CENH (Central Districts Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Women) Match Prediction CENH 45 % Chance of Winning CAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.875 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The match no. 9 of the Women's Super Smash 2023/24 will witness Central Districts Women and Canterbury Women going up against each other on December 30th. The two teams will square off at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Chance Winning

Central Districts women have had a good start to their campaign in the Women's Super Smash 2023/24. They are second on the points table with 10 points, having won two games and the net run-rate of 0.258. Canterbury Women have four points to their credit after two games, winning and losing one each with net run-rate reading 0.250.

Central Districts’ most recent game versus Auckland women was abandoned without a ball being bowled as persistent rain did not allow any action. Before that, they defeated Northern Districts by six runs. Batting first, captain Natalie Dodd made 31 off 27 while Thamsyn Newton top scored with 33 runs. Georgia Atkinson provided a strong finish with 26* off 17 to push the total to 141.

Central Districts sent half the opposing side back for 75 runs before Marina Lamplough fought with 38 off 32. Ashtuti Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Central Districts with 2 for 19 as they held onto a close victory.

Canterbury Women's previous game was against Otago women which they lost by three wickets on the final ball of the match. Having been sent in to bat first, Canterbury’s top order managed to not lose too many wickets but run-scoring was pretty hard. Kate Anderson made a run-a-ball 24 while Izzy Sharp scored 32 off 36. They couldn't get the finish they needed and were restricted to 109/6 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, their bowlers did a pretty good job to keep the team in the game. Lea Tahuhu and Frances Mackay were excellent picking 1 for 16 in their four overs each. At the end, they just didn't have enough on the board.

Talking about this game, Central Districts women are in better form and will start this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Central Districts Women's chance of winning: 45 %

Canterbury Women’s chance of winning: 55 %

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Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Tips

Natalie Dodd looked good in the first two games, scoring 28 and 31 runs. In her last fifty-over appearance, she scored 42 not-out earlier this month. Take a punt on Dodd to score over 12.5 runs in the match.

Frances Mackay took 31 balls to score 20 runs in the previous game but has been in decent touch with the bat in recent times. Recently she made 157 runs in four innings in the fifty-over format. Bet on her to score over 12.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Central Districts Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Toss Prediction

There have been only three women's T20s played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. Looking at the data from men's cricket, the pitches here are usually very good for batting with the average first innings score reading 184. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests New Plymouth could witness a couple of showers on Saturday morning. But it should get clear for the match to have enough overs. There is around a 25% chance of precipitation predicted around time the match is scheduled. The temperature is likely to range between 17-23 degrees with wind gusts blowing at 39 kmph.

Central Districts Women Player List

Natalie Dodd (c/wk), Aniela Apperley, Emma McLeod, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Thamsyn Newton, Flora Devonshire, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Natalie Dodd (capt) Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Mikaela Greig Batter Georgia Atkinson All-rounder Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Flora Devonshire Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Claudia Green Bowler

Central Districts Women Recent Form

Central Districts women began this Women's Super Smash season with a six-wicket win over Northern Districts women. They then defeated the same opponent by six runs while defending 141. The most recent fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Canterbury Women Players List

Frances Mackay (capt), Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Boadicea Lynch, Erin Bermingham, Harriet Graham, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Yssa Cullen, Emma Irwin, Fatima Sana, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Nicola Clayton, Isobel Sharp (wk), Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Anderson All-rounder Frances Mackay (capt) All-rounder Izzy Sharp Wicket-keeper Fatima Sana All-rounder Lea Tahuhu All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Jodie Dean Batter Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Women Recent Form

Canterbury Women began the tournament with an 11-run victory over Auckland women but lost the next fixture versus Otago by three wickets. Batting first, they could only post 109/6 on the board and bowlers did well to drag the game till the last ball.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in the Women's Super Smash is pretty lopsided. Canterbury Women lead the scoreline, having won 19 out of 24 clashes whereas Central Districts have been victorious just five times.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Betting Odds

Canterbury Women to score most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Canterbury Women have Kate Anderson, Frances Mackay and Izzy Sharp in their top order. Anderson and Mackay have outstanding numbers against Central Districts. Back Canterbury Women to score most runs in the powerplay.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women T20 Pukekura Park, New Plymouth Central Hinds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.875 Bet Now!

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Central Districts Women

The England batter Hollie Armitage has done well in the shorter format in recent times. She has made 130 runs in her last five T20 games, including a fifty versus India A. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Districts Women.

Frances Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury Women

Frances Mackay struggled in the last game but has been in good form overall. She has an excellent record against Central Districts, scoring 642 runs at an average of 43. You can back Mackay to be the top batter for Canterbury.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Top Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women

Rosemary Mair was excellent in the first game of the tournament, picking 3 for 18 in her four overs. Earlier this month, she had taken 6 for 41 in a fifty-over game. Bet on Mair to be the top bowler for Central Districts Women.

Frances Mackay to be the top bowler for Canterbury Women

The Canterbury all-rounder picked 2/19 in the first game of the tournament and backed it up with 1/16. She has taken 19 wickets versus Central Districts at an economy of 5. Bet on her to be the top Canterbury bowler in this match.