(AUC) Auckland Hearts Women vs (CAN) Canterbury Magicians Women Match Prediction AUC 45 % Chance of Winning CAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women’s encounter in the Women’s Super Smash is slated to take place on January 3, 2025. The sides will meet at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, and the match is going to begin at 5:10 A.M IST.

Facts: Fran Jonas is currently the leading wicket-taker for Auckland Hearts Women with four wickets in two innings.

Shikha Pandey leads Canterbury Magicians Women’s run charts with 63 runs in one innings.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Chances of Winning

Auckland Hearts Women had the misfortune of a washout in their first match of the season but they managed to play their fixture against Otago Sparks Women to fruition. After being asked to bat first, the Maddy Green-led side were restricted to a mere 110/8. Auckland Hearts Women’s Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green and Isabella Gaze were the top scorers with 22, 21 and 19 runs, respectively, but this was not competitive in the slightest. Otago Sparks Women could not have asked for an easier chase as they finished the match in the 16th over with seven wickets to spare.

Canterbury Magicians Women pulled off a miracle against Otago Sparks Women where the former defended a paltry total of 137. Most of their top order were rendered useless since they were bowled out with hardly any contribution but Shikha Pandey saved the day for the team with an excellent, much-needed knock of 63. Although they were still very much at the edge of their seat, the bowlers brought it home by toppling seven wickets and limiting Otago Sparks Women to 125. In the end, this gave Canterbury Magicians Women victory by just 12 runs.

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 45%

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 55%

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Tips

Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze continue to be the opening batters for Auckland Hearts Women and their partnership does not seem to have improved a great deal. The pair scored 26 runs together in their first completed match of the season against Otago Sparks Women. However, in the previous season, their scores were rather low as they added 1, 6, 1, 7 and 26 runs to the first wicket. Since there has been no significant change in their performance, Auckland Hearts Women’s first partnership is not expected to flourish in the next match either.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Canterbury Magicians Women to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Batery Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Toss Prediction

Eden Park Outer Oval hosted five matches in the last season where the average first innings total came out to 131 which is rather low. However, the teams batting first were the ones who held the advantage at this venue with four wins out of five fixtures. Given the assistance the batters receive on this surface, batting first will be the sought after option here during the next game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are on the horizon at Auckland with a 35% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down Batter Prue Catton Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women’s poor batting display was their biggest folly in the last match and the bowlers did not have a defendable score to work with.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Natalie Cox Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women did not showcase good batting but the bowlers came through and salvaged the game.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Head-to-Head

Canterbury Magicians Women have a two-win lead over Auckland Hearts Women in their head-to-head tally, having won 12 out of 26 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Canterbury Magicians Women - 12

Auckland Hearts Women - 10

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 3

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Magicians Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Both teams have completed one match apiece and their opening partnerships are quite closely matched. For Auckland Hearts Women, Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze added 26 runs to the first wicket while Canterbury Magicians Women’s Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean scored 22 runs before the first dismissal. Although the latter’s score was a tad lower in comparison, the bookmakers are confident that they will up the ante in the upcoming match and put on a better first partnership than Auckland Hearts Women.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, null Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Batters

Brooke Halliday to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Brooke Halliday was the top scorer for Auckland Hearts Women in the previous match against Northern Districts Women, having scored 22 runs. She only took part in three innings last season and notched up 48 runs but will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

In the previous encounter against Otago Sparks Women, Shikha Pandey was Canterbury Magicians Women’s leading batter with 63 runs. Given that she outscored the others by such a massive margin, she remains the top pick to be their standout batter once again.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas has been Auckland Hearts Women’s most consistent bowler so far, having taken two wickets in each of the two games. She was the top wicket-taker for the team in the last outing against Otago Sparks Women and she has achieved a stunning average of 8.50 in the tournament thus far, making her a leading choice for the next game as well.

Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Melissa Banks was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury Magicians Women with two wickets in four innings and an average of 4.75. After her performance in the last match against Otago Sparks Women, she garnered an excellent bowling average of 9.50 which makes her the top contender against Auckland Hearts Women.