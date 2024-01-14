AUC (Auckland Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction
AUC
37%
Chance of Winning
OTA
63%
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- Otago Women have defeated Auckland Women in five of the previous six encounters.
- Suzie Bates has scored 789 runs in T20 cricket against Auckland Women at an average of 40 and strike rate of 110, including five fifties.
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Chance Winning
Auckland haven't had a campaign they would have hoped for in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are reeling at the bottom of the table with eight points from seven games and a net run-rate of -0.912. Otago Women, on the other hand, are placed second with 16 points to their credit from seven games, and a net run-rate of -0.268.
Auckland Women suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament in their previous game against Northern Districts. Opting to bowl first, their bowlers did a decent job to keep the opponents to 133/7. Anna Browning picked 2 for 23 in four overs while Fran Jonas bagged 2 for 22 in three overs.
Chasing the target, Auckland lost both the openers in the first five overs. Prue Catton made 28 off 23 while Maddy Green scored 32 off 35. Green could not replicate the heroics from the previous game as they fell 19 runs short.
Otago Women are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Central Districts on Wednesday. Having opted to field first after winning the toss, their bowlers responded well to restrict the opponents to 115/7. Eden Carson was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 15 in four overs while Emma Black bagged 2 for 19.
Otago had an excellent start to their run-chase with the opening pair putting on an 84-run stand in 12.3 overs. Bella James made 39 off 33 while Suzie Bates went to score an unbeaten 52 off 49 as Otago crossed the line with three overs to spare.
Talking about this game, Otago Women are in a much better position in the tournament, and will be favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.
- Auckland Women's chance of winning: 37%
- Otago Women’s chance of winning: 63%
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Betting Tips
The 20-year old Prue Catton has had starts in four of the five Innings in the ongoing competition. Her scores in this season read 22, 7, 20, 15 and 28. You can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.
Bella James has done a decent job for Auckland at the top, scoring 39 in each of the last two innings. Earlier in the tournament she had made 26 and 21. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game seems a good move.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 13.5 runs
Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Toss Prediction
Auckland has hosted two games in the season so far with the team batting first and second winning once each. Otago Women have won their last two games while chasing. Auckland also opted to chase in their last game. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this clash.
Weather Report
The weather in Auckland on Sunday afternoon is likely to be mostly cloudy and breezy. There's over a 90% cloud cover predicted but rain should not be a concern with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 20-24 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 44 kmph.
Auckland Women Player List
Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Saachi Shahri
|
Batter
|
Anna Browning
|
All-rounder
|
Maddy Green (c)
|
Batter
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Josie Penfold
|
All-rounder
|
Skye Bowden
|
All-rounder
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amie Hucker
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
Auckland Women Recent Form
Auckland women have managed to win just one out of seven games in the ongoing tournament while losing four times. Recently they registered their first win by beating Canterbury by four wickets but then lost Northern Districts by 19 runs.
Otago Women Players List
Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Suzie Bates (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bella James
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hayley Jensen
|
All-rounder
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
Batter
|
Polly Inglis
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Poppy-Jay Watkins
|
All-rounder
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Molly Loe
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
Otago Women Recent Form
Otago Women have played seven games in the competition so far, winning four and losing three. In the last four games, they have defeated Auckland by 47 runs, Northern Districts by nine wickets and Central Districts by eight wickets.
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Head-to-Head Record
The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is in favour of Auckland Women. Out of 27 encounters, they have won 17 while Otago Women have been victorious nine times.
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds
Otago Women to hit most fours @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Otago Women possess Suzie Bates who has been in solid form with the bat. The likes of Bella James, Hayley Jensen and Felicity Leydon-Davis have done a decent job to support her. Betting on Otago Women to hit most fours in the match would be wise.
Auckland Women vs Otago Women
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Top Batters
Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women
Maddy Green has played four games in the season and has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 111. She smashed 71 off 53 versus Canterbury in Auckland's only win of the season. Bet on Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women.
Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women
Suzie Bates has made her form count and is the top run-scorer in the competition. She has scored 328 runs in seven games this season at an average of 82 while striking at 113. Bet on Bates to be the top batter for Otago.
Auckland Women vs Otago Women Top Bowlers
Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women
Fran Jonas is coming off 2 for 22 in three overs in the previous game. Jonas has taken 30 wickets for Auckland in T20 cricket at an average of 5.70. She has 12 scalps to her name versus Otago. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Auckland Women.
Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Women
The 22-year old off-break bowler was magnificent in the previous game, picking 3 for 15 in four overs. She has taken 7 wickets in the ongoing season at an economy of 6.08. Bet on Carson to be the top Otago bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago Women
- Auckland Women to win the match @ 2.38 PARIMATCH
- Otago Women to win the match @ 1.58 PARIMATCH
Parimatch