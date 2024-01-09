CAN (Canterbury Women) vs NDS (Northern Districts Women) Match Prediction CAN 64 % Chance of Winning NDS 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Northern Districts Women and Canterbury Women taking on each other in the match no. 18 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. The two teams will meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 9th. The action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Chance Winning

Canterbury Women and Northern Districts Women need to get a move on in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. Canterbury are placed fourth on the table with 10 points from six games, with the net run-rate reading 0.898. Northern Districts are reeling at the bottom of the table with four points from four games.

The Frances Mackay-led Canterbury are coming off a four-wicket defeat in the last game versus Auckland on Sunday. Having opted to bat first, they didn't get a good start losing Kate Anderson and Sophie Molineux in the powerplay. Fatima Sana made 33 before getting dismissed at 86/4. Izzy Sharp then provided great finishing with 45 off 28 to power Canterbury to 152.

Defending the total, Canterbury were in control of the game for the majority of the game. Lea Tahuhu snared 2 for 15 in her four overs to reduce the opponents to 91/5 at the end of 15 overs. However, they could not defend 62 in the last five overs with Maddy Green scoring 71 off 53 for Auckland.

Northern Districts Women suffered a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Otago in the last game. Batting first, Caitlin Gurrey and Jess Watkin added a 53-run stand for the second wicket. Gurrey made 30 off 29 while Watkin struck 25 off 17 but then they lost a few quick wickets and could only reach 93/6 in their 15 overs. Defending a revised target of 94, their bowlers just couldn't get through the opening pair of Otago. In the end, they lost with 14 balls to spare.

As for this game, Canterbury Women are in better form compared to Northern Districts and will be the favourites heading into the game. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 64%

Northern Districts Women's chance of winning: 36%

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Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Tips

Fatima Sana has done well for Canterbury in the ongoing season, scoring 34* and 33 in two of the four innings, and 14 once. Betting on her to score over 12.5 runs in the match seems a good move.

Caitlin Gurrey has been in pretty good form with the bat in recent times. She has made 33 and 30 in the last two games and was superb in the fifty-over tournament earlier. Back her to score over 14.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northern Districts Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval in Christchurch has hosted two games in the season and both were won by the chasing side. However, the pitches here are generally good for batting and the teams would like to have runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Christchurch is likely to be cloudy and breezy on Tuesday afternoon. There is a 100% cloud cover expected but with only around 6% chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover between 20-24 degrees with wind gusts blowing at around 39 kmph.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Sophie Molineux All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women played six games in the tournament, winning two and losing three games. More recently they hammered Otago by 76 runs but lost to Auckland women by four wickets after posting 152 on the board.

Northern Districts Women Player List

Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Jess Watkin, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Sam Curtis, Chamari Athapaththu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Marama Downes, Kayley Knight, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Annie Ewart, Yasmeen Kareem, Tash Wakelin, Eve Wolland, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caitlin Gurrey Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Jess Watkin All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Marina Lamplough All-rounder Eimear Richardson (c) Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Carol Agafili All-rounder Marama Downes All-rounder Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Jesse Prasad Bowler

Northern Districts Women Recent Form

Northern Districts Women have played four games in the ongoing tournament, losing three games and winning just once. They registered their first win of the season by beating Wellington but lost the next game to Otago by nine wickets.

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Head-to-Head Record

Canterbury Women dominate this head to head record against Northern Districts in the Women's Super Smash. Of 24 encounters between the two, Canterbury Women have won 20 games whereas Northern Districts have been victorious on just four occasions.

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to hit most fours @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Women have some excellent players in their batting unit such as Kate Anderson, Frances Mackay, Fatima Sana, Sophie Molineux and Lea Tahuhu. You can back Canterbury Women to hit most fours in this match.

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.944 Bet Now!

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Batters

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson has struck 43 off 32 against Otago earlier in the tournament. She has been in top form, scoring 433 runs from her last 10 innings at an average of 53 while striking at 120. Bet on Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Districts Women

Chamari Athapaththu hasn't gotten used to New Zealand conditions but can be destructive when she gets going. In the recent WBBL, she had hit 552 runs at an average of 42 and strike rate of 127. Bet on her to be the top batter for Northern Districts.

Canterbury Women vs Northern Districts Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

Lea Tahuhu has picked 3 for 10 against Otago women and followed it up with 2 for 15 in the last game versus Auckland. She has taken over 200 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 6.01. Betting on Tahuhu to be the top Canterbury bowler seems a good move.

Marama Downes to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women

The right arm seamer has done well for her side in recent times. Marama Downes has taken six wickets in the last five games while conceding runs at just 3.71 rpo. Take a punt on her to be the top bowler for Northern Districts Women.