CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction
CAN
57%
Chance of Winning
AUC
43%
T20
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- Canterbury Magicians Women’s Shikha Pandey is the tournament’s second highest run scorer with 106 runs in three innings.
- Auckland Hearts Women’s Fran Jonas is second among the tournament’s leading bowlers, having taken seven wickets in three innings.
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning
Canterbury Magicians Women’s downhill journey persisted when they took on Otago Sparks Women in the last outing. Their folly was electing to field first on a batting surface which handed their opposition the advantage. Otago Sparks Women used this opportunity to pile on 150 runs, and although this was a rather modest total, the bowlers were able to defend it well. Canterbury Magicians Women’s opener, Kate Anderson, led from the front with 43 runs but the others could not bring any stability to the innings. Shikha Pandey was the only other contributor with 37 runs and the team were limited to 135/8 by the end of the innings. The Laura Hughes-led battalion found themselves beaten by a mere 15 runs.
Auckland Hearts Women have managed to turn things around after a loss in their first completed game, having defeated Canterbury Magicians Women in the match prior to this. Although the former only scored 122/7 during their innings, the bowlers came through for the team. Lauren Down’s 47* and Brooke Halliday’s 28 were the top scores but it was really their bowling effort which took the spotlight; Fran Jonas, in particular, delivered a three-wicket spell which turned the match in their favor. The Auckland-based side were also responsible for three run-outs which brought Canterbury Magicians Women down to their last three wickets - Auckland Hearts Women ended the game with a seven-run victory via the DLS method.
- Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 57%
- Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 43%
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips
Auckland Hearts Women to score low before first dismissal
Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have been a mediocre opening pair in the tournament so far. After a competent performance in the first completed game against Otago Sparks Women where the duo scored 26 runs together, their form took a massive hit in the previous encounter versus Canterbury Magicians Women, having been dismissed with a single run on the board. They do not have the resolve to take Canterbury Magicians Women’s bowling head-on and will likely end up with another subpar display.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction
Canterbury Magicians Women made the mistake of choosing to field first at Hagley Oval last time out and they lost as a result of that. In three out of four completed matches played at the venue last season, the toss winners chose to bat first. Given how advantageous the surface has been to the batters, both sides will look to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
A cloud cover is predicted at Christchurch on the day of the match, accompanied by a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.
Canterbury Magicians Women Player List
Laura Hughes (c), Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kate Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Jodie Dean
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Izzy Sharp
|
Batter
|
Kate Ebrahim
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Natalie Cox
|
Batter
|
Abigale Gerken
|
Bowler
|
Laura Hughes (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Melissa Banks
|
Bowler
|
Gabby Sullivan
|
Bowler
Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form
Canterbury Magicians Women need to amp up their batting since it cost them victory in the last two matches.
Auckland Hearts Women Player List
Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saachi Shahri
|
Batter
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Green (C)
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Down
|
Batter
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Josie Penfold
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Amie Hucker
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
Auckland Hearts Women Team Form
Although Auckland Hearts Women won the last game, there was a fair bit of luck involved, particularly since their batting performance was awful.
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head
Auckland Hearts Women have made a step towards bridging the gap with Canterbury Magicians Women, having won the previous game this season.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 27
Canterbury Magicians Women - 12
Auckland Hearts Women - 11
No Result - 1
Abandoned - 3
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds
Canterbury Magicians Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women
During the last meeting between the sides this season, Canterbury Magicians Women outscored Auckland Hearts Women’s opening stand. Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze both missed the mark and ended up with a single-run partnership for Auckland Hearts Women. While the Canterbury-based team were not significantly better in this regard, Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean managed to add 17 runs to the first wicket before the latter was dismissed. The bookmakers expect a similar outcome this time around, too.
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women
T20
Hagley Oval, null
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters
Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter
In the previous outing against Otago Sparks Women, Shikha Pandey emerged as Canterbury Magicians Women’s second highest run scorer, having garnered 37 runs. She has extended her lead at the top of the team’s run charts with 106 runs in three innings and an average of 35.33, which makes her the top pick for the next game as well.
Brooke Halliday to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter
Brooke Halliday was Auckland Hearts Women’s second highest run-getter in the previous match against Canterbury Magicians Women, wherein she scored 28 runs. She currently occupies second place among her team’s run scorers with 50 runs in two innings and an average of 25.00. She is expected to find her footing and come good in the upcoming fixture.
Canterbury Magicians Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers
Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler
Melissa Banks was tied as the top bowler for Canterbury Magicians Women in the last encounter where she picked a single wicket in four overs. She is also the joint highest wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings, and her brilliant average of 15.00 makes her the top choice once again.
Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the previous game, Fran Jonas was the leading wicket-taker against Canterbury Magicians Women where she achieved a three-wicket haul in four overs with a stellar economy rate of 3.25. She has seven wickets in three innings so far, making her the team’s top bowler, and her outstanding average of 6.71 puts her at an advantage once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury Magicians Women
- Canterbury Magicians Women to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
- Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch