AUC (Auckland Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction AUC 55 % Chance of Winning CENH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.015 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland Women and Central Districts Women are set to lock horns in the match no. 25 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on January 16th. The match will take place at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Tuesday, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

Auckland have made late strides in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. They are currently fifth on the table with 12 points from eight games and a net run-rate of -0.685. Central Districts Women are placed second with 18 points from eight games, and a net run-rate of -0.106.

Auckland Women are coming off a 9-run victory over Otago Women in the previous game on Sunday. Having been asked to bat first, Auckland lost both the openers in the first two overs. But Maddy Green and Prue Catton then put on a 103-run stand. Catton scored 39 off 40 whereas Green stole the show with an unbeaten 77 off 56 to take the total to 146/6.

Defending the total, Auckland bowlers did a fantastic job to send back half the Otago side for just 58, including the in-form Suzie Bates. Auckland had resistance from Caitlin Blakely and Hayley Jensen but eventually held them off. Fran Jonas was the star with the ball, picking 3 for 23 while Bree Illing bagged 2 for 23.

Central Districts would be disappointed after being unable to knock off the table-toppers Wellington Women, with the match ending in a tie. Bowling first, they did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to just 109/7 in 20 overs. Rosemary Mair picked 2 for 19 in four overs whereas Hannah Rowe and Claudia Green took a wicket each.

Chasing a small target, Hollie Armitage got them off to a good start with her 33 off 28 deliveries. Hannah Rowe and Mikaela Greig then made 17 runs each in the middle order. Central Districts were 89/3 in 15 overs with only 21 needed off 30 balls. But they had a big collapse and were bowled out for 109.

Talking about this game, there is not much to separate the two sides considering their strengths and weaknesses. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 55%

Central Districts Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Prue Catton has had consistent starts in the competition, scoring more than 15 in five of the six innings. In the last two games, she made 28 and 39. You can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Hannah Rowe has been pretty solid for Central Districts in the ongoing competition, making 146 runs from six innings at an average of 36. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game seems a good move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has hosted three matches in the ongoing tournament, with the team batting first winning two of those. The general trend in the competition has seen the teams prefer runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Auckland is expected to be cloudy and humid on Tuesday afternoon. There could be over 90% cloud cover and rain might affect the game, with around a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 20-24 degrees while wind gusts travel at 48 kmph.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (capt) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Anna Browning All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland women have won two out of their eight games in the ongoing tournament and have lost four times. But both victories have come in the last three games, having beaten Canterbury by four wickets and Otago by 9 runs.

Central Districts Women Players List

Natalie Dodd (wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Rosemary Mair (capt) All-rounder Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women have won three out of eight games in the tournament while losing two. Recently, they suffered back to back losses to Wellington and Auckland by eight wickets each. In the return fixture against Wellington, they failed to chase 110 as the game tied.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is pretty competitive. They have faced each other in 24 games, of which Auckland Women have won 13 whereas Central Districts Women have been victorious on 10 occasions.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to score most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Central Districts Women have an in-form Hollie Armitage at the top of the order. Auckland, on the other hand, have had constant struggles with both their openers. Betting on Central Districts Women to score most runs in the powerplay would be wise.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green is the most valuable player for Auckland. She has played five games in the season, scoring 242 runs at a strike rate of 118 while averaging 60. She has smashed 71 off 53 and 77 off 56 in two of the innings.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage has done well for her side at the top of the order. She has made 177 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 115 while averaging nearly 30. She has struck 33, 47 and 33 in the last three innings. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Districts.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Fran Jonas is a key figure in the Auckland bowling attack. She has taken 2 for 22 and 3 for 23 in the last couple of games. She has taken 33 wickets for Auckland in T20 cricket at an economy of 5.70. Back Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women.

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair has been the best bowler for Central Districts in the tournament. She has taken 7 wickets from six innings at an economy of 6.40. The medium pacer is coming off 2/19 in the previous game. Back Mair to be the top Central Districts bowler in this match.