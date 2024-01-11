CAN (Canterbury Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction
CAN
43%
Chance of Winning
WEL
57%
T20
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- Amelia Kerr has scored 333 runs versus Canterbury in T20 cricket at an average of 42 and strike rate of 117, while picking 17 wickets.
- Wellington Women have won 10 of the previous 13 completed matches in the Women's Super Smash.
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning
Wellington Women have been the best side in the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They sit at the top of the table with 18 points from six games and a net run-rate of 0.625. Wellington have won four games and lost once in the tournament.
Wellington Women are coming off an eight-wicket win over Central Districts in their previous game at this same venue. Bowling first, their bowlers did a decent job to restrict the opponents to 131/4 in 20 overs on what looked like a good batting pitch. Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 16 in four overs while Leigh Kasperek and Xara Jetly also bagged a wicket each.
Chasing the target, Wellington lost both the openers in the first seven overs with only 36 runs on the board. Captain Amelia and Georgia Plimmer then put an unbroken stand of 96 runs in 12 overs to steer the team home. Amelia scored 60 not-out in 50 deliveries while Plimmer made an unbeaten 43 off 39.
Canterbury Women are placed fourth with 12 points after seven games, with the net run-rate reading 0.731. They have won two games and lost thrice in the season. Their most recent fixture against Northern Districts ended in a tie.
Being asked to bowl first, Canterbury bowlers did well to keep the opponents to 136/9 in 20 overs. Sarah Asmussen picked 3 for 27 in her four overs while Frances Mackay and Gabby Sullivan also picked two wickets each.
Kate Anderson and Mackay provided a 66-run stand for the opening wicket before Anderson was dismissed for 41 off 35. Mackay scored 51 off 41 and when she was dismissed, Canterbury needed 31 off 26 but the lower middle order couldn't get the job done.
Talking about this game, Wellington Women have been in far better form and will be the favourites heading into the game. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.
- Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 43%
- Wellington Women's chance of winning: 57%
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips
Kate Anderson has been in excellent form with the bat in the ongoing tournament. She has made 382 runs in her last 10 T20 innings at an average of 43 and strike rate of 113. Betting on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good move.
Georgia Plimmer has only been dismissed twice in six innings in the ongoing season. She has scored 41*, 23* and 43* in three of these innings. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction
Three games have been played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, of which two were won by the chasing side and the third ending in a tie. The pitches here are usually good for batting and the teams have preferred runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
The weather in Christchurch is expected to be mainly clear and breezy on Thursday evening. There could be some cloud cover but the chance of precipitation is as low as 1%. The temperature is likely to range between 17-22 degrees with wind gusts blowing at around 48 kmph.
Canterbury Women Players List
Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Kate Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Frances Mackay (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
All-rounder
|
Natalie Cox
|
Batter
|
Izzy Sharp
|
Batter
|
Laura Hughes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Melissa Banks
|
Bowler
|
Gabby Sullivan
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Asmussen
|
Bowler
Canterbury Women Recent Form
Canterbury Women have won two and lost three games in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. Their most recent fixture versus Northern Districts was a tie as they failed to cross the line while chasing 137. Before that, they lost to Auckland women by four wickets after scoring 152 while batting first.
Wellington Women Player List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amelia Kerr (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Chandler
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin King
|
All-rounder
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
Wellington Women Recent Form
Wellington Women have been outstanding in the ongoing competition, with their only defeat coming against Northern Districts. Recently, they have defeated Auckland by five wickets and Central Districts by eight wickets.
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record
The overall head to head record between these two teams is pretty tight with Canterbury Women winning 13 games and Wellington coming out victorious on 14 instances. However, Wellington lead the last five encounters by 4-1.
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds
Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Wellington Women have a weak opening pair snc they have relied on the middle order. Canterbury Women, on the other hand, have Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay at the top. The pair has made 72, 18 and 66 runs in the last three games. Back Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership in this match.
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women
T20
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters
Frances Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury Women
The Canterbury skipper has been in very good form with both bat and ball. She has scored over 19 runs in each of the five innings in this competition. Mackay has scored two fifties in the last three innings. Betting on her to be the top batter for Canterbury would be wise.
Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women
Wellington captain Amelia Kerr has carried the bulk of the scoring for the team this season. She has made 279 runs in her previous seven innings in the shorter format, averaging 56 at a strike rate of 128. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.
Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers
Sarah Asmussen to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women
Sarah Asmussen is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets at an economy of 5.56. The leg-break bowler has taken two three-wicket hauls in the competition. Bet on her to be the top Canterbury bowler.
Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women
The experienced NZ international off-spinner has been superb in the ongoing season. She has taken 8 wickets at an economy of 5.70 with best figures of 3 for 25. Bet on Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Women
- Canterbury Women to win the match @ 2.08 PARIMATCH
- Wellington Women to win the match @ 1.74 PARIMATCH
Parimatch