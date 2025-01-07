CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction CAN 43 % Chance of Winning OTA 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.794 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury Magicians Women and Otago Sparks Women are poised to clash in the Women’s Super League on January 7, 2025. The teams will meet at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and the game is scheduled to commence at 5:10 A.M IST.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chances of Winning

Canterbury Magicians Women failed to carry out a simple chase in their previous outing against Auckland Hearts Women where the latter posted a paltry total of 122. This was easily doable for the Canterbury-based side but after the collapse of the top order, things went south for the team. Opener Kate Anderson was the leading batter of the innings with 38 runs and the rest failed to even come close. They ended up losing seven wickets and managed to pile on 111 before they ran out of time. Canterbury Magicians Women conceded defeat by seven runs via the DLS method.

Otago Sparks Women achieved perhaps their easiest victory of the season against an out-of-form Central Districts Women in their previous match. The latter were the first to bat and Otago Sparks Women’s bowlers pulled out the big guns and restricted them to 89/9 by the end of the innings. Nonetheless, Otago Sparks Women nearly landed themselves in a soup considering they took all 20 overs to accomplish this straightforward chase and lost nine wickets along the way. Eventually, they edged out a one-wicket triumph by the skin of their teeth.

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 43%

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 57%

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips

Canterbury Magicians Women to score low before first dismissal

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean have not been able to flourish together and secure competitive totals for Canterbury Magicians Women before the fall of the first wicket. In the tournament thus far, the duo have played two games and their scores of 17 and 22 are not particularly convincing. While Anderson has an average of 22.50, Dean is not performing at the same level since she has a low average of 13.00. Having posted mediocre stands together, they are not expected to prosper in the next game either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women to have more sixes 3.20 Bet on Batery Otago Sparks Women to have higher score at the end of powerplay 1.75 Bet on Batery Otago Sparks Women to have a higher opening partnership 1.72 Bet on Batery

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval hosted four completed matches last season where the chasing side won twice while the team batting first won once and the remaining match was tied. Despite this, the teams seemed to prefer batting first at this venue since the toss winners chose to do so three out of four times. Based on this, the toss winning skipper will also be inclined to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Even though the threat of rainfall is as low as 10% at Christchurch, scattered showers are predicted to cause disruptions with the temperature touching 18 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Natalie Cox Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women certainly displayed better batting strength than Otago Sparks Women but fall short in terms of bowling prowess.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Anna Browning Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women’s batting performance almost cost them victory in the last match and they need to come back stronger to take on Canterbury Magicians Women for a second time.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head

Canterbury Magicians Women now have an even larger lead than before over Otago Sparks Women, having won their last encounter this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 28

Canterbury Magicians Women - 15

Otago Sparks Women - 10

Abandoned - 3

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean have opened two matches together so far and they scored 17 and 22 runs before the first dismissal. They outperformed Otago Sparks Women’s opening partnership in their last encounter but the bookmakers believe that this time around, the latter will have the advantage. Suzie Bates and Bella James are yet to set up a competitive stand together, having added 5, 17 and 5 runs to the first wicket so far, but they have been the mainstay openers for Otago Sparks Women and have the potential to do better in this fixture.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women T20 Hagley Oval, null Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.794 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Batters

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Shikha Pandey top-scored in the team’s first outing where she amassed 63 runs but her performance took a slight dip since then, having been run out for six in the last game versus Auckland Hearts Women. Nevertheless, she continues to lead Canterbury Magicians Women’s run charts with 69 runs in two innings and an average of 34.50, making her the top pick once more.

Polly Inglis to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Otago Sparks Women’s wicket-keeper batter, Polly Inglis, is the leading run scorer for the team so far with 69 runs in three innings. She was not of much help in the last outing against Central Districts Women, having been dismissed for 11, but she has an average of 34.50 and will be expected to come out on top.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Bowlers

Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Melissa Banks was tied as Canterbury Magicians Women’s leading bowler with two wickets in four overs against Auckland Hearts Women, coupled with an impressive economy rate of 5.50. She is also the joint highest wicket-taker for the team overall with four wickets in two innings and her brilliant average of 10.25 makes her the top choice for the next game.

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson leads Otago Sparks Women’s bowling attack with eight wickets in three innings thus far. She was also the top bowler for the team in the previous encounter where she picked three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.75. Given that she has a remarkable average of 8.12, she remains the leading contender against Canterbury Magicians Women.