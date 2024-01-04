AUC (Auckland Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction AUC 71 % Chance of Winning WEL 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.769 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland Women and Wellington Women are set to go head to head in the match no. 13 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 on Thursday, January 4th. The match will take place at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, with the action scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning

Auckland Women need to get a move on quickly as they are currently reeling at the bottom of the table in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Auckland are yet to register a win in the tournament. They have four points, courtesy of two no-results and have lost the other two.

Most recently, Auckland Women lost to Otago by 47 runs. Bowling first, they had the opponents at 14 for 2 in 3.3 overs. But then they couldn't get rid of Suzie Bates, who went on to smash an unbeaten 84 off 62. Fran Jonas was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 22 in four overs.

Chasing the target, Saachi Shahri scored 37 off 33 at the top while Maddy Green struck 26 off 15. The pair had put the team in a strong position at 58 for 1 in 6.3 overs. But then they suffered a big collapse and were bowled out for 104.

Wellington Women are second on the table with 10 points from four games. They have won two games in the tournament and lost once, with net run-rate reading 0.666. Wellington are coming off a five-wicket defeat versus Northern Districts.

Opting to bat first, the Amelia Kerr-side had a disastrous start as they lost half the side for just 40 runs. Leigh Kasperek made 16 while Jess Kerr struck 15-ball 23 to stretch the score to 110. With a small total to work with, Amelia snared 2 for 21 while Nicole Baird also bagged two scalps but it wasn't enough.

Talking about this game, Wellington Women look better on paper and will start as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 71%

Wellington Women’s chance of winning: 29%

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Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips

Rebecca Burns has got starts in the ongoing tournament but hasn't managed to convert them. She has made 23, 20 and 16 in three of the four innings. You can take a punt on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Auckland batter Saachi Shahri looked good in the previous game, scoring 37 off 33. Earlier in the season, she made 24 versus Canterbury. She has been in decent touch and can be backed to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Wellington Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval for this match is expected to be good for batting. Auckland faced Canterbury Women here earlier this season and lost after choosing to field first. Wellington have won the toss twice in the season and batted first on both occasions. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Auckland is likely to be partly sunny and pleasant on Thursday morning and afternoon. There could be some cloud cover but rain should not affect the action as there is just around 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22-26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 22 kmph.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Maddy Green (c) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Auckland women have seen two of their matches get abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. In the season opener, they lost to Canterbury by 11 runs while most recently, they were smashed by Otago by 47 runs.

Wellington Women Players List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women began the tournament with a win over Otago Women by 23 runs. They again defeated Otago in the return clash by 20 runs, with Amelia Kerr scoring 88 off 57. In the most recent game, they lost to Northern Districts by five wickets after getting bowled out for 110.

Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is dominated by Wellington. Out of 27 meetings, Wellington Women have won 18 matches while Auckland have been victorious on six occasions.

Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds

Wellington Women to hit most fours @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have a stronger batting unit with Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Jess Kerr, Rebecca Burns and Jessica McFadyen. They have batted well in two of the three games. Betting on Wellington to hit most fours in this match could be a good move.

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Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 26 off 15. In 2023, she made 229 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 33 and strike rate of 117. Bet on Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women.

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

Amelia Kerr was dismissed cheaply in the last game but had scored 88 off 57 in the earlier game against Otago. She has amassed over 1500 runs for Wellington in T20 cricket at an average of 37 while striking at 120. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.

Auckland Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

The 20-yr old left-arm orthodox spinner was the pick of the bowlers for Auckland in the last game, where she shared 1 for 22 in four overs. Fran Jonas has 45 wickets in the shorter format at 5.45 economy. Back Jonas to be the top bowler for Auckland Women.

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

The star leg-spin all-rounder has taken five wickets from three games in the tournament. She has 81 wickets to her name in the Women's Super Smash at an economy of 5.25. Back Kerr to be the top Wellington bowler in this match.