)
- Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
Batery