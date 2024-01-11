CAN (Canterbury Women) vs WEL (Wellington Women) Match Prediction CAN 43 % Chance of Winning WEL 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.689 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The 20th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness the table-toppers Wellington Women and fourth-placed Canterbury Women taking on each other. The contest will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, January 11th. The action is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Chance Winning

Wellington Women have been the best side in the ongoing Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They sit at the top of the table with 18 points from six games and a net run-rate of 0.625. Wellington have won four games and lost once in the tournament.

Wellington Women are coming off an eight-wicket win over Central Districts in their previous game at this same venue. Bowling first, their bowlers did a decent job to restrict the opponents to 131/4 in 20 overs on what looked like a good batting pitch. Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 16 in four overs while Leigh Kasperek and Xara Jetly also bagged a wicket each.

Chasing the target, Wellington lost both the openers in the first seven overs with only 36 runs on the board. Captain Amelia and Georgia Plimmer then put an unbroken stand of 96 runs in 12 overs to steer the team home. Amelia scored 60 not-out in 50 deliveries while Plimmer made an unbeaten 43 off 39.

Canterbury Women are placed fourth with 12 points after seven games, with the net run-rate reading 0.731. They have won two games and lost thrice in the season. Their most recent fixture against Northern Districts ended in a tie.

Being asked to bowl first, Canterbury bowlers did well to keep the opponents to 136/9 in 20 overs. Sarah Asmussen picked 3 for 27 in her four overs while Frances Mackay and Gabby Sullivan also picked two wickets each.

Kate Anderson and Mackay provided a 66-run stand for the opening wicket before Anderson was dismissed for 41 off 35. Mackay scored 51 off 41 and when she was dismissed, Canterbury needed 31 off 26 but the lower middle order couldn't get the job done.

Talking about this game, Wellington Women have been in far better form and will be the favourites heading into the game. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Thursday.

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 43%

Wellington Women's chance of winning: 57%

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Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Betting Tips

Kate Anderson has been in excellent form with the bat in the ongoing tournament. She has made 382 runs in her last 10 T20 innings at an average of 43 and strike rate of 113. Betting on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Georgia Plimmer has only been dismissed twice in six innings in the ongoing season. She has scored 41*, 23* and 43* in three of these innings. Back her to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Women Opening Partnership Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Canterbury Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Toss Prediction

Three games have been played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, of which two were won by the chasing side and the third ending in a tie. The pitches here are usually good for batting and the teams have preferred runs on the board. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Christchurch is expected to be mainly clear and breezy on Thursday evening. There could be some cloud cover but the chance of precipitation is as low as 1%. The temperature is likely to range between 17-22 degrees with wind gusts blowing at around 48 kmph.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women have won two and lost three games in the ongoing Women's Super Smash. Their most recent fixture versus Northern Districts was a tie as they failed to cross the line while chasing 137. Before that, they lost to Auckland women by four wickets after scoring 152 while batting first.

Wellington Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Hannah R Francis, Kate Chandler, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (wk), Jessica McFadyen (wk), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Monique Rees, Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rebecca Burns Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Kate Chandler All-rounder Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Natasha Codyre Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler

Wellington Women Recent Form

Wellington Women have been outstanding in the ongoing competition, with their only defeat coming against Northern Districts. Recently, they have defeated Auckland by five wickets and Central Districts by eight wickets.

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Head-to-Head Record

The overall head to head record between these two teams is pretty tight with Canterbury Women winning 13 games and Wellington coming out victorious on 14 instances. However, Wellington lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Wellington Women have a weak opening pair snc they have relied on the middle order. Canterbury Women, on the other hand, have Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay at the top. The pair has made 72, 18 and 66 runs in the last three games. Back Canterbury Women to have the highest opening partnership in this match.

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.689 Bet Now!

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Top Batters

Frances Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

The Canterbury skipper has been in very good form with both bat and ball. She has scored over 19 runs in each of the five innings in this competition. Mackay has scored two fifties in the last three innings. Betting on her to be the top batter for Canterbury would be wise.

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Women

Wellington captain Amelia Kerr has carried the bulk of the scoring for the team this season. She has made 279 runs in her previous seven innings in the shorter format, averaging 56 at a strike rate of 128. Back Amelia to be the top batter for Wellington.

Canterbury Women vs Wellington Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Asmussen to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

Sarah Asmussen is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets at an economy of 5.56. The leg-break bowler has taken two three-wicket hauls in the competition. Bet on her to be the top Canterbury bowler.

Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women

The experienced NZ international off-spinner has been superb in the ongoing season. She has taken 8 wickets at an economy of 5.70 with best figures of 3 for 25. Bet on Leigh Kasperek to be the top bowler for Wellington Women.