AUC (Auckland Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction AUC 37 % Chance of Winning OTA 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Auckland Women and Otago Women going up against each other in the match no. 23 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on January 14th. Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host the match on Sunday, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Auckland Women vs Otago Women Chance Winning

Auckland haven't had a campaign they would have hoped for in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are reeling at the bottom of the table with eight points from seven games and a net run-rate of -0.912. Otago Women, on the other hand, are placed second with 16 points to their credit from seven games, and a net run-rate of -0.268.

Auckland Women suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament in their previous game against Northern Districts. Opting to bowl first, their bowlers did a decent job to keep the opponents to 133/7. Anna Browning picked 2 for 23 in four overs while Fran Jonas bagged 2 for 22 in three overs.

Chasing the target, Auckland lost both the openers in the first five overs. Prue Catton made 28 off 23 while Maddy Green scored 32 off 35. Green could not replicate the heroics from the previous game as they fell 19 runs short.

Otago Women are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Central Districts on Wednesday. Having opted to field first after winning the toss, their bowlers responded well to restrict the opponents to 115/7. Eden Carson was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 15 in four overs while Emma Black bagged 2 for 19.

Otago had an excellent start to their run-chase with the opening pair putting on an 84-run stand in 12.3 overs. Bella James made 39 off 33 while Suzie Bates went to score an unbeaten 52 off 49 as Otago crossed the line with three overs to spare.

Talking about this game, Otago Women are in a much better position in the tournament, and will be favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 37%

Otago Women’s chance of winning: 63%

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Auckland Women vs Otago Women Betting Tips

The 20-year old Prue Catton has had starts in four of the five Innings in the ongoing competition. Her scores in this season read 22, 7, 20, 15 and 28. You can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Bella James has done a decent job for Auckland at the top, scoring 39 in each of the last two innings. Earlier in the tournament she had made 26 and 21. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game seems a good move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Otago Women 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Women vs Otago Women Toss Prediction

Auckland has hosted two games in the season so far with the team batting first and second winning once each. Otago Women have won their last two games while chasing. Auckland also opted to chase in their last game. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this clash.

Weather Report

The weather in Auckland on Sunday afternoon is likely to be mostly cloudy and breezy. There's over a 90% cloud cover predicted but rain should not be a concern with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 20-24 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 44 kmph.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Maddy Green (c) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland women have managed to win just one out of seven games in the ongoing tournament while losing four times. Recently they registered their first win by beating Canterbury by four wickets but then lost Northern Districts by 19 runs.

Otago Women Players List

Suzie Bates, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Gemma Adams, Harriett Cuttance, Saffron Wilson, Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Bella James Wicketkeeper Hayley Jensen All-rounder Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Caitlin Blakely Batter Poppy-Jay Watkins All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Molly Loe Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago Women have played seven games in the competition so far, winning four and losing three. In the last four games, they have defeated Auckland by 47 runs, Northern Districts by nine wickets and Central Districts by eight wickets.

Auckland Women vs Otago Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is in favour of Auckland Women. Out of 27 encounters, they have won 17 while Otago Women have been victorious nine times.

Auckland Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds

Otago Women to hit most fours @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Otago Women possess Suzie Bates who has been in solid form with the bat. The likes of Bella James, Hayley Jensen and Felicity Leydon-Davis have done a decent job to support her. Betting on Otago Women to hit most fours in the match would be wise.

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Auckland Women vs Otago Women Top Batters

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green has played four games in the season and has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 111. She smashed 71 off 53 versus Canterbury in Auckland's only win of the season. Bet on Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women.

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Suzie Bates has made her form count and is the top run-scorer in the competition. She has scored 328 runs in seven games this season at an average of 82 while striking at 113. Bet on Bates to be the top batter for Otago.

Auckland Women vs Otago Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

Fran Jonas is coming off 2 for 22 in three overs in the previous game. Jonas has taken 30 wickets for Auckland in T20 cricket at an average of 5.70. She has 12 scalps to her name versus Otago. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Auckland Women.

Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Women

The 22-year old off-break bowler was magnificent in the previous game, picking 3 for 15 in four overs. She has taken 7 wickets in the ongoing season at an economy of 6.08. Bet on Carson to be the top Otago bowler in this match.