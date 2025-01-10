CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction CAN 57 % Chance of Winning AUC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury Magicians Women and Auckland Hearts Women are slated to take on each other in the Women’s Super Smash on January 10, 2025, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match will begin at 5:10 A.M IST.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning

Canterbury Magicians Women’s downhill journey persisted when they took on Otago Sparks Women in the last outing. Their folly was electing to field first on a batting surface which handed their opposition the advantage. Otago Sparks Women used this opportunity to pile on 150 runs, and although this was a rather modest total, the bowlers were able to defend it well. Canterbury Magicians Women’s opener, Kate Anderson, led from the front with 43 runs but the others could not bring any stability to the innings. Shikha Pandey was the only other contributor with 37 runs and the team were limited to 135/8 by the end of the innings. The Laura Hughes-led battalion found themselves beaten by a mere 15 runs.

Auckland Hearts Women have managed to turn things around after a loss in their first completed game, having defeated Canterbury Magicians Women in the match prior to this. Although the former only scored 122/7 during their innings, the bowlers came through for the team. Lauren Down’s 47* and Brooke Halliday’s 28 were the top scores but it was really their bowling effort which took the spotlight; Fran Jonas, in particular, delivered a three-wicket spell which turned the match in their favor. The Auckland-based side were also responsible for three run-outs which brought Canterbury Magicians Women down to their last three wickets - Auckland Hearts Women ended the game with a seven-run victory via the DLS method.

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 57%

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 43%

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips

Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have been a mediocre opening pair in the tournament so far. After a competent performance in the first completed game against Otago Sparks Women where the duo scored 26 runs together, their form took a massive hit in the previous encounter versus Canterbury Magicians Women, having been dismissed with a single run on the board. They do not have the resolve to take Canterbury Magicians Women’s bowling head-on and will likely end up with another subpar display.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction

Canterbury Magicians Women made the mistake of choosing to field first at Hagley Oval last time out and they lost as a result of that. In three out of four completed matches played at the venue last season, the toss winners chose to bat first. Given how advantageous the surface has been to the batters, both sides will look to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A cloud cover is predicted at Christchurch on the day of the match, accompanied by a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Shikha Pandey All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Abigale Gerken Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women need to amp up their batting since it cost them victory in the last two matches.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Although Auckland Hearts Women won the last game, there was a fair bit of luck involved, particularly since their batting performance was awful.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head

Auckland Hearts Women have made a step towards bridging the gap with Canterbury Magicians Women, having won the previous game this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Canterbury Magicians Women - 12

Auckland Hearts Women - 11

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 3

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Magicians Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women

During the last meeting between the sides this season, Canterbury Magicians Women outscored Auckland Hearts Women’s opening stand. Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze both missed the mark and ended up with a single-run partnership for Auckland Hearts Women. While the Canterbury-based team were not significantly better in this regard, Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean managed to add 17 runs to the first wicket before the latter was dismissed. The bookmakers expect a similar outcome this time around, too.

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

In the previous outing against Otago Sparks Women, Shikha Pandey emerged as Canterbury Magicians Women’s second highest run scorer, having garnered 37 runs. She has extended her lead at the top of the team’s run charts with 106 runs in three innings and an average of 35.33, which makes her the top pick for the next game as well.

Brooke Halliday to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Brooke Halliday was Auckland Hearts Women’s second highest run-getter in the previous match against Canterbury Magicians Women, wherein she scored 28 runs. She currently occupies second place among her team’s run scorers with 50 runs in two innings and an average of 25.00. She is expected to find her footing and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers

Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Melissa Banks was tied as the top bowler for Canterbury Magicians Women in the last encounter where she picked a single wicket in four overs. She is also the joint highest wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, and her brilliant average of 15.00 makes her the top choice once again.

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game, Fran Jonas was the leading wicket-taker against Canterbury Magicians Women where she achieved a three-wicket haul in four overs with a stellar economy rate of 3.25. She has seven wickets in three innings so far, making her the team’s top bowler, and her outstanding average of 6.71 puts her at an advantage once more.