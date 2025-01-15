AUC (Auckland Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction AUC 43 % Chance of Winning CENH 57 % Bet Now! Central Districts Women and Auckland Women are set to lock horns in the 15th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 15th. The game is set to take place at McLean Park, Napier, with the first ball of the match scheduled for 5:10 AM IST.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

The two teams from the bottom of the table, Central Districts Women and Auckland Women will meet in this Women's Super Smash 2024-25 contest. Auckland Women are fifth on the standings with six points from five games whereas Central Districts are languishing at the bottom with no points.

Auckland Women lost their most recent fixture on Monday against Northern Districts by 13 runs. Opting to field first didn't work out well for them as their bowlers failed to get through Chamari Athapaththu. Brooke Halliday was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 20 in four overs while Prue Catton and Amie Hucker bagged two scalps each.

Chasing 153, Auckland lost both openers in the first three overs. Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday then added a 70-run stand but the chase derailed again after they were dismissed in consecutive overs. Lauren Down fought hard with an unbeaten 40 off 27 but did not get any support from the lower middle order.

Central Districts just haven't managed to get over the line, most recently losing to Otago Sparks by four wickets. Having been asked to bat first, Central Districts had a watchful start with 38 runs in 7.4 overs. Hollie Armitage made 22 runs in 21 deliveries but the batting unit just kept falling apart after her dismissal.

With only 90 runs to defend, Central Districts bowlers made the task harder for the opponents by landing some regular blows. Rosemary Mair and Claudia Green were sensational with the ball, picking up 2 for 12 in their four overs each.

Moving on to this encounter, Central Districts will be favourites as per the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 43%

Central Districts Women’s chance of winning: 57%

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Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

The experienced Auckland batter Maddy Green has had decent starts in the competition, with scores of 21, 17 and 30 in three of the four innings. With her experience, you can bet on her to score over 14.5 runs in this match.

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson had scored an unbeaten century in a fifty-over game in the last month. She made 18 runs in the previous innings against Otago. Take a punt on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central District to have more runs after first 6 overs 1.75 Bet on Batery Central Districts Women to have more fours 1.92 Bet on Batery

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

The general trend in the T20 format shows teams have a strong preference for chasing, unless the pitch is gripping and likely to deteriorate significantly. The weather for this game is likely to be cloudy with some possibility of rain, which makes chasing a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that it could be mostly cloudy in Napier on Wednesday morning and afternoon. There is a 99% cloud cover expected and with around 21% chance of precipitation, rain could play some role in this fixture. The temperatures should range between 17 to 22 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at 36 kmph.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Saachi Shahri, Bella Armstrong, Prue Catton, Anika Todd, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Kate Irwin, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal, Sophie Court, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), and Izzy Gaze (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze † Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down All-rounder Bella Armstrong Batter Prue Catton All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland Women have managed to win only once in five games in the ongoing campaign. They have lost three games with one match getting washed out. On Monday, they lost to Northern Districts by 13 runs while chasing 153.

Central Districts Women Players List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Priyanaz Chatterji, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Anna Gaging, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Thamsyn Newton, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Sam Mackinder, Emma McLeod, Jessica Ogden, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, and Kerry Tomlinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hollie Armitage Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig (c) Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Rosemary Mair All-rounder Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kate Gaging † Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts Women have played five games in the season and have lost in all of those. They have lost to Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks twice, and Northern Districts once. In the most recent fixture, they lost to Otago by four wickets after getting bowled out for 90.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other 23 times in the shorter format. Auckland Women have won 13 of those while Central Districts have clinched 10 victories.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to have highest opening partnership @ 1.90 (Batery Bet)

Central Districts have Hollie Armitage and Kerry-Anne Tomlinson at the top of the order. The pair added 38 runs in the previous game. Auckland Women have a weaker opening pair.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Lauren Down to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Lauren Down has been excellent in the middle order, scoring 126 runs from four innings. She has struck at 107 while getting dismissed only once. She is coming off an unbeaten 40-run knock in the last game. Back her to be the top batter for Auckland Women.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women





Hollie Armitage has been the best batter for her side in the tournament, scoring 165 runs at an average of 41 and strike rate of 99. She has registered one half century in five innings. Back her to be the top Central Districts Women batter.

Auckland Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Fran Jonas was wicketless in the previous game but has been their highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She has taken seven wickets from five innings at an economy of 6.27, with best figures of 3 for 13. You can bet on Jonas to be the top Auckland bowler.

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

The right arm medium pacer has been superb in the ongoing season. Rosemary Mair has picked up seven wickets in five games at an economy of 4.85. She has taken two wickets in three of these games. Back her to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.