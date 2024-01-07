CAN (Canterbury Women) vs AUC (Auckland Women) Match Prediction CAN 63 % Chance of Winning AUC 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.367 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 16 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Auckland Women and Canterbury Women locking horns on Sunday, January 7th. The contest will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the action scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Chance Winning

Canterbury Women are in the mid-table in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 with eight points from five games. They have won two and lost as many games with a net run-rate of 1.176. Canterbury's previous game versus Central Districts was washed out due to rain without any action.

Earlier, they defeated Otago Women by 76 runs. Opting to bat first, Canterbury's Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay added a 72-run partnership for the first wicket in 9.5 overs. Anderson struck 43 off 32 while Mackay made 51 off 46 as they put up a strong total of 145/7.

Canterbury's bowling unit was outstanding while defending the target. Lea Tahuhu claimed 3 for 10 in three overs while Sarah Asmussen picked 3 for 16 in her four. Sophie Molineux and Fatima Sana also bagged a wicket each as they shot out Otago for just 69.

Auckland Women are reeling at the bottom of the table, having not registered a single win in the ongoing tournament. They have four points from five games courtesy of two abandoned games while net run-rate reads -1.212.

Auckland suffered their third defeat of the season in their previous fixture, going down by five wickets against Wellington Women. Auckland won the toss and elected to bat first but had an awful start, losing 3 for 24 in nine overs. Maddy Green top scored with 36 as they crawled their way to 93/7 in 20 overs.

Defending a low total, they needed a great start but couldn't land early blows. Skye Bowden picked 2 for 21 in three overs while Fran Jonas snared 1 for 13 in four overs. Auckland did well to stretch the game into the 19th over.

Talking about this game, Canterbury Women are in a much better shape compared to Auckland and they will head into the game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 63%

Auckland Women's chance of winning: 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Betting Tips

The 20yr batter Prue Catton has looked in decent touch. She has scored 22 and 20 in two of the three innings in this competition. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Frances Mackay, the Canterbury captain made 22 and 20 in the first two games. In her last innings, she made an excellent fifty. Betting on Mackay to score over 12.5 runs in the game seems a good move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval in Christchurch offers good pitches for batting and there's no real bias for batting or bowling first. Both these teams opted to bat first the last time they won the toss. Teams would want to have runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Christchurch is expected to be sunny and pleasant on Sunday morning and afternoon. The match should be unaffected by rain with only around 6% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 20-24 degrees with wind gusts blowing at around 26 kmph.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women won by 11 runs when these two teams met earlier in the season. They then lost to Otago by three wickets and Central Districts by six runs on DLS method. Canterbury bounced back to smash Otago by 76 runs while their previous fixture was washed out.

Auckland Women Player List

Maddy Green (c/wk), Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Cate Pedersen, Kate Irwin, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Skye Bowden, Amberly Parr, Amie Hucker, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Isabella Gaze, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Makayla Templeton, Molly Penfold, Olivia Anderson, Rishika Jaswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saachi Shahri Batter Anna Browning All-rounder Maddy Green (c) Batter Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Skye Bowden All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Amie Hucker All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Bree Illing Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

Auckland Women Recent Form

Following their loss to Canterbury in the opening game, Auckland Women's next two games were abandoned due to rain. Later they went down versus Otago by 47 runs while most recently, they lost by five wickets against Wellington.

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Head-to-Head Record

Canterbury and Auckland women have faced each other 27 times in the Women's Super Smash. Canterbury Women have won 13 games whereas Auckland have come out on top 10 times. Canterbury lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.66 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Women have a solid opening pair of Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay. They scored 72 runs for the first wicket in their last innings. Anderson made 43 while Mackay struck 51. You can back Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership.

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.205 Bet Now!

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Top Batters

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson smashed 43 off 32 in the last game against Otago. She has been in good form, scoring 445 runs in her last 10 innings at an average of 56 and strike rate of 119. Betting on Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury seems wise.

Maddy Green to be the top batter for Auckland Women

Maddy Green is by far the best batter in the Auckland women's team. She made 26 runs versus Otago and followed it up with 36 runs in the last game against Wellington where the rest of the batting line-up failed.

Canterbury Women vs Auckland Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

Lea Tahuhu was terrific in the previous game versus Otago Women, claiming 3 for 10 in three overs. The veteran seamer has over 200 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 6.01. Back Tahuhu to be the top Canterbury bowler in this game.

Skye Bowden to be the top bowler for Auckland Women

The 22-yr old right arm seamer has been superb for Auckland in this tournament. She has taken seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 6.5. Bowden snared 4 for 18 in the earlier clash against Canterbury.