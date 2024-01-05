CAN (Canterbury Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction CAN 55 % Chance of Winning CENH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The 14th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will have Central Districts Women and Canterbury Women taking on each other on Friday, January 5th. The return fixture is set to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the action scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Chance Winning

Canterbury Women have had a mixed start to their campaign in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They have eight points and a net run-rate of 1.176, having won two and lost two games. They made a strong statement in the last game, where they defeated Otago by 76 runs.

Canterbury opted to bat first after winning the toss and had an excellent start. Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay put on a 72-run stand in 9.5 overs. Mackay and Sophie Molineux then added 47 runs for the second wicket. Anderson scored 43 off 32 while Mackay scored 51 off 46. Molineux and Natalie Cox made some contributions to take the total to 145/7.

Defending the total, Canterbury bowlers were on the money straight away. Lea Tahuhu snared 3 for 10 in three overs whereas Sarah Asmussen bagged 3 for 16 in her four. Molineux and Fatima Sana picked a wicket each as they bowled out the opponents for 69.

Central Districts Women are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Women's Super Smash season. They have 14 points from four games with three victories and a net run-rate of 0.341. Their previous fixture was against Canterbury, which they won by 6 runs on DLS method.

The match had several interruptions due to rain, getting reduced to 15 overs, 12 overs and eventually 8 overs. Central Districts scored 79/3 in 12 overs while batting first, with Hollie Armitage scoring 26 and Hannah Rowe adding unbeaten 24. Canterbury were given a revised target of 61 in eight overs. Ashtuti Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Central Districts with 2 for 13 in two overs while Row bagged 1 for 13 in her two as they held off the opponents.

Talking about this game, the bookmakers have Canterbury Women slight favourites heading into the game. The two teams' chances of winning this encounter are as follows.

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 45%

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Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Hannah Rowe bats in the middle order for Central Districts and is capable of making good contributions. She made 35 not-out against Northern Districts earlier this season and 24 not-out in the last outing. Back Rowe to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

The Canterbury Women captain Frances Mackay scored 22 and 20 runs in the first two games of the season. In the previous game, she was able to convert the start into a solid fifty. You can bet on Mackay to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval in Christchurch is one of the best venues in the world for batting. Looking at the record, there's no bias for batting or bowling first. Both these teams have had their last two wins while batting first and would look to set the target. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this contest.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Christchurch is likely to witness a few showers on Friday morning and afternoon. The match could be affected by rain as there is over a 60% chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to be cold, ranging between 13-18 degrees while wind gusts blow at around 24 kmph.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women kicked off the season with an 11-run win over Auckland women but then lost two back to back games versus Otago by three wickets and Central Districts by six runs. In the previous game, they smashed Otago by 76 runs after posting 145.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (capt) Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women are yet to lose a game in this Women's Super Smash season. They claimed a six-wicket win over Northern Districts women before beating the same opponent by six runs while defending 141. Most recently, they beat Canterbury by 6 runs in a rain-shortened game.

Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

Canterbury Women hold a big advantage in this head to head rivalry against Central Districts in the Women's Super Smash. They have faced each other in 25 games, of which Canterbury Women have won 19 whereas Central Districts have claimed five games.

Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to hit most fours @ 1.91 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Women have a pretty good batting unit, comprising the likes of Kate Anderson, Frances Mackay, Sophie Molineux, Izzy Sharp and Lea Tahuhu. They posted 145 runs in the last game and hit 14 fours. Back Canterbury Women to hit most fours in this match.

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Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Top Batters

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson is coming off a superb knock of 43 off 32 in the last game. She has done well recently, scoring 445 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 56 while striking at 119. You can back Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage made 26 runs in her previous innings. The England batter scored 24 and 14 in the first two games. She hasn't been able to convert the starts but has the ability to put on a big performance. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Canterbury Women vs Central Districts Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

The veteran New Zealand bowler Lea Tahuhu was magnificent in the previous game, where she picked 3 for 10 in three overs. She has taken 16 wickets versus Central Districts at an economy of 5.10. Back Tahuhu to be the top Canterbury bowler in this match.

Ashtuti Kumar to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

The 20yr old right arm medium pacer has done a good job for Central Districts in this season. Ashtuti Kumar has taken 2 for 19 and 2 for 13 in the last two games. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.