CENH (Central Districts Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Women) Match Prediction
CENH
45%
Chance of Winning
CAN
55%
T20
Pukekura Park
Facts:
- Frances Mackay is the top run-getter in this rivalry in the Women's Super Smash with 642 runs at an average of 43, including five fifties.
- Canterbury Women have won all of the last six encounters against Central Districts Women.
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Chance Winning
Central Districts women have had a good start to their campaign in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are second on the points table with 10 points, having won two games and the net run-rate of 0.258. Canterbury Women have four points to their credit after two games, winning and losing one each with net run-rate reading 0.250.
Central Districts’ most recent game versus Auckland women was abandoned without a ball being bowled as persistent rain did not allow any action. Before that, they defeated Northern Districts by six runs. Batting first, captain Natalie Dodd made 31 off 27 while Thamsyn Newton top scored with 33 runs. Georgia Atkinson provided a strong finish with 26* off 17 to push the total to 141.
Central Districts sent half the opposing side back for 75 runs before Marina Lamplough fought with 38 off 32. Ashtuti Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Central Districts with 2 for 19 as they held onto a close victory.
Canterbury Women's previous game was against Otago women which they lost by three wickets on the final ball of the match. Having been sent in to bat first, Canterbury’s top order managed to not lose too many wickets but run-scoring was pretty hard. Kate Anderson made a run-a-ball 24 while Izzy Sharp scored 32 off 36. They couldn't get the finish they needed and were restricted to 109/6 in 20 overs.
Defending the total, their bowlers did a pretty good job to keep the team in the game. Lea Tahuhu and Frances Mackay were excellent picking 1 for 16 in their four overs each. At the end, they just didn't have enough on the board.
Talking about this game, Central Districts women are in better form and will start this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.
- Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 45 %
- Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 55 %
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Tips
Natalie Dodd looked good in the first two games, scoring 28 and 31 runs. In her last fifty-over appearance, she scored 42 not-out earlier this month. Take a punt on Dodd to score over 12.5 runs in the match.
Frances Mackay took 31 balls to score 20 runs in the previous game but has been in decent touch with the bat in recent times. Recently she made 157 runs in four innings in the fifty-over format. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Toss Prediction
There have been only three women's T20s played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. Looking at the data from men's cricket, the pitches here are usually very good for batting with the average first innings score reading 184. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests New Plymouth could witness a couple of showers on Saturday morning. But it should get clear for the match to have enough overs. There is around a 25% chance of precipitation predicted around time the match is scheduled. The temperature is likely to range between 17-23 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph.
Central Districts Women Player List
Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Natalie Dodd (capt)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Thamsyn Newton
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Mikaela Greig
|
Batter
|
Georgia Atkinson
|
All-rounder
|
Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
|
Batter
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
Flora Devonshire
|
Bowler
|
Ashtuti Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Claudia Green
|
Bowler
Central Districts Women Recent Form
Central Districts women began this Women's Super Smash season with a six-wicket win over Northern Districts women. They then defeated the same opponent by six runs while defending 141. The most recent fixture was abandoned due to rain.
Canterbury Women Players List
Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Kate Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Frances Mackay (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Izzy Sharp
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
All-rounder
|
Natalie Cox
|
Batter
|
Jodie Dean
|
Batter
|
Laura Hughes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Melissa Banks
|
Bowler
|
Gabby Sullivan
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Asmussen
|
Bowler
Canterbury Women Recent Form
Canterbury Women began the tournament with an 11-run victory over Auckland women but lost the next fixture versus Otago by three wickets. Batting first, they could only post 109/6 on the board and bowlers did well to drag the game till the last ball.
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Head-to-Head Record
The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is pretty lopsided. Canterbury Women lead the scoreline, having won 19 out of 24 clashes whereas Central Districts have been victorious just five times.
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Odds
Canterbury Women to score most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)
Canterbury Women have Kate Anderson, Frances Mackay and Izzy Sharp in their top order. Anderson and Mackay have outstanding numbers against Central Districts. Back Canterbury Women to score most runs in the powerplay.
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women
T20
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Batters
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women
The England batter Hollie Armitage has done well in the shorter format in recent times. She has made 130 runs in her last five T20 games, including a fifty versus India A. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.
Frances Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury Women
Frances Mackay struggled in the last game but has been in good form overall. She has an excellent record against Central Districts, scoring 642 runs at an average of 43. You can back Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury.
Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Bowlers
Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women
Rosemary Mair was excellent in the first game of the tournament, picking 3 for 18 in her four overs. Earlier this month, she had taken 6 for 41 in a fifty-over game. Bet on Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.
Frances Mackay to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women
The Canterbury all-rounder picked 2/19 in the first game of the tournament and backed it up with 1/16. She has taken 19 wickets versus Central Districts at an economy of 5. Bet on her to be the top Canterbury bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury Women
- Central Districts Women to win the match @ 2.00 PARIMATCH
- Canterbury Women to win the match @ 1.80 PARIMATCH
Parimatch