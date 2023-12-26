CAN (Canterbury Women) vs OTA (Otago Women) Match Prediction

CAN

53%

Chance of Winning

OTA

47%

Parimatch

1.80
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Melbet

1.85
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Megapari

1.837
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T20

Hagley Oval

Canterbury Women and Otago Women lock horns in match 5 of Women's Super Smash on Tuesday, 26th December. The match is slated to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch and the scheduled start time is 6:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Kate Anderson scored 487 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Polly Inglis scored 202 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Suzie Bates scored 186 runs in the last five T20 matches.
  • Gabby Sullivan took 19 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Sarah Asmussen bagged 14 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.

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Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Chance of Winning

Canterbury Women are coming off a 11 run victory over Auckland Women. Canterbury Women batted first and managed to score 127/8 in their 20 overs, Kate Anderson (25 runs), Frances McKay (22 runs), Natalie Cox (20 runs) and Jodie Dean (20 runs) were the top performers with the bat for Canterbury Women. Defending a below par total, Canterbury Women bowled discipline line & lengths and took wickets at regular intervals. Gabby Sullivan (3/22) and Frances MacKay (2/19) led the charge with the ball as Canterbury Women restricted Auckland Women to 116/7 and won the match by 11 runs.

Otago Women lost their last match against Wellington Women by 23 runs. The bowling attack of Otago Women were taken to the cleaners by Wellington Women as they posted a challenging total of 140/8. PJ Watkins (4/28) was the stand out performer with the ball for Otago Women. The batting unit of Otago lost wickets at regular intervals, Suzie Bates (25 runs) and Felicity LeydonDavis (24 runs) got off to good starts but couldn’t convert it into match winning knocks. It was a disappointing performance from Otago Women as they started their tournament with a huge loss.

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 53%

Otago Women’s chance of winning: 47%

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Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Betting Tips

Canterbury Women to score more fours than Otago Women @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Women scored 11 fours and conceded seven fours in their last match against Auckland Women, while Otago Women smashed 12 fours and conceded 12 fours in their last outing. Canterbury Women has a strong batting and bowling lineup, while Otago Women are prone to conceding more number of fours. Given the form of both the teams, we back Canterbury Women to smash more fours than Otago Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Otago Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women

1.90
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Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hagley Oval, Christchurch favours the batsman. It is going to be most cloudy and with the moisture present on the surface it will favour the fast bowlers in the initial overs of the match, but as the game progresses it gets much better to bat on. In the last five Women's Super Smash played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 137 runs. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday, 26th December is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius and 95% humidity, 5% precipitation and wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be clear with periodic clouds. There is a 30% chance of rain during the match hours.

Canterbury Women Players List

Kate Anderson, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Erin Bermingham, Nicola Clayton, Natalie Cox, Yasa Cullen, Jodie Dean, Abigale Gerken, Harriet Graham, Abigail Hotton, Laura Hughes, Emma Irwin, Boadicea Lynch, Frances MacKay, Jacinta Savage, Izzy Sharp, Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu

Canterbury Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Kate Anderson

Batter

Frances MacKay

All-rounder

Izzy Sharp

Batter

Natalie Cox

Batter

Jodie Dean

Batter

Jacinta Savage

All-rounder

Laura Hughes

Wicket Keeper

Jessica Simmons

Bowler

Melissa Banks

Bowler

Gabby Sullivan

Bowler

Sarah Asmussen

Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Women’s Super Smash. They won their last match against Auckland Women by 11 runs.

Otago Women Players List

Felicity Leydon Davis, Gemma Adams, Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Harriett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Louisa Kotkamp, ME Loe, Paige Loggenberg, Sophie Oldershaw, PJ Watkins, Saffron Wilson.

Otago Women Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Suzie Bates

Batter

Bella James

Batter

Olivia Gain

Batter

Felicity Leydon-Davis

Batter

Polly Inglis

Wicket Keeper

Caitlin Blakely

All-rounder

Hayley Jensen

All-rounder

PJ Watkins

Bowler

Eden Carson

Bowler

Sophie Oldershaw

Bowler

Emma Black

Bowler

Otago Women Recent Form

Otago Women won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Women's Super Smash. They lost their last match against Wellington Women by 23 runs.

Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Head to Head Stats

In the last five head to head matches played between Canterbury Women and Otago Women in the Women's Super Smash. Otago Women won four matches, while Canterbury Women managed to get a solitary win.

  • Matches Played:5
  • Canterbury Women Won:1
  • Otago Women Won:4

Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Betting Odds

Kate Anderson to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Kate Anderson scored 25 runs in the last match, she has a very good record against the Otago Women. Anderson scored (0.59 & 74*) in her last three outings against Otago Women. She has amassed 487 runs in the last 10 T20 matches and averages over 40 runs per match. We back her to score over 20.5 runs on an excellent batting track at Christchurch.

Canterbury Women vs Otago Women

T20

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

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1.80
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Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Top Batters

Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Kate Anderson scored 25 runs in the previous match against Auckland Women. Anderson looked in good touch and couldn't convert into a big knock. She has scored 487 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. She is one of the top batters in the Canterbury lineup who can score big knocks. Given her recent form, we back Kate Anderson to be the top batter for Canterbury Women.

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for Otago Women

Bates scored 25 runs against Wellington Women and was the top batter for Otago Women. The experienced right handed batter has scored 186 runs in her last five T20 outings. Bates looked in good touch in the last game and with her team yet to win a game, we back her to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for Otago Women.

Canterbury Women vs Otago Women Top Bowlers

Gabby Sullivan to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

Gabby Sullivan bowled a match winning spell and finished with match figures of 3/22. Sullivan is lethal in the powerplay and death overs. She is a consistent wicket taker and has bagged 19 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. We believe she is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women.

Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Women

Eden Carson took one wicket in the last match against Wellington Women. She troubled the batters with her variations and sliders. Carson can bamboozle the opponents with her variations and wrong-uns. We back her to be the top bowler for Otago Women.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Canterbury Women

Canterbury Women were top notch in both batting and bowling, while Otago Women were impressive with the ball but their batting unit looked out of form. The home team, Canterbury women won four of the six matches played at Christchurch. But Otago Women won four of their last five head to head encounters against Canterbury Women. Considering the recent form of the players of both the teams, Canterbury Women are the in-form team and we are predicting Canterbury Women win the match and continue their dominance in the Women's Super Smash.
  • Canterbury Women to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
  • Otago Women to win the match @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
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