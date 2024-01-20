AUC (Auckland Women) vs NDS (Northern Districts Women) Match Prediction AUC 45 % Chance of Winning NDS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 The match no. 28 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Auckland Women and Northern Districts Women taking on each other on January 20th. Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host the contest on Saturday, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Chance Winning

Auckland Women find themselves out of the knockout race in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with 12 points from nine games and a net run-rate of -0.717. Northern Districts, on the other hand, have destiny in their own hands and they need to win both the games. They are currently fourth with 14 points from eight games, with the net run-rate reading -0.166.

Auckland Women's defeat to Central Districts in their previous game pretty much ended their campaign. Bowling first, Molly Penfold took 2 for 26 in four overs while Josie Penfold picked 1 for 14 from three overs. A couple of bowlers were expensive as they conceded 146 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Auckland lost Isabella Gaze in the first over before Saachi Shahri and Maddy Green added 51 runs for the second wicket. Shahri made 33 off 26 while Green took 43 deliveries to score 37 runs. Auckland kept losing wickets and eventually fell 18 short of the target.

Northern Districts edged out Canterbury Women in the previous game by 1 runs on DLS method. They opted to bat first but had a horrible start, losing 4 for 22 in the powerplay. Caitlin Gurrey scored 53 not-out in 47 deliveries while Eimear Richardson struck 38 off 32 to help the side get 123 in 20 overs.

Northern Districts had the opponents at 3/1 in 1.1 overs before rain interrupted the match. The target was revised to 55 in seven overs. Marama Downes picked 2 for 14 in her two overs while Chamari Athapaththu conceded four runs and picked a wicket in her only over. Carol Agafili just about defended 12 runs off the final over.

Moving to this game, Auckland Women have enjoyed dominance in the overall head to head record while Northern Districts have form on their side. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 45%

Northern Districts Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Tips

Northern Districts’ Caitlin Gurrey had scored a couple of 30s earlier in the season before a few low scores. She was excellent in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 47. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Auckland’s Saachi Shahri scored 27 and 34 in the first two games of the season but then had a lean run. In the last game, she looked good with 33 off 26. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 13.5 runs 14.5 Bet on Parimatch Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 18.5 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Toss Prediction

Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland has hosted four matches in the ongoing competition, with the team batting first winning three of those. The general trend in the competition suggests that teams prefer having runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Auckland is expected to be partly sunny and humid on Saturday afternoon. There could be around 36% cloud cover with a 13% chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it is likely to range between 24-28 degrees while wind gusts travel at 32 kmph.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (capt) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Anna Browning All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland women have won only two out of their nine games in the ongoing season and have lost five games. Recently, they defeated Otago Women by 9 runs but lost to Central Districts by 18 runs.

Northern Districts Women Players List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Chamari Athapaththu, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts Women have won three out of eight matches in the ongoing tournament. They have lost four while one game ended in a tie. Northern Districts have claimed two wins in the last three games, beating Auckland by 19 runs and Canterbury by 1 runs on DLS method.

Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is completely one-sided. They have faced each other 25 times, of which Auckland Women have won 17 while Northern Districts have been victorious only thrice.

Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Odds

Northern Districts Women to score most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Northern Districts Women have Chamari Athapaththu at the top of the order and the likes of Jess Watkin and Caitlin Gurrey have supported well. Betting on Northern Districts Women to score most runs in the powerplay would be a good move.

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Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Batters

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green has been the backbone of the batting unit for Auckland. She has scored 279 runs in the season from six games, averaging 55 at a strike rate of 113. Green has struck 71 off 53 and 77 off 56 in two innings this season.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has made a few key contributions for the side this season. She is the top run-getter for Northern Districts in the tournament with 158 runs at an average of 26 and strike rate of 134, including one fifty.

Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Fran Jonas has taken seven wickets in the ongoing competition at an economy of 5.52. She has claimed 2/22 and 3/23 in two of the previous three games. Betting on Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women would be wise.

Marama Downes to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

The 21-yr old right arm seamer has done well in the tournament, picking nine wickets at an economy of just 5.44. Marama Downes has taken 2 for 24 and 2 for 14 in two of the last three games. Back her to be the top Northern Districts bowler.